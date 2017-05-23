Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Trudeau Heads To NATO, G7 Summits Where Trump 'Fireworks' Expected

 |  By Joanna Smith, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to Europe this week for the NATO and G7 summits, where global leaders are trying to figure out exactly how the world works now that U.S. President Donald Trump is at the table.

The future of military alliances, the fight against climate change and even free trade all hang in the balance as the new man in the White House sits down and lets them all know his plans — or maybe not.

"Predicting what this president does would be virtually impossible," said David Perry, a senior analyst with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, delivering a common answer to the question of what to expect this week.

donald trump
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem on May 23, 2017. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP via The Canadian Press)

"Fireworks would be the baseline expectation of some sort."

On Thursday, Trump, in the midst of his first foreign trip as U.S. president, will sit down with Trudeau and other leaders at the NATO summit at the group's new headquarters in Brussels.

Candidate Trump declared on the campaign trail that NATO had outlived its usefulness — a stance he reversed last month.

The ad hoc meeting was organized essentially to introduce the new U.S. president to the 28-nation military alliance and have Trump outline his vision for NATO's future objectives.

Allen Sens, a political scientist at the University of British Columbia who focuses on international security, said the meeting comes at a time when the post-Second World War alliance was already dealing with competing interests that seem to be growing stronger.

'Volatility, uncertainty and impulsiveness'

The southern flank of NATO wants to focus on dealing with security in North Africa and the Middle East, and the related issue of migrants and refugees. Eastern European partners are more concerned with Russian aggression. There are also growing concerns around the relationship between Turkey and Russia and their roles in the Syrian conflict. Brexit, too, brings some uncertainty to the dynamics.

"It's being pulled in various different directions, by often competing geopolitical forces, and at this very delicate moment, the United States — a key partner in the alliance — is led by the Trump administration with its established record of volatility, uncertainty and impulsiveness," said Sens.

Meanwhile, the elephant outside the room is the explosive allegations and domestic U.S. investigations of close ties between the White House and Russia.

There are efforts underway to minimize the impact for some of that infamous Trump unpredictability, with foreign delegations at both the NATO and the G7 summits being advised it would be in their best interests if everyone kept presentations short and to the point.

justin trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a news conference at the NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland on July 9, 2016. (PHoto: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Trump remains adamant that NATO members meet a 2014 agreement to spend at least two per cent of their gross domestic product on defence.

The issue of burden-sharing is expected to be a priority on the agenda at NATO. Last year, only five of the 28 allies met the spending target. The U.S. is one of them. Canada is not.

According to a NATO estimate released in March, Canada spent 1.02 per cent of its GDP on defence in 2016, which put it in a three-way tie for 20th place.

The Liberal government continues to argue that Canada's contribution is more complicated to measure.

The Canadian military, for example, is about to send 450 troops as well as light armoured vehicles and other equipment to head up a NATO mission in Latvia, as part of efforts to curb Russian aggression in the region.

 

"Certainly, part of the conversation will be about how different countries calculate defence spending, but that is very much a secondary consideration on our part," said a federal government official, who spoke to reporters at a technical briefing last week on the condition that sources not be named.

Perry said Canada has managed to avoid being referred to as a "bad ally" by Trump, whose burden-sharing criticism has been directed more to European allies in NATO, including Germany.

But Perry thinks the Liberal government's argument only goes so far, because while the Canadian military did play a big role in Afghanistan, it pulled out nearly three years ago.

"I think countries that have a couple of hundred or more people in Afghanistan would probably look at the comments from this government . . . with a bit more skepticism than folks in Ottawa would like to think," Perry said.

The Liberal government originally promised to release its defence policy review, which is expected to lay out how Canada would start increasing its spending in the area, in time for the NATO summit. Now, the policy document will be released June 7.

NATO meeting sets stage for G7

A federal official said Canada plans to give "high-level briefings" to some of its allies at NATO.

On Friday and Saturday, Trudeau and Trump will be in Taormina, a resort town in Sicily, for the G7 Summit.

John Kirton, director of the G8 Research Group at the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto, said this smaller forum with lots of opportunities for face-to-face talks is made for someone like Trump, who professes his passion for making deals.

Kirton said he expects the talks to focus on trying to convince Trump not to go through with his pledge to back out of the UN Paris agreement on climate change, the role of China in the world, and international trade.

But Kirton said the tenor of these talks might depend on how things go in Brussels. If things don't go well at the NATO summit, the G7 meeting will have to be rapidly reconfigured into a repair job, he said.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
When Trudeau Met Trump
of

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump held their first face-to-face meeting at the White House on Feb. 13, 2017. Months of talks, bonding happened behind the scenes leading up to the event.

  • The handshake was yank-free...

  • Trudeau participated in a roundtable discussion with female executives, including Ivanka Trump.

  • A stroll down the West Wing Colonnade of the White House.

  • Trudeau did not criticize Trump's controversial travel ban during an afternoon press conference, but suggested he disagreed.

  • The president may have "shown his hand" when it comes to NAFTA.

  • UP NEXT: Trudeau-Obama State Dinner

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama chat during the state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama hug it out during the state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie are welcomed to the White House State Dinner by President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Ryan Reynolds during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Sandra Oh during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Mike Myers during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Michael J. Fox during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama hold a joint press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie introduce Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien to President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie introduce Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien to President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama work the rope line during the welcome ceremony on the south lawn of the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama stand together during the playing of the two nation's anthems during the Prime Minister's arrival at the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau, Minister McKenna, and Xavier meet The Weeknd at Blair House in Washington.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk into the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does the sign of the cross after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington Cemetery Friday, March 11, 2016 in Arlington, Virginia.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk into the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama smiles during his meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens as President Barack Obama speaks during a bilateral news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conclude their news conference in the Rose Garden of White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin shake hands following the conclusion of their joint news conference, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his wife Sophie Gregoire, on the Truman Balcony during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau review the troops on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington. Trudeau hopes to strengthen US-Canada ties during his visit to the White House.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau review the troops on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington. Trudeau hopes to strengthen US-Canada ties during his visit to the White House.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stand for the playing of national anthems during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, arrives at the White House and is greeted by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds his son Hadrian as he and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau son Xavier, right and daughter Ella-Grace, back, step off the plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets students from D.C.'s Patterson Elementary School after he arrived at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks towards a group of school children during a welcome ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau looks on as her husband Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and their youngest son Hadrien Grégoire, greet students from D.C.'s Patterson Elementary School, after their arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a state visit with his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, left, and their children Xavier James, Ella-Grace and Hadrian, right, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses a packed room for Canada 2020's reception event at the Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C. on March 9, 2016. Trudeau is in the U.S. capital for a historic state visit with President Barack Obama. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Trudeau and Grammy-winning, Oscar-nominated The Weeknd share a laugh at Canada 2020's reception event at the Renwick Gallery. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Two Mounties in full red serge stand guard outside Canada 2020's event with cabinet ministers Stéphane Dion, Hunter Tootoo, Catherine McKenna, and Harjit Sajjan. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • The prime minister, right, and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, left, pose with The Weeknd. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Ambassador Susan Rice, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and chief of staff to the First Lady Tina Tchen mingle at the Canada 2020 reception. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • The prime minister and his wife meet U.S. Senators Al Franken and Debbie Stabenow. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau pose outside of Canada 2020's reception at the Renwick Gallery in Washington. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations