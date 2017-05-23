ADVERTISEMENT

Since Monday's terror attack in Manchester, which left 22 dead and 59 injured, many prominent personalities have shared their grief and shock over the terrible event.

Now, Queen Elizabeth is also sharing her condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen, expressing her "deepest sympathy" to the families who lost relatives and friends at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

"The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert. I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured," the Queen said in the statement.

"I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care. And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity. ELIZABETH R."

Tributes are left for those who lost their lives last night in the Manchester Arena stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom on May 23, 2017. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Queen's son, Prince Charles, and grandson, Prince William, also released statements following the terror attack.

"My wife and I were so profoundly shocked to learn of the truly dreadful event which took place in Manchester last night," the Prince of Wales' statement read.

"That such a large number of people, including so many young concert-goers, lost their lives or have suffered so much in this appalling atrocity is deeply distressing and fills us with intense sadness.

"Words cannot adequately express what so many families must be feeling at this incredibly difficult time and our most heartfelt sympathy is with all those who have so tragically lost loved ones or who have been affected in some way."

The Duke of Cambridge also expressed his deep sorrow on behalf of himself, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry.

A message from The Duke of Cambridge following last night's attack in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/g8EWtuC2A8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 23, 2017

"Like everyone, Catherine, Harry and I are left shocked and saddened by the tragedy that unfolded in Manchester overnight," read William's statement.

"Hundreds of friends, parents, children, and partners are confronting unimaginable grief today, and we send our thoughts to them all.

"We also send our thanks to the people of Manchester for their display of strength, decency, and community that is an example to the world."

Other notable people who have stated their support for the families affected by the tragedy include British TV host, James Corden, who shared an emotional message directed at parents.

"It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight," he said on "The Late Late Show" on Monday night.

"We'll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening."