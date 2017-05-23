-
The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.
-
Up Next: GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion
-
Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.
-
Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.
-
Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.
-
Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.
-
Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.
-
Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.
-
Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.
-
Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.
-
Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.
-
Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.
-
Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.
-
Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.
-
Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.
-
Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.
-
Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.
-
Up Next: Sea Lions Rescued On Vancouver Island
-
This gallery shows images of sea lions that had to be rescued in Barkley Sound on Vancouver Island after their necks were caught in some fishing straps.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NEXT: Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.
-
Up Next: Entanglement of Steller Sea Lions in Marine Debris
-
Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death.
Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam
-
Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death.
Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam
-
Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death.
Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam
-
Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death.
Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam
-
Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death.
Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam
-
Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death.
Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam
-
Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death.
Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam
-
Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death.
Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam
-
Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death.
Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam
-
Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death.
Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam
-
Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death.
Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam
-
Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death.
Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam
-
Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death.
Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam
-
Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death.
Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam