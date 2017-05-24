ADVERTISEMENT

Police in B.C. released a startling video to remind drivers to stay sober.

The Abbotsford Police Department posted the footage on YouTube as part of Canada Road Safety Week, which was May 16 to 22.

The video shows an incident that occurred early in the morning on Sept. 26, 2015, according to a press release. Police got permission from the victims to share it.

In it, pedestrians cross at a marked crosswalk on their signal, only to be struck by a speeding car that didn't stop at the red light. That car then hits a pickup truck that had stopped at the light going the other way.

Luckily, only one person involved needed to be hospitalized.

"The result of this crash could have been much worse," police wrote.

The car’s driver was convicted of impaired driving and leaving the scene. The pedestrians, drivers and a passenger were all 20 years old or younger at the time.

You can watch the incident in the video above.

