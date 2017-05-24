The Ultimate Toronto Food Fest 2017 Guide
Summer is almost here, which means summer festivals are in full swing.
This summer's food and drink festival circuit is bigger and better than ever with countless craft beer fests, rib fests and street fests. But just because some share the same name, doesn't mean you can expect them all to feature the same foods.
Every year brings something new, and this year Toronto will be hosting a brand new brunch fest and importing Jamie Oliver's popular family-food fest The Big Feastival, which is technically outside of the city but worth the trek.
Find out when, where and how much each of this year's festivals will cost you, below:
When: May 26 to 28
Where: 99 Sudbury
Cost of tickets: $9.95
What to expect: Food will range from $4 to $8 per item. All vendors will serve at least 1 item priced at $4
When: June 2 to 4
Where: Streetsville, Mississauga
Cost of tickets: $2 to $5
What to expect: Carnival rides, games, demonstrations, not to mention, FREE bread and honey!
When: June 1
Where: Distillery District
Cost of tickets: $32.40 to $117.20
What to expect: Taste more than 150 sakes from breweries across Japan, Canada and the U.S.
When: June 2 to 4
Where: Ontario Place
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: After a problematic first year, this festival is back, but with free admission once again you can be sure to expect long lines. Samples range between 2 to 9 tokens with 10 tokens for $15 initially, then 10 tokens for $10 thereafter.
When: June 3 to 4
Where: Queen St. E.
Cost of tickets: Free!
What to expect: With over 75 vendors, there’s bound to be long lines. The festival's busiest time is between 2 to 4 p.m. so come early or arrive a little later to skip the lines.
Sessions Toronto Craft Beer Festival
When: June 10
Where: Yonge-Dundas Square
Cost of tickets: $40-$120
What to expect: Tasting pass ($40) includes commemorative glass, five tasting tokens, access to top 10 celebrity collaboration beers, 100 + craft beers and live music.
When: June 4
Where: Queens Quay
Cost of tickets: $260 (with a $150 tax receipt)
What to expect: Considered one of the best events of the summer, Toronto Taste is pricey but has limited wait times and is all-you-can-eat and drink! This year Toronto Taste is expecting 1,500 guests which is small enough to give you an opportunity to rub shoulders with the chefs.
When: June 4
Where: Queens Quay
Cost of tickets: $260 (with a $150 tax receipt)
What to expect: Considered one of the best events of the summer, Toronto Taste is pricey but has limited wait times and is all-you-can-eat and drink! This year Toronto Taste is expecting 1,500 guests which is small enough to give you an opportunity to rub shoulders with the chefs.
When: June 9 to 11
Where: Ontario Place
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: This new festival promises ethnic barbecue flavours from some of the city's top chefs.
When: June 14 to 15
Where: 181 Sterling Rd
Cost of tickets: $100
What to expect: ALL YOU CAN EAT feasting, for a good cause.
When: June 14 to 15
Where: 181 Sterling Rd
Cost of tickets: $100
What to expect: ALL YOU CAN EAT feasting, for a good cause.
When: June 15 to 18
Where: Fort York
Cost of tickets: $10 to $21
What to expect: Decent portions of signature dishes from world-class chefs. Tickets are sold by session with each session lasting 4 to 5 hours. This year, Taste of Toronto allows visitors to use their own debit or credit cards to purchase samples. Cash and last year's Crown Cards will not be accepted.
When: June 16 to 18
Where: Ontario Place
Cost of tickets: $9.95
What to expect: Looking for the best taco in Toronto? You'll find it here. This tasty event has moved from 99 Sudbury to Ontario Place so it'll be bigger and better than ever.
Wine and Spirit Festival Presented by Sobeys
When: June 16 to 17
Where: Sugar Beach
Cost of tickets: $25 to $35
What to expect: Beaching and boozing. Admission includes five vouchers for sampling. More can be purchased on-site in strips of 5 for $5.
When: June 16 to 18
Where: Woodbine Park
Cost of tickets: Free or $25 VIP pass with line bypass
What to expect: Long lines that move quickly. And come hungry — the portion sizes are large.
When: June 16 to 18
Where: College St. between Bathurst and Shaw
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: College Street is home to some of the city's best bars and restaurants. Expect to sample classic Italian fare and so much more. Just be warned, it gets VERY busy.
When: June 17
Where: Mel Lastman Square
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: Part of the African Experience Festival, this one-day food fest is so much more than that. Try authentic cuisine while learning about African culture.
When: June 23 to 24
Where: 15 Saskatchewan Rd.
Cost of tickets: $15
What to expect: The ultimate street party with incredible food, music and art.
When: June 23 to 25
Where: Kennedy Road just north of Steeles Ave. E.
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: Dubbed the largest Asian festival in Canada, this festival has over 150,000 attendees each year.
Toronto Life Doughnut Festival
When: June 25
Where: Dufferin Mall
Cost of tickets: $5 to $30
What to expect: Your general admission ticket comes with a six-pack of doughnuts!
When: June 25
Where: Downsview Park
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: Practice yoga outdoors, shop in a pop-up farmers marker and pick your own greens.
When: June 30 to July 3
Where: Centennial Park
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: Same rib fest, different location.
When: July 1
Where: Evergreen Brickworks
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: As nice as a cold one on a patio sounds, a beer in the backyard is best. Brewer's Backyard is exactly that, complete with local food vendors at the picturesque Evergreen Brickworks.
When: July 7 to 23
Where: Across the city
Cost of tickets: Varies
What to expect: Prix fixe dinner menus across the city.
When: July 7 to 9
Where: Lawrence Ave. E. from Warden Ave. to Birchmount Rd.
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: 130 vendors, midway rides, live performances
When: July 7 to 9
Where: Lawrence Ave. E. from Warden Ave. to Birchmount Rd.
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: 130 vendors, midway rides, live performances
When: July 9
Where: 5183 Sheppard Ave. E.
Cost of tickets: Free, donations accepted
What to expect: Indoor and outdoor sections, and so many food options.
When: July 9
Where: Albion Rd. & Islington Ave
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: Experience the rich culture of Albion Islington square.
When: July 13
Where: 171 East Liberty St.
Cost of tickets: $22.5 to $35
What to expect: Big crowds, long lines and not a lot of deals.
When: July 15 to 16
Where: International Centre
Cost of tickets: $5
What to expect: There will be food booths that will be sampling their foods in exchange for a sample ticket. Sample tickets are $10 for 20 tickets.
When: July 28 to 30
Where: Exhibition Grounds (Bandshell)
Cost of tickets: $42.50 to $95
What to expect: General ticket includes: Five sample tokens and one commemorative festival sampling cup. VIP tickets grant you access to air-conditioned venues, a catered meal, 10 drink samples and express entrance. Plus, musical talent like Redman and Methodman.
When: August 5 to 7
Where: Danforth from Broadview to Jones Ave.
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: This three-day long festival is one of the biggest and best in the city.
When: August 4 to 7
Where: Woodbine Park
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: 30 to 50 food trucks pile into massive parks for a delicious showcase of international eats
When: August 10 to 13
Where: Centennial Park
Cost of tickets: TBA
What to expect: Sample jerk spiced meats including: chicken, pork, and even alligator
When: August 12 to 13
Where: David Pecaut Square
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: Get all of your sugar needs filled with local chefs and artists offering up plenty of desserts.
When: August 12 to 13
Where: Yonge-Dundas Square
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: The best of Pan American food and dance.
When: August 18 to 20
Where: Burls Creek Event Grounds
Cost of tickets: $96.05 to $220.35
What to expect: The Jamie Oliver-created family-friendly food and music festival is the epitome of urban boho. Musical acts include Weezer, Basia Bulat, The Strumbellas and way more, while food will come from the likes of Chuck Hughes, Rob Gentile, Vikram Vij and Devin Connell.
When: August 18 to Sept. 4
Where: Exhibition Place
Cost of tickets: Free with CNE admission
What to expect: All the gluttony of fair food, from trucks.
When: August 19
Where: Fort York
Cost of tickets: $10
What to expect: Comfort foods and craft brews all with a vegan twist.
When: August 26
Where: Dundas St. E. from Logan Ave. to Carlaw Ave.
Cost of tickets: $20
What to expect: Includes a commemorative event mug and three sample tokens.
When: August 26
Where: Sugar Beach
Cost of tickets: $30-60
What to expect: 60 different varieties of cider concerts and giveaways
When: August 26
Where: David Pecaut Square
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: Coconut everything. The fruit will be cooked into dishes from all around the world.
When: September 1-4
Where: Harbourfront Centre
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: Try spicy dishes, hot sauces and drinks. Be sure to pack an antacid.
When: September 8-10
Where: Bloor street, Montgomery to Prince Edward
Cost of tickets: TBA
What to expect: A classic car show, buskers and over 200 vendors.
When: September 16 -17
Where: Sherbourne Common
Cost of tickets: Free or $25 for Foodstar Pass
What to expect: Foodstar upgrade: Entry 90 minutes before general public for no lineup food truck access and Foodstar photo experience!
When: September 17
Where: Artscape Wychwood Barns
Cost of tickets: $5
What to expect: Garlic cocktails, desserts, cooking demos and even a garlic breath contest!