Canada British Columbia
Edition: ca
Region: BC

Sea Lion Grabbed Girl Because Of Family's Behaviour, Says Richmond Resident

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

RICHMOND, B.C. — Residents of a waterfront community in British Columbia are blaming human behaviour for a harrowing incident over the long weekend that saw a little girl yanked off a dock by a sea lion.

A video posted online shows the adult male California sea lion grabbing the young girl's dress and pulling her backwards off the guard rail where she had been sitting on Saturday, prompting a man to jump into the water and lift her to safety.

richmond dock
Tourists stop to take photos on a dock at Steveston Harbour where a girl was pulled into the water by a sea lion on the weekend, in Richmond, B.C.(Photo: Darryl Dyck/CP)

A spokeswoman for the Vancouver Aquarium says in an email that the family of the girl contacted the facility and she getting the appropriate medical treatment after receiving a superficial wound during the ordeal.

Smokey Attwood lives in Steveston Village in Richmond and says people need to stop feeding the wildlife.

Attwood says he visited the wharf today, where he confronted a family posing for a photo beside a warning sign about the animal as their child sat on the edge of the dock in the same position as the girl who was pulled into the water.

sea lion richmond
A notice warning people not to feed sea lions is posted on a dock at Steveston Harbour where a girl was pulled into the water by a sea lion on the weekend, in Richmond, B.C. (Photo: Darryl Dyck/CP)

Donald Walker and his wife Shirley walk the docks about once a week and he says it would be difficult to prevent the public from feeding the animals unless the harbour authority starts imposing fines.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Sea Lion Rescue By Vancouver Aquarium
of
  • Vancouver Aquarium Sea Lion Rescue

    The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Sea Lion Rescue

    The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Sea Lion Rescue

    The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Sea Lion Rescue

    The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Sea Lion Rescue

    The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Sea Lion Rescue

    The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Sea Lion Rescue

    The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Sea Lion Rescue

    The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.

  • Up Next: GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

  • GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

    Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

  • GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

    Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

  • GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

    Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

  • GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

    Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

  • GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

    Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

  • GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

    Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

  • GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

    Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

  • GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

    Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

  • GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

    Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

  • GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

    Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

  • GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

    Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

  • GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

    Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

  • GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

    Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

  • GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

    Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

  • GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

    Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

  • Up Next: Sea Lions Rescued On Vancouver Island

  • This gallery shows images of sea lions that had to be rescued in Barkley Sound on Vancouver Island after their necks were caught in some fishing straps.

  • NEXT: Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Up Next: Entanglement of Steller Sea Lions in Marine Debris

  • Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

  • Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

  • Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

  • Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

  • Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

  • Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

  • Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

  • Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

  • Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

  • Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

  • Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

  • Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

  • Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

  • Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations