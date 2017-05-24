ADVERTISEMENT

MONTREAL — An injured dog found buried alive on Montreal's South Shore appears to be in stable condition as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigates what happened to the animal.

The organization told CTV News a pedestrian found it beaten and wrapped in a sheet in a shallow grave in a field.

"It looked like it had been hit with a blunt object, and probably they tried to strangle the dog as well," Linda Robertson of the Monteregie SPCA told CTV.

"Obviously, they thought this dog was going to die."

The dog, a Boxer, was extremely dehydrated when it was first brought in for care Tuesday and couldn't even lift its head.

Injured dog found buried alive in the Monteregie https://t.co/LYQbclgWTx pic.twitter.com/qhJ11YFFDQ — CTV Montreal (@CTVMontreal) May 24, 2017

The organization says the dog managed to do just that this morning and is showing other signs of improvement.

It says the dog seems to have sensation in its legs, meaning it may not be paralyzed from a severe neck injury as the organization feared.

The SPCA is investigating and is asking for the public's help in finding out what happened.

With files from CTV News