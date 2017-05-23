Kid Gives No Fudgsicles About Holding Back Vancouver Bike Lane Traffic

Yoho National Park Location: Field Why you should go: Take a hike to Takakkaw Falls and canoe or kayak at Emerald Lake. A spokesperson from the park also said that one of the best viewpoints at this park is the natural bridge overlooking Kicking Horse River. Sites available: 197 sites available at four major camping grounds.

Gulf Islands National Park Reserve Location: Sidney (nearest city) Why you should go: Kayaking in the Gulf Islands, hiking through three different trails and going for a swim. "A lot of campers like swimming in the ocean," said a spokesperson from the park.This is also ideal for bird lovers, the park adds — eagles and seabirds circle the skies overhead the Salish Sea. Sites available: 125 camping sites in total varying from back-country to RV camping to car camping.

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve Location: Ucluelet Why you should go: Rooted in the province's west coast, the park has activities like kayaking and whale watching. And speaking of water, the park also recommends hitting the waves! Sites available: Over 100 sites for tents and back-country is also included.

Bella Pacifica Resort And Campground Location: Tofino Why you should go: Besides being in Tofino, you definitely want to go for a swim and sign up for whale watching, the site notes. Sites available: 180 sites based on one vehicle and two campers, says the park's website.

Golden Ears Provincial Park Location: Maple Ridge Why you should go: One of the biggest parks in the province, the park recommends hiking the lower falls trail (it's about a 45 min walk one way), making a pit stop at the park's sandy beaches and of course, checking out Alouette Lake. "The lake is great for swimming, boating and fishing," a spokesperson at the park says. Sites available: All campsite and group site reservations must be made through Discover Camping, and group camping and back-country are also available.

Porteau Cove Provincial Park Location: Squamish Why you should go: There's a lot of good diving and options to see sunken vessels as well as wind-surfing and boating, a spokesperson from the park says. "A lot of people go for star-gazing as well; there is not a ton of pollution there." Sites available: Two cabins and 16 walk-in sites.

E.C. Manning Provincial Park Location: Manning Park Why you should go: Get lost in the park's picturesque historical sights, take a hike or go canoeing at the lake. Sites available: Back-country, front-country and group sites available.

Ruckle Provincial Park Location: Salt Spring Island Why you should go: While the Swanson Channel is the park's drawing point, Tripadvisor user alisonsher says Ruckle Provincial Park is also the ideal place for picnics and hiking long trails. Sites available: Group camping, four RV sites and 78 walk-in sites, the park's website says.

Mount Robson Provincial Park Location: Valemount Why you should go: As the park's site notes, Mount Robson has everything from caving to cycling to climbing — ideal for those of us who are advanced campers. Hello B.C. recommends checking out the The Berg Lake trail. Sites available: Walk-in, back-country and car camping are all available at the park, the website says.

Bowron Lake Provincial Park Location: Cariboo Why you should go: According to the park's site, Bowron Lake has everything from fishing to swimming to hiking. The Bowron Lake Canoe Circuit is ideal for those who are experienced canoe-goers. Facebook user Scott R. adds you can "canoe around an entire mountain range." Sites available: Back-country, cabins, RVs and car camping (25 sites, according to the park's site).

Wells Gray Provincial Park Location: Clearwater Why you should go: For anyone who loves everything about the outdoors, make sure you add Wells Gray Provincial Park to your bucket list. Ideal for hikers, the park is home to trails ranging from casual walks to tough treks, the Huffington Post B.C. notes. Sites available: Rustic cabins to group camping and tent sites at four major locations, the park's site says.

Kootenay National Park Location: Radium Why you should go: According to the park's site, make sure you check out their guided hikes, hiking trails and squeeze in time for a picnic. According to the Virtual Tourist, one of the best views of the park is the drive getting there. Sites available: Over 200 camping sites at five main sites.

Mount Edziza Provincial Park Location: Kitimat-Stikine Why you should go: According to Go B.C. Travel, this park is perfect for wildlife camping, hiking and wildlife viewing. BC Parks adds the park is still considered "unspoiled," so visitors are urged to preserve the park. Sites available: The park's site says back-country and walk-in camping are allowed.

Babine Mountains Provincial Park Location: Smithers Why you should go: According to Explore magazine, Babine Mountains Provincial Park has 32,400 hectares of undeveloped wilderness. According to the park's site, horseback riding and cycling through five trails are also offered. Sites available: Back-country and walk-in sites are available, but facilities are not, the park's site says.

Tweedsmuir Provincial Park (South) Location: Cariboo Why you should go: "Hiking, fishing and we do have a bear viewing but that's not until September," a spokesperson from the park says. Sites available: Car camping (first come, first serve basis), walk-in camping and back-country.

Living Forest Oceanside Campground And RV Park Location: Nanaimo Why you should go: "Kayaking, canoeing and we do have a playground for kids because we accommodate a lot of families," a spokesperson from Living Forest Oceanside says. For those of you who are looking for more activity-based things to do, the campground also includes a basketball court and game room. This ground is also preferred for those who have large groups or RVs. Sites available: Car camping, group camping and an RV park with full service.