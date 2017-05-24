Canada Parents
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Mrs. Doubtfire-Themed Birthday Party Is What ‘90s Dreams Are Made Of

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Alright ‘90s kids, prepare to get super jealous.

A Michigan mom just threw her four-year-old son the most epic birthday party based on Robin Williams’ 1993 comedy classic “Mrs. Doubtfire.” Why? Because her son asked her to.

Mom Laura Kowalski told Entertainment Weekly that her movie buff son, Evan, could not be persuaded to have a themed party based on his hobbies, such as soccer or insects. Instead, he insisted he have a celebration revolved around his favourite film about a man who disguises himself as a Scottish nanny to be close to his kids.

I tried to talk him into doing just a soccer cake, like [Matthew Lawrence’s character has] in the beginning of [“Mrs. Doubtfire”], but that wasn’t good enough,” Kowalski told EW. “So I had to figure out how to make it possible.”

Luckily for Evan, he has one creative mom! The birthday party consisted of goodie bags featuring Mrs. Doubtfire thanking her “dears” for coming and fruit kabobs inspired by the “It was a run-by fruiting” scene.

Kowalski even got her cousin to draw a personalized image of Williams’ iconic character for her son. The image read, “Happy Birthday Evan Dear!

But the best part of the party, by far, was the cake. Behold!

To get the perfect “Mrs. Doubtfire”-themed cake for her son, Kowalski made a callout on Facebook and found Angie Claxon of Cakes By Sweetypants.

“I was actually kind of busy, but I thought, I have to make a 'Mrs. Doubtfire' cake. I mean, how could you not?” Claxon admitted to WLWT5. “I just wanted it to be fun for a little boy, so I wanted it to be colourful, that's why I chose the pie-in-the-face scene.”

mrs doubtfire
Robin Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire in the pie-in-the-face scene.

Claxon did a brilliant job of incorporating a number of “Mrs. Doubtfire” elements into the cake. Not only did it feature the Scottish nanny in her pie face mask, but it featured her with her breasts aflame and the two garbage can covers she used to put herself out.

The cake also incorporated Chris’ soccer ball, Mrs. Doubtfire’s broom and dentures, as well as a photo of the infamous nanny herself, saying, “I can hip-hop, be-bop, dance til ya drop & yo yo yo, make a wicked cup of cocoa.”

On the Today Show’s Facebook page, parents and fans of the film wrote how envious they were of Evan’s brilliant birthday party. “This is amazing,” one parent wrote. “I can only hope the twins enjoy this movie as half as this kid.”

“What a cute idea! That was one of my favourite movies growing up,” another said.

“I want this when I turn 30,” another added. “You can't tell me no.”

Explaining Evan’s obsession with “Mrs. Doubtfire,” Kowalski explained to Today.com, “One of Evan's favourite things to do is watch movies, so we watch a lot of movies in the evening to wind down. He likes classics, like ‘Home Alone’ or ‘Matilda,’ so about six months ago, I showed him ‘Mrs. Doubtfire.’ He loved it. Just loved it.”

We can’t blame him! “Mrs. Doubtfire” stole our hearts nearly 25 years ago and it still remains one of the most beloved films starring the late Robin Williams. Clearly Evan has good taste.

Visit Baby Center to see more photos from Evan's epic birthday party.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Robin Williams' Movies Your Kids Need To See
of
  • Aladdin

    You can’t think of Genie without thinking of Robin Williams. Amazingly, Williams improvised much of his role in the recording studio that in the end, Disney was left with almost 16 hours of material! Watching this film is truly like watching Williams’ comic genius in action.

  • Fern Gully: The Last Rainforest

    Those who like "Fern Gully" really, really like "Fern Gully." The film is about a group of magical creatures who fight to save their rainforest from logging and pollution. While that might sound like a bore, the story is done in a very imaginative way and paints a machine, called Hexxus, as the villain. In the film, Williams plays Batty Koda, a funny-eyed bat who’s always getting into trouble.

  • Flubber

    Who could forget "Flubber"? Just the funny name alone will intrigue your kids. In this film, Williams plays a silly professor who accidentally discovers “flubber,” a rubber, super-bouncy green substance.

  • Mrs. Doubtfire

    Mrs. Doubtfire was definitely a standout role for the late actor as almost anyone can quote a scene from this movie. Your kids will love the hilarious antics Mrs. Doubtfire gets up to and will want to watch it over and over again.

  • Happy Feet

    Williams voices two hilarious penguins named Ramon and Lovelace in this movie and its sequel. Here, Williams is featured acting and singing in his many accents, which he nails right on the head. His silly characters will get your kids laughing and the entertaining song and dance will certainly engage them.

  • Hook

    This classic 90s film is one to remember. Williams plays a grown up Peter Pan who returns to Neverland to battle Captain Hook, who has kidnapped his kids. The relationship between adults and children is played out beautifully in this film and will make both you and your children remember what being a kid is all about.

  • Night at the Museum

    Williams plays Teddy Roosevelt in this film where famous exhibits come alive in the night at the Museum of Natural History. His role is so memorable and lovable that he went on to film two sequels for the film. The action and adventure in these movies will have your kids on the edge of their seats!

  • Jack

    This film is rated PG-13, so it’s definitely better for older kids. In this comedy, Williams plays a child who suffers a strange disorder that causes him to age four time faster than normal kids. This means that even though he’s supposed to be in the fifth grade, he looks like a 40 year old man! Just the concept of the film will intrigue your kids (and you!) to find out what happens.

  • Jumanji

    This is another film that defined the 90s generation. But even now, the film still enthralls so many with its adventure, intrigue, and laughter. With so much imagination packed into one film, this movie makes a great family pick.

  • Robots

    Williams brings to life a robot named Fender who helps his friend Rodney Copperbottom defeat corporate tyrant Ratchet and make the robot world a better place. Naturally, your kids will love his silly character who is always losing his head!

  • Bonus: Popeye

    Although "Popeye" wasn’t a particularly amazing movie, Williams role as the lead character became iconic. Watch this film with your kids to introduce them to this memorable character and to reminisce yourselves about your childhood!

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 