The Ultimate Toronto Food Fest 2017 Guide

Summer is almost here, which means summer festivals are in full swing.

This summer's food and drink festival circuit is bigger and better than ever with countless craft beer fests, rib fests and street fests. But just because some share the same name, doesn't mean you can expect them all to feature the same foods.

Every year brings something new, and this year Toronto will be hosting a brand new brunch fest and importing Jamie Oliver's popular family-food fest The Big Feastival, which is technically outside of the city but worth the trek.

Find out when, where and how much each of this year's festivals will cost you, below:

Brunch Fest

3 days until Brunch Fest! Our good friends at @bustersseacove will be serving 'Lobster Eggs Benny' and a couple other surprises all weekend long

When: May 26 to 28

Where: 99 Sudbury

Cost of tickets: $9.95

What to expect: Food will range from $4 to $8 per item. All vendors will serve at least 1 item priced at $4

Bread & Honey Festival

When: June 2 to 4

Where: Streetsville, Mississauga

Cost of tickets: $2 to $5

What to expect: Carnival rides, games, demonstrations, not to mention, FREE bread and honey!

Kampai Sake Festival

When: June 1

Where: Distillery District

Cost of tickets: $32.40 to $117.20

What to expect: Taste more than 150 sakes from breweries across Japan, Canada and the U.S.

Mac ‘N Cheese Festival

A little taste from the Mac and cheese festival!

When: June 2 to 4

Where: Ontario Place

Cost of tickets: Free

What to expect: After a problematic first year, this festival is back, but with free admission once again you can be sure to expect long lines. Samples range between 2 to 9 tokens with 10 tokens for $15 initially, then 10 tokens for $10 thereafter.

Riverside Eats & Beats

When: June 3 to 4

Where: Queen St. E.

Cost of tickets: Free!

What to expect: With over 75 vendors, there’s bound to be long lines. The festival's busiest time is between 2 to 4 p.m. so come early or arrive a little later to skip the lines.

Sessions Toronto Craft Beer Festival

When: June 10

Where: Yonge-Dundas Square

Cost of tickets: $40-$120

What to expect: Tasting pass ($40) includes commemorative glass, five tasting tokens, access to top 10 celebrity collaboration beers, 100 + craft beers and live music.

Toronto Taste

When: June 4

Where: Queens Quay

Cost of tickets: $260 (with a $150 tax receipt)

What to expect: Considered one of the best events of the summer, Toronto Taste is pricey but has limited wait times and is all-you-can-eat and drink! This year Toronto Taste is expecting 1,500 guests which is small enough to give you an opportunity to rub shoulders with the chefs.

2017 BBQ Eats Festival

When: June 9 to 11

Where: Ontario Place

Cost of tickets: Free

What to expect: This new festival promises ethnic barbecue flavours from some of the city's top chefs.

The Stop Night Market

When: June 14 to 15

Where: 181 Sterling Rd

Cost of tickets: $100

What to expect: ALL YOU CAN EAT feasting, for a good cause.

Taste Of Toronto

When: June 15 to 18

Where: Fort York

Cost of tickets: $10 to $21

What to expect: Decent portions of signature dishes from world-class chefs. Tickets are sold by session with each session lasting 4 to 5 hours. This year, Taste of Toronto allows visitors to use their own debit or credit cards to purchase samples. Cash and last year's Crown Cards will not be accepted.

Taco Fest

When: June 16 to 18

Where: Ontario Place

Cost of tickets: $9.95

What to expect: Looking for the best taco in Toronto? You'll find it here. This tasty event has moved from 99 Sudbury to Ontario Place so it'll be bigger and better than ever.

Wine and Spirit Festival Presented by Sobeys

When: June 16 to 17

Where: Sugar Beach

Cost of tickets: $25 to $35

What to expect: Beaching and boozing. Admission includes five vouchers for sampling. More can be purchased on-site in strips of 5 for $5.

Beaches Rib Fest

When: June 16 to 18

Where: Woodbine Park

Cost of tickets: Free or $25 VIP pass with line bypass

What to expect: Long lines that move quickly. And come hungry — the portion sizes are large.

Taste of Little Italy

#tasteoflittleitaly #collegestreet #toronto A post shared by brandienannette (@brandienannette) on Jun 19, 2016 at 5:06pm PDT

When: June 16 to 18

Where: College St. between Bathurst and Shaw

Cost of tickets: Free

What to expect: College Street is home to some of the city's best bars and restaurants. Expect to sample classic Italian fare and so much more. Just be warned, it gets VERY busy.

Taste of Africa Toronto

When: June 17

Where: Mel Lastman Square

Cost of tickets: Free

What to expect: Part of the African Experience Festival, this one-day food fest is so much more than that. Try authentic cuisine while learning about African culture.

Block Party IV

When: June 23 to 24

Where: 15 Saskatchewan Rd.

Cost of tickets: $15

What to expect: The ultimate street party with incredible food, music and art.

Taste of Asia

When: June 23 to 25

Where: Kennedy Road just north of Steeles Ave. E.

Cost of tickets: Free

What to expect: Dubbed the largest Asian festival in Canada, this festival has over 150,000 attendees each year.

Toronto Life Doughnut Festival

Our artery-exploding ranking of the city’s top 20 doughnuts, crullers and custard-filled confections is full of sugary surprises. Find out who makes the city's best at torontolife.com. 📷@chichi_photo A post shared by Toronto Life (@torontolife) on May 19, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

When: June 25

Where: Dufferin Mall

Cost of tickets: $5 to $30

What to expect: Your general admission ticket comes with a six-pack of doughnuts!

Open Farm

When: June 25

Where: Downsview Park

Cost of tickets: Free

What to expect: Practice yoga outdoors, shop in a pop-up farmers marker and pick your own greens.

Toronto Ribfest

When: June 30 to July 3

Where: Centennial Park

Cost of tickets: Free

What to expect: Same rib fest, different location.

Brewer’s Backyard

When: July 1

Where: Evergreen Brickworks

Cost of tickets: Free

What to expect: As nice as a cold one on a patio sounds, a beer in the backyard is best. Brewer's Backyard is exactly that, complete with local food vendors at the picturesque Evergreen Brickworks.

Summerlicious

When: July 7 to 23

Where: Across the city

Cost of tickets: Varies

What to expect: Prix fixe dinner menus across the city.



Taste of Lawrence

When: July 7 to 9

Where: Lawrence Ave. E. from Warden Ave. to Birchmount Rd.

Cost of tickets: Free

What to expect: 130 vendors, midway rides, live performances

TO Food Fest

When: July 9

Where: 5183 Sheppard Ave. E.

Cost of tickets: Free, donations accepted

What to expect: Indoor and outdoor sections, and so many food options.

Fusion of Taste Festival

When: July 9

Where: Albion Rd. & Islington Ave

Cost of tickets: Free

What to expect: Experience the rich culture of Albion Islington square.

Summer Craft Beer Fest

When: July 13

Where: 171 East Liberty St.

Cost of tickets: $22.5 to $35

What to expect: Big crowds, long lines and not a lot of deals.

Halal Food Fest

When: July 15 to 16

Where: International Centre

Cost of tickets: $5

What to expect: There will be food booths that will be sampling their foods in exchange for a sample ticket. Sample tickets are $10 for 20 tickets.

Toronto’s Festival of Beer

When: July 28 to 30

Where: Exhibition Grounds (Bandshell)

Cost of tickets: $42.50 to $95

What to expect: General ticket includes: Five sample tokens and one commemorative festival sampling cup. VIP tickets grant you access to air-conditioned venues, a catered meal, 10 drink samples and express entrance. Plus, musical talent like Redman and Methodman.

Taste of Danforth

When: August 5 to 7

Where: Danforth from Broadview to Jones Ave.

Cost of tickets: Free

What to expect: This three-day long festival is one of the biggest and best in the city.

Canadian Food Truck Festival

When: August 4 to 7

Where: Woodbine Park

Cost of tickets: Free

What to expect: 30 to 50 food trucks pile into massive parks for a delicious showcase of international eats

Jerk Fest

When: August 10 to 13

Where: Centennial Park

Cost of tickets: TBA

What to expect: Sample jerk spiced meats including: chicken, pork, and even alligator

Sweetery

When: August 12 to 13

Where: David Pecaut Square

Cost of tickets: Free

What to expect: Get all of your sugar needs filled with local chefs and artists offering up plenty of desserts.

PanAmerican Food Festival

When: August 12 to 13

Where: Yonge-Dundas Square

Cost of tickets: Free

What to expect: The best of Pan American food and dance.

The Big Feastival

When: August 18 to 20

Where: Burls Creek Event Grounds

Cost of tickets: $96.05 to $220.35

What to expect: The Jamie Oliver-created family-friendly food and music festival is the epitome of urban boho. Musical acts include Weezer, Basia Bulat, The Strumbellas and way more, while food will come from the likes of Chuck Hughes, Rob Gentile, Vikram Vij and Devin Connell.

Food Truck Frenzy

When: August 18 to Sept. 4

Where: Exhibition Place

Cost of tickets: Free with CNE admission

What to expect: All the gluttony of fair food, from trucks.

Toronto Vegan Food Festival

When: August 19

Where: Fort York

Cost of tickets: $10

What to expect: Comfort foods and craft brews all with a vegan twist.

Leslieville Beer Fest

When: August 26

Where: Dundas St. E. from Logan Ave. to Carlaw Ave.

Cost of tickets: $20

What to expect: Includes a commemorative event mug and three sample tokens.

Toronto Cider Festival

When: August 26

Where: Sugar Beach

Cost of tickets: $30-60

What to expect: 60 different varieties of cider concerts and giveaways

Coconut Festival

When: August 26

Where: David Pecaut Square

Cost of tickets: Free

What to expect: Coconut everything. The fruit will be cooked into dishes from all around the world.

Hot & Spicy Food Festival

When: September 1-4

Where: Harbourfront Centre

Cost of tickets: Free

What to expect: Try spicy dishes, hot sauces and drinks. Be sure to pack an antacid.

Taste of The Kingsway

When: September 8-10

Where: Bloor street, Montgomery to Prince Edward

Cost of tickets: TBA

What to expect: A classic car show, buskers and over 200 vendors.

Food Truck Festival

When: September 16 -17

Where: Sherbourne Common

Cost of tickets: Free or $25 for Foodstar Pass

What to expect: Foodstar upgrade: Entry 90 minutes before general public for no lineup food truck access and Foodstar photo experience!

Toronto Garlic Festival

When: September 17

Where: Artscape Wychwood Barns

Cost of tickets: $5

What to expect: Garlic cocktails, desserts, cooking demos and even a garlic breath contest!