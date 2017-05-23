ADVERTISEMENT

It could have been any of their concerts. Any of their fans.

As news spread of the devastating events of Sunday's Manchester Arena attack at an Ariana Grande concert, people around the world were in shock. At least 22 people were reported dead and dozens injured after an explosion and apparent suicide bombing at the stadium.

Children were among the reported victims, as singer Ariana Grande is hugely popular with young girls. The severity of the situation was not lost on Canadian musicians, many of whom have similar fan bases and know and have worked with Grande.

They took to social media, where so many young people were congregating to mourn the tragedy, in short order.

Drake, fresh from the Billboard Music Awards, posted support on Instagram, using an image Grande fans have generated of her iconic "bunny ears" combined with a black ribbon:

We just left from touring in Europe and this was such a real fear we discussed frequently. I was crushed today to hear it became a reality. My condolences to all of the families affected and we will be praying for all of Manchester. Also I am praying on peace of mind for Ariana. 😢 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 23, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

"We just left from touring in Europe and this was such a real fear we discussed frequently," he wrote in his post. "I was crushed today to hear it became a reality. My condolences to all of the families affected and we will be praying for all of Manchester. Also I am praying on peace of mind for Ariana."

Justin Bieber, who once shared a management team with Grande, tweeted a brief "#PrayForManchester", one of the hashtags to emerge from the tragedy.

Shawn Mendes called the attack "unthinkable" and sent love to his fans:

I am truly so sorry about what has happened in Manchester tonight. Unthinkable events. All my love to the families affected. — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 23, 2017

I love you so much guys. This isnt what music is about. I am so so sorry. — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 23, 2017

Completely heartbroken. I love you. — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 23, 2017

"Peter Pan" singer and Edmonton native Ruth B. had just finished a show when she heard the news:

Just got off stage at my show and heard the news. My heart is aching. Praying for everyone in this moment. — Ruth B. (@itsruthb) May 23, 2017

Concerts are a place to heal, sing, love. I am so sad. Please stay safe and hold your loved ones. Sending prayers and love. — Ruth B. (@itsruthb) May 23, 2017

Francesco Yates, who has sung with Mendes and roused the crowds at the Pan Am Games was distraught:

What happened in Manchester is horrible Godspeed to those suffering over there as a musician it hurts me, these acts of hate mustn't last — Francesco Yates (@FrancescoYates) May 23, 2017

And YouTube superstar comedian Lilly Singh, a.k.a. Superwoman sent prayers and love, and shut down a tweeter who tried to hate on Grande at a tragic moment:

My heart and prayers go out to Ariana and everyone at her show in Manchester. I can't even imagine the feeling. No words 🙏🏽 — Lilly | #BawseBook (@IISuperwomanII) May 23, 2017

@FaithlessMetFan @moonlightconnie Please reserve your need for attention for another time and day. This isn't about you. — Lilly | #BawseBook (@IISuperwomanII) May 23, 2017

Her fans, team Super, also sent love to Grande's fans, the Arianators: