As a child, few things are as comforting as a warm bottle, a parent's gentle touch, a cozy blanket or a beloved stuffed animal. And it turns out, for many, two of those things are still synonymous with sleep.

According to a study conducted by Best Mattress Brand, nearly 38 per cent of 2,000 people surveyed still sleep with a stuffed animal, nearly 30 per cent of adults specified that they currently sleep with a teddy bear and 28 per cent said a special blanket helps them sleep.

Participants were also asked about their sleeping habits as children. Surprisingly, the researchers discovered that 13 per cent of people who slept with a stuffed animal as a child continued to do so later in life and 56 per cent who slept with a pet when growing up still slept with a furry friend as an adult.

Unsurprisingly, the participants stated their reasons for sleeping with special companions were for comfort and out of habit.

But it turns out, sleeping without a companion might be the most comforting. The study found 72 per cent of people who slept with a stuffed animal in their youth were more likely to toss and turn and wake up during the night compared to 61 per cent who slept in an empty bed.

Speaking of empty beds, most romantic partners prefer it (can you blame them?) — 30 per cent of respondents revealed it would bother them if a partner brought a doll to bed. The same 30 per cent also confessed it would prompt them to give their partner an ultimatum.

It's not all bad for stuffed animal lovers though — researchers noted only six per cent of people in this group had night terrors and they were the least likely to snore.