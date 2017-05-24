Canada Style
Healthy Hair Can Only Come From A Healthy Scalp

We all want sleek, shiny, commercial-like locks, but when it comes to healthy hair, you've got to start with the scalp.

"Just like your face, your scalp needs cleansing, balancing and protection," says Justina Mejita-Motane, Vice President of global product development at Aveda.

It's not a new concept. Scalp massages, hair masks and hot oil treatments have long been a part of Indian beauty routines.

But while most shampoos are good for both the hair and scalp, a flaky scalp requires more care.

"You may not see split ends, have broken fibres or the hair may not look dull, however, if you are experiencing flakes, your hair is actually not in its healthiest state," Dr. Rolanda Johnson-Wilkerson, P&G Beauty’s principal scientist, tells HuffPost Canada. "Oxidative damage to the hair fibre reduces the quality of the hair at the point where the hair emerges from the scalp. So, when your scalp is flaky, your hair is not the healthiest."

50 per cent of the world's population experiences dandruff as a result of a fungus called Malassezia globosa, explains Wilkerson. "The fungus feeds off sebum, the scalp's natural oils, and then releases fatty acids that initiate inflammation of the scalp, itching and induces rapid skin cell turnover, hence flaking. Everyone has the fungus on their scalp, however, not everyone responds to the presence of the fungus. As a result, some people experience dandruff and some do not."

Dandruff can range from a few white flakes to thick oily flakes to patches of dry skin. Occasionally, the build-up of flakes may resemble scabs, but these should not be mistaken for eczema, psoriasis or rosacea, which have different causes and are not easily treated with anti-dandruff or anti-fungal shampoos, Wilkerson explains.

If flaking makes you think of exfoliating, you're on the right track, but Wilkerson says long-term dandruff treatment goes beyond a scalp scrub. "Ingredients like salicylic acid may help the skin to exfoliate however it does not address the fungus which causes dandruff."

The good news is scalp cleansing can help regular normal cell turnover, according to Dr. M. Julie Thornton, senior lecturer in biomedical sciences at the University of Bradford.

Scalp health doesn't just start and stop with dandruff care. To maintain healthy hair and scalp, refrain from over-washing and over-dyeing the hair, which can cause dryness and irritation.

If you are looking for an anti-dandruff shampoo, Totalbeauty.com has a handy reader-ranked list of the best products for dandruff relief.

  • Dandruff Is Not Caused By Dryness

    If the skin on your body or face becomes scaly or itchy, your first instinct is probably to reach for a moisturizer. When your scalp is flaky, though, it’s usually the result of too much oil rather than too little. “It’s a common misconception that dandruff is caused by dryness; in reality, it’s usually due to an overgrowth of a harmless yeast,” explains Jessica Wu, M.D., a Los Angeles dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Southern California Medical School. “In some people, the yeast starts to feed on the excess oil and dead skin cells on the scalp, causing the skin cells to shed more frequently and clump into flakes.”

  • You Should Wash Your Hair More Often

    Normally, dermatologists warn against shampooing your hair every day, the concern being that you’ll strip the scalp and hair of natural oils and cause irritation. Dandruff poses the opposite problem. “Not shampooing enough will only make your dandruff worse — it causes more oil and dead skin cells to accumulate on your scalp, which the yeast and fungi just continue to feed on,” warns Beverly Hills dermatologist Stuart H. Kaplan, M.D. To rid your scalp of dandruff, you need to clean out all the gunk, which a regular shampoo won’t do. Dr. Kaplan recommends a medicated dandruff shampoo (which you can find at drugstores) every day, one that contains ketoconazole, selenium sulfide, or zinc. If your hair is coarse, though, and you’re concerned that daily shampooing will make it more brittle, you may want to use a dandruff conditioner too.

  • A Flaky, Itchy Scalp Does Not Always Mean Dandruff

    If you don’t see any improvement after washing for a week or two with a medicated shampoo, there might be another culprit. “You could have psoriasis or a skin inflammation. Some hair treatments and certain products with harsh chemicals can create an allergic reaction or sensitivity that dries out your scalp,” says cosmetic chemist Ni'Kita Wilson, vice president of research and innovation at Englewood Lab. So then, in this case, the flakes would have nothing to do with dandruff. “When dandruff shampoos aren’t cutting it, you’ll want to see a dermatologist, who’ll be able to diagnose your specific condition and prescribe the right remedy to treat it.”

  • You Can Get Dandruff On Your Face And Body Too

    Those oily flakes are not necessarily restricted to your scalp. It’s not uncommon for women to discover dandruff flakes in their eyebrows, around their ears, along the sides of their nose, and for men for find them in their beards — anywhere a lot of oil is produced. Usually such scaly patches occur in addition to a flaky scalp — if you have these extra skin-shedding spots, use your dandruff shampoo to gently clean them when you wash your hair.

  • Dandruff Can’t Be Cured, But It Can Be Controlled

    Unfortunately, if you’re prone to dandruff, it’s most likely a problem that will continue to recur. Still, you don’t have to wait for flakes to make an appearance to start treating them — you can take preemptive action to avoid flare-ups. “Diets high in saturated and trans fats cause your sebaceous glands to produce more oil, which makes dandruff worse,” explains Kaplan. “Avoiding these fats, as well as incorporating varied fruits and veggies that contain zinc and B vitamins, will help keep the flakes at bay.” You may also want to consider taking a probiotic — any of a group of beneficial bacteria that can be found in yogurt or can be taken as a supplement — to combat the overgrowth of yeast.

  • NEXT: Hair Loss Facts Or Fiction?

  • Overexposure To The Sun Causes Hair Loss

    FALSE BUT SOMEWHAT TRUE Ultraviolet (UV) radiation can cause skin problems like accelerated aging and cancer, but it will not interrupt hair follicle function, says hair expert Dr. Alan Bauman of Bauman Medical Group in Florida. However, overexposure of hair fibres to UV radiation can in fact weaken the fibres, disrupt the cuticle and make them more prone to dullness, frizz and breakage.

  • Pluck One Grey Hair And Two Grow Back

    FALSE The good news is pulling out grey hairs won't make more grow back. The bad news is most people get grey hair as they age anyway.

  • Over-Shampooing Can Make You Lose Hair

    FALSE Many people may notice they shed daily after they shampoo or brush their hair. "Hair follicles cycle on and cycle off and repeat that process over the course of their life span," says Bauman. Each day 100 to 200 hairs shed and these hair follicles are replaced by other hair follicles entering the growth phase.

  • Standing On Your Head Makes Your Hair Grow

    FALSE It may sound funny, but this is a commonly heard myth. Bauman says hair loss is not a blood flow problem, but instead can be caused by other factors like age and genetics. "Even if increased blood flow helped hair growth, you could not stay in that position long enough to have an effect on the hair follicles," Bauman says.

  • Balding Is Linked To Old Age

    TRUE Genetic male and female hair loss gets more common as we age. However, another type of hair loss called alopecia areata is common in children and young adults and could result in complete baldness.

  • There's No Cure For Baldness

    FALSE While there is no "miracle cure" there are certainly many treatments like government-approved drugs, laser therapy procedures or hair transplants.

  • Higher Testosterone Linked To Hair Loss

    FALSE "What you inherit is the sensitivity to dihydrotestosterone or DHT (a hormone and natural compound of testosterone) that can cause hair loss in men and some women," Bauman says. If you're male and you take testosterone, it could accelerate the hair loss process.

  • Hair Loss Comes From The Mother's Side

    FALSE There are approximately 200 genes that regulate hair and hair growth, Bauman says. "We know today that there are generally some genes from both sides of the family that play a role. Your mother’s father deserves some of the 'blame’ but perhaps not all of it."

  • Hats Can Cause Baldness

    FALSE Hats do not cause hair loss in any way or form. Period.

  • You Can Grow Back Dead Follicles

    FALSE Medications or laser therapy, for example, can help hair follicles grow thicker and healthier, but once the follicle is dead and gone, the only option for regrowth is a hair transplant.

  • Salmon

    When it comes to foods that have a beauty punch, it's hard to beat salmon. Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, this high-quality protein source is also filled with vitamin B-12 and iron.

  • Dark Green Vegetables

    Spinach, like broccoli and Swiss chard, is an excellent source of vitamins A and C, which your body needs to produce sebum. This oily substance, secreted by your hair follicles, is the body's natural hair conditioner.

  • Beans

    Legumes like kidney beans and lentils should be an important part of your hair-care diet. Not only do beans provide protein for hair growth, but they also inject ample iron, zinc, and biotin into your locks.

  • Nuts

    Do you go nuts for thick, shiny hair? You should. Brazil nuts are one of nature's best sources of selenium, an important mineral for the health of your scalp. Walnuts contain alpha-linolenic acid, an omega-3 fatty acid that may help condition your hair. They are also a terrific source of zinc, as are cashews, pecans, and almonds. A zinc deficiency can lead to hair shedding, so make sure you eat nuts on the regular.

  • Poultry

    Chickens and turkeys may have feathers, but the high-quality protein they provide will help give you the healthy hair you crave. Low quality protein deficiences can cause weak brittle hair, while extreme deficiencies can cause a loss of hair colour. Poultry also provides iron with a high degree of bioavailability, meaning your body can easily reap its benefits.

  • Eggs

    When it comes to healthy hair, it doesn't matter whether you like your eggs scrambled, fried, or over easy. However they're served up, eggs are one of the best protein sources you can find. They contain biotin and vitamin B-12, which are important beauty nutrients.

  • Whole Grains

    Sink your teeth into hearty whole grains, including whole-wheat bread and fortified whole-grain breakfast cereals, for a hair-healthy dose of zinc, iron, and B vitamins.

  • Oysters

    While they are perhaps best known for their reputation as an aphrodisiac, oysters can also lead to healthy hair. The key to their love and hair-boosting abilities is zinc -- a powerful antioxidant. If oysters don't make a regular appearance on your dinner plate, don't despair. In addition to getting it from whole grains and nuts, you can also get zinc from beef and lamb.

  • Low-Fat Dairy Products

    Skim milk and yogurt are great sources of calcium, an important mineral for hair growth. They also contain whey and casein, two high-quality protein sources.

  • Carrots

    Carrots are an excellent source of vitamin A, which promotes a healthy scalp along with good vision.Since a healthy scalp is essential for a shiny, well-conditioned head of hair, you'd be wise to include carrots in your diet as snacks or toppings on your salad.

Conversations