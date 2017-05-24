ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of the attack in Manchester, where 22 people were killed at an Ariana Grande concert by an apparent suicide bomb, kids have plenty of questions. And so do their parents.

It's hard enough to explain terrorism to children without also having to discuss why someone would target a beloved pop icon with whom they're familiar, and it's a fine line to walk.

"You need to ask them what they have heard and what they have understood about the events so that you can then correct and clarify," advises parenting expert Alyson Schafer. "You are making sure you're telling the truth, but you're only giving enough information to satisfy what they need to know so that it is appropriate to their developmental level."

Take a look at the video above to see Alyson's other practical advice for talking to your kids after Manchester, and other difficult news events.