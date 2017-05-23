Canada Business
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

StatsCanada: 30-Somethings Are Earning More Than Their Parents Did

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

OTTAWA — A new study from Statistics Canada says that Canadian children have, on average, fared better financially than their parents.

The research published today finds that of Canadians who turned 30 between 2000 and 2014, between 59 and 67 per cent — depending on the year — had a family income that was equal to, or greater than what their parents earned at the same age.

working woman

A similar finding came up when looking at Canadians who turned 40 during the same time period.

The study says between 61 and 67 per cent — again, depending on the year being looked at — of those in the study had a higher family income at age 40 than their parents did at the same age.

Statistics Canada says that any variations between years appears to correspond with general changes in the economy, a reference to the downturn in 2009 and the slow rebound that followed.

A closer look at the numbers shows children with parents at the lowest income levels were more likely to have a higher family income than their parents did at age 30, while the opposite was true for those whose parents were among the top income earners.

Follow HuffPost Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Best Jobs In Canada 2017
of
  • Python Developer

    Annual salary: $85,675 Number of job postings per 1 million: 187 Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 13%

  • Optometrist

    Annual salary: $105,790 Number of job postings per 1 million: 98 Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 19%

  • IT Security Specialist

    Annual salary: $80,960 Number of job postings per 1 million: 334 Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 19%

  • User Experience Designer

    Annual salary: $80,815 Number of job postings per 1 million: 642 Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 22%

  • Analytics Manager

    Annual salary: $94,360 Number of job postings per 1 million: 107 Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 23%

  • Android Developer

    Annual salary: $86,749 Number of job postings per 1 million: 527 Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 27%

  • Real Estate Agent

    Annual salary: $108,741 Number of job postings per 1 million: 150 Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 36%

  • Back End Developer

    Annual salary: $77,853 Number of job postings per 1 million: 365 Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 45%

  • DevOps Engineer

    Annual salary: $97,739 Number of job postings per 1 million: 709 Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 130%

  • Full Stack Developer

    Annual salary: $80,268 Number of job postings per 1 million: 1,167 Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 190%

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations