The Ultimate Toronto Food Fest 2017 Guide

Summer is almost here, which means summer festivals are in full swing.

This summer's food and drink festival circuit is bigger and better than ever with countless craft beer fests, rib fests and street fests. But just because some share the same name, doesn't mean you can expect them all to feature the same foods.

Every year brings something new, and this year Toronto will be hosting a brand new brunch fest and importing Jamie Oliver's popular family-food fest The Big Feastival, which is technically outside of the city but worth the trek.

Find out when, where and how much each of this year's festivals will cost you, below:

Brunch Fest


When: May 26 to 28
Where: 99 Sudbury
Cost of tickets: $9.95
What to expect: Food will range from $4 to $8 per item. All vendors will serve at least 1 item priced at $4

Bread & Honey Festival

When: June 2 to 4
Where: Streetsville, Mississauga
Cost of tickets: $2 to $5
What to expect: Carnival rides, games, demonstrations, not to mention, FREE bread and honey!

Kampai Sake Festival

When: June 1
Where: Distillery District
Cost of tickets: $32.40 to $117.20
What to expect: Taste more than 150 sakes from breweries across Japan, Canada and the U.S.

Mac ‘N Cheese Festival


When: June 2 to 4
Where: Ontario Place
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: After a problematic first year, this festival is back, but with free admission once again you can be sure to expect long lines. Samples range between 2 to 9 tokens with 10 tokens for $15 initially, then 10 tokens for $10 thereafter.

Riverside Eats & Beats

When: June 3 to 4
Where: Queen St. E.
Cost of tickets: Free!
What to expect: With over 75 vendors, there’s bound to be long lines. The festival's busiest time is between 2 to 4 p.m. so come early or arrive a little later to skip the lines.

Sessions Toronto Craft Beer Festival

When: June 10
Where: Yonge-Dundas Square
Cost of tickets: $40-$120
What to expect: Tasting pass ($40) includes commemorative glass, five tasting tokens, access to top 10 celebrity collaboration beers, 100 + craft beers and live music.

Toronto Taste

G I V E A W A Y time, you guys! WIN TICKETS to THE Culinary Event of the Summer!! #TorontoTaste is coming to Corus Quay on June 4th and you can win a pair of tickets! Valued at $520 – you and a friend will be able to enjoy food from over 60 of the city’s top restaurants (including @elcatrinca @barotoronto @clunydistillery @antlerkitchenbar @bucatoronto and many more!) awesome drinks from over 30 beverage purveyors. Plus, you will be able to mix and mingle with cool people like @chefmichaelsmith @chefmarkmcewan @bobblumer and many more! SO, here is what you do: · Follow me here on Instagram · Follow @2ndharvestto · Tag a friend you want to go enjoy with For extra entries, repost this image (as often as you wish!), tag me and @2ndharvest and use hashtag #TorontoTaste Winner will be announced on Monday, May 29th. Good luck!! . . . . . . . . #toronto #torontoevents #culinary #topchef #torontorestaurants #food #foodie #torontofood #torontofoodie #corus #corusquay #foodies #events #torontoigers #tasty #yumyum #narcitytoronto #giveaway #ticketgiveaway #toprestaurant #thesix #blogto @toronto_city @toronto_insta

When: June 4
Where: Queens Quay
Cost of tickets: $260 (with a $150 tax receipt)
What to expect: Considered one of the best events of the summer, Toronto Taste is pricey but has limited wait times and is all-you-can-eat and drink! This year Toronto Taste is expecting 1,500 guests which is small enough to give you an opportunity to rub shoulders with the chefs.

2017 BBQ Eats Festival

When: June 9 to 11
Where: Ontario Place
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: This new festival promises ethnic barbecue flavours from some of the city's top chefs.

The Stop Night Market

It’s that time of the year again!😁🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼The Stop night market is one of the most popular and fun festivals in Toronto. This is literally a feast for your eyes and belly. 👀After paying the entrance fee, all food and drinks are free!🙌🏼They also have beautiful food carts designed by local Torontonians, and a long evening of entertainment.💃🏻💞But that’s not all! What I love most about this event is the cause behind it. All the funds raised through these two evenings (June 14 and 15, 2016) go towards fighting hunger and other programs that inspire change in our local community.😁 . Because of its great success in the past (it used to be sold out the day the tickets came out!), @thestopcfc Night Market has moved to a larger venue to increase guest capacity. You can get your tickets now at http://www.ticketfly.com/venue/22351-the-stops-night-market/ (or google the Stop night market) . I’m pretty hyped for this (it’s next week!!!), and I hope I got you to be as well. Looking forward to maybe seeing some of you there! 😃😘 . 📸: The feastographer/ Stop Community Food Centre . . . #foodelventures #thestop #thestopnightmarket #torontoevents #torontonightmarkets

When: June 14 to 15
Where: 181 Sterling Rd
Cost of tickets: $100
What to expect: ALL YOU CAN EAT feasting, for a good cause.

Taste Of Toronto

When: June 15 to 18
Where: Fort York
Cost of tickets: $10 to $21
What to expect: Decent portions of signature dishes from world-class chefs. Tickets are sold by session with each session lasting 4 to 5 hours. This year, Taste of Toronto allows visitors to use their own debit or credit cards to purchase samples. Cash and last year's Crown Cards will not be accepted.

Taco Fest


When: June 16 to 18
Where: Ontario Place
Cost of tickets: $9.95
What to expect: Looking for the best taco in Toronto? You'll find it here. This tasty event has moved from 99 Sudbury to Ontario Place so it'll be bigger and better than ever.

Wine and Spirit Festival Presented by Sobeys

When: June 16 to 17
Where: Sugar Beach
Cost of tickets: $25 to $35
What to expect: Beaching and boozing. Admission includes five vouchers for sampling. More can be purchased on-site in strips of 5 for $5.

Beaches Rib Fest

When: June 16 to 18
Where: Woodbine Park
Cost of tickets: Free or $25 VIP pass with line bypass
What to expect: Long lines that move quickly. And come hungry — the portion sizes are large.

Taste of Little Italy

#tasteoflittleitaly #collegestreet #toronto

When: June 16 to 18
Where: College St. between Bathurst and Shaw
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: College Street is home to some of the city's best bars and restaurants. Expect to sample classic Italian fare and so much more. Just be warned, it gets VERY busy.

Taste of Africa Toronto

When: June 17
Where: Mel Lastman Square
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: Part of the African Experience Festival, this one-day food fest is so much more than that. Try authentic cuisine while learning about African culture.

Block Party IV

When: June 23 to 24
Where: 15 Saskatchewan Rd.
Cost of tickets: $15
What to expect: The ultimate street party with incredible food, music and art.

Taste of Asia

When: June 23 to 25
Where: Kennedy Road just north of Steeles Ave. E.
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: Dubbed the largest Asian festival in Canada, this festival has over 150,000 attendees each year.

Toronto Life Doughnut Festival


When: June 25
Where: Dufferin Mall
Cost of tickets: $5 to $30
What to expect: Your general admission ticket comes with a six-pack of doughnuts!

Open Farm

When: June 25
Where: Downsview Park
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: Practice yoga outdoors, shop in a pop-up farmers marker and pick your own greens.

Toronto Ribfest

When: June 30 to July 3
Where: Centennial Park
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: Same rib fest, different location.

Brewer’s Backyard

When: July 1
Where: Evergreen Brickworks
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: As nice as a cold one on a patio sounds, a beer in the backyard is best. Brewer's Backyard is exactly that, complete with local food vendors at the picturesque Evergreen Brickworks.

Summerlicious

When: July 7 to 23
Where: Across the city
Cost of tickets: Varies
What to expect: Prix fixe dinner menus across the city.


Taste of Lawrence

These loaded nachos from @soul2gocanada were bombtastic!💣 We were hoping to get chorizo on our nachos, but opted for beef when we found out they were sold out. They were quite generous with the toppings, but the only downside was the cold meat. Overall, the nachos were quite delicious and made a great snack to share with our family. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #foodforshot#soul2gocanada#tasteoflawrence#foodfest#loadednachos#nachos#foodpornON#instafood#instayum#yumtoronto#instalicious#gastropost#buzzfeast#huffposttaste#foodiegram#tofoodie#foodporn#foodgasm#forkyeah#fooddiary#dailyfoodfeed#foodlover#foodtography#buzzfeedfood#blogto#torontofood#the6ix#foodtoronto

When: July 7 to 9
Where: Lawrence Ave. E. from Warden Ave. to Birchmount Rd.
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: 130 vendors, midway rides, live performances

TO Food Fest

When: July 9
Where: 5183 Sheppard Ave. E.
Cost of tickets: Free, donations accepted
What to expect: Indoor and outdoor sections, and so many food options.

Fusion of Taste Festival

When: July 9
Where: Albion Rd. & Islington Ave
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: Experience the rich culture of Albion Islington square.

Summer Craft Beer Fest

When: July 13
Where: 171 East Liberty St.
Cost of tickets: $22.5 to $35
What to expect: Big crowds, long lines and not a lot of deals.

Halal Food Fest

When: July 15 to 16
Where: International Centre
Cost of tickets: $5
What to expect: There will be food booths that will be sampling their foods in exchange for a sample ticket. Sample tickets are $10 for 20 tickets.

Toronto’s Festival of Beer

When: July 28 to 30
Where: Exhibition Grounds (Bandshell)
Cost of tickets: $42.50 to $95
What to expect: General ticket includes: Five sample tokens and one commemorative festival sampling cup. VIP tickets grant you access to air-conditioned venues, a catered meal, 10 drink samples and express entrance. Plus, musical talent like Redman and Methodman.

Taste of Danforth


When: August 5 to 7
Where: Danforth from Broadview to Jones Ave.
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: This three-day long festival is one of the biggest and best in the city.

Canadian Food Truck Festival

When: August 4 to 7
Where: Woodbine Park
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: 30 to 50 food trucks pile into massive parks for a delicious showcase of international eats

Jerk Fest

When: August 10 to 13
Where: Centennial Park
Cost of tickets: TBA
What to expect: Sample jerk spiced meats including: chicken, pork, and even alligator

Sweetery

When: August 12 to 13
Where: David Pecaut Square
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: Get all of your sugar needs filled with local chefs and artists offering up plenty of desserts.

PanAmerican Food Festival

When: August 12 to 13
Where: Yonge-Dundas Square
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: The best of Pan American food and dance.

The Big Feastival


When: August 18 to 20
Where: Burls Creek Event Grounds
Cost of tickets: $96.05 to $220.35
What to expect: The Jamie Oliver-created family-friendly food and music festival is the epitome of urban boho. Musical acts include Weezer, Basia Bulat, The Strumbellas and way more, while food will come from the likes of Chuck Hughes, Rob Gentile, Vikram Vij and Devin Connell.

Food Truck Frenzy

When: August 18 to Sept. 4
Where: Exhibition Place
Cost of tickets: Free with CNE admission
What to expect: All the gluttony of fair food, from trucks.

Toronto Vegan Food Festival

When: August 19
Where: Fort York
Cost of tickets: $10
What to expect: Comfort foods and craft brews all with a vegan twist.

Leslieville Beer Fest

When: August 26
Where: Dundas St. E. from Logan Ave. to Carlaw Ave.
Cost of tickets: $20
What to expect: Includes a commemorative event mug and three sample tokens.

Toronto Cider Festival

When: August 26
Where: Sugar Beach
Cost of tickets: $30-60
What to expect: 60 different varieties of cider concerts and giveaways

Coconut Festival

When: August 26
Where: David Pecaut Square
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: Coconut everything. The fruit will be cooked into dishes from all around the world.

Hot & Spicy Food Festival

When: September 1-4
Where: Harbourfront Centre
Cost of tickets: Free
What to expect: Try spicy dishes, hot sauces and drinks. Be sure to pack an antacid.

Taste of The Kingsway


When: September 8-10
Where: Bloor street, Montgomery to Prince Edward
Cost of tickets: TBA
What to expect: A classic car show, buskers and over 200 vendors.

Food Truck Festival

When: September 16 -17
Where: Sherbourne Common
Cost of tickets: Free or $25 for Foodstar Pass
What to expect: Foodstar upgrade: Entry 90 minutes before general public for no lineup food truck access and Foodstar photo experience!

Toronto Garlic Festival

When: September 17
Where: Artscape Wychwood Barns
Cost of tickets: $5
What to expect: Garlic cocktails, desserts, cooking demos and even a garlic breath contest!

Toronto's Must Eats
  • Churrasco Chicken

    Where to get it: Alex Rei Dos Leitões Where is that exactly?: 202 Ossington Ave. (south of Dundas) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Because, thanks to the huge number of Portuguese-Canadians in the city, we have churrasco joints that make authentic barbecue chicken (over charcoal, of course).

  • Chicken Shawarma

    Where to get it: Alibaba's Where is that exactly?: Oh, just about everywhere in the city Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Because chicken + veggies + whatever they put in their sauces + being everywhere makes for the perfect post-bar food.

  • Jamaican Beef Patties

    Where to get it: Allan's Pastry Shop Where is that exactly?: 3064 Don Mills Rd. (North York) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: A flaky crust, a whole lot of meat and a serious kick makes these Jamaican patties authentically amazing.

  • The Vatican City Burger

    Where to get it: The Burger's Priest Where is that exactly?: 3397 Yonge St. (north of Lawrence); 463 Queen St. W. (west of Spadina), 1636 Queen St. E. (east of Coxwell), 1599 the Queensway (Etobicoke), 7887 Weston Rd. #6 (Vaughan), 129 Lakeshore Rd. E. (Mississauga) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Because it consists of a double cheeseburger, two grilled cheeses (used as buns) and a patty that has been called the best in the city.

  • Bymark Burger

    Where to get it: Bymark Where is that exactly?: 66 Wellington St. W. (Financial District) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: The original gourmet burger in Toronto, it's celebrity chef Mark McEwan's baby, made with grass-fed beef, brie and porcini mushrooms — and worth the $35 price tag.

  • Veal Sandwich

    Where to get it: California Sandwiches Where is that exactly?: 12 locations to serve your veal needs Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: One of the items that gets brought up as an "iconically" Torontonian food, we may not be the only city with this sandwich, but we make it really, really well.

  • Dan Dan Noodles

    Where to get it: Chinese Traditional Bun Where is that exactly?: 536 Dundas St. W. (Chinatown) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: This dish of two-foot-long noodles, pork, chili oil, bean paste and bamboo is particularly well-made at this beloved (and notorious) downtown spot

  • Smoked Meat

    Where to get it: Caplansky's Where is that exactly?: 356 College St. (north of Kensington Market); also at the airport Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Caplansky's is probably the closest this city has to a Schwartz's and the owner, Zane Caplanky, is a staple in Toronto because of it. He's one of the people responsible for some of the biggest improvements in Toronto's food truck scene and his truck -- Thunderin Thelma -- serves up some solid beef bacon doughnuts.

  • Peameal Bacon Sandwich

    Where to get it: Carousel Bakery Where is that exactly?: St. Lawrence Market Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Because this could be the one food truly unique to Toronto, and when you get it here, it's the most authentic: just a bun and some peameal bacon. Pro tip: Add spicy mustard and/or horseradish.

  • Coronary Burger

    Where to get it: Dangerous Dan's Diner Where is that exactly?: 714 Queen St. E. (at Broadview) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: So that you can say you did. Check out what it consists of: two patties, four slices of bacon, two slices of cheddar, a fried egg on top, served with fries and gravy (and a can of pop).

  • Doubles

    Where to get it: Drupati's Where is that exactly?: 1085 Bellamy Rd. N. (Scarborough) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Because the bara is fresh and spongy, the filling is hot, and it's the closest approximation to the doubles you'd actually get in Trinidad.

  • Big Breakfast

    Where to get it: Fran's Where is that exactly?: #104-33 Yonge Street (at Front); 20 College St. (at Yonge); 200 Victoria St. (south of Dundas) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: There aren't too many diners in Toronto compared to major U.S. cities, and that makes Fran's special. Also special are the memories when you've been drunk off your ass and in serious need of a post-drinking meal to soak up that excess booze. Plus, it's always open.

  • Pastel De Nata (Portuguese Custard Tart)

    Where to get it: Nova Era Where is that exactly?: Five locations across the city Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: These tarts can be found at practically any bakery in the city and have become a staple for those who ask "what can I bring for dessert?" Also, they're delectable.

  • Veggie Burger

    Where to get it: Fresh Where is that exactly?: 326 Bloor St. W. (at Spadina); 894 Queen St. W. (east of Ossington); 147 Spadina Ave. (south of Queen); 90 Eglinton Ave. E. (at Yonge) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: For vegetarians, Fresh is the easiest and best place to go with meat eaters, because they'll gobble up their (completely veggie) meals without a word of complaint. Plus, the veggie burger is perfect.

  • Roti

    Where to get it: Gandhi's Indian Cuisine Where is that exactly?: 554 Queen St. W. (east of Bathurst) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Gigantic and easy to share, this roti has tons of flavour and doesn't skimp on the creamy sauces or tamarind chutney.

  • Spicy Squid

    Where to get it: Grand Electric Where is that exactly?: 1330 Queen St. W. (Parkdale) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: A delicious mountain of squid dressed like hot wings, piled high on a crispy tortilla and sprinkled with jalapenos? Um, sign us up.

  • Fries

    Where to get it: Gilead Cafe Where is that exactly?: 4 Gilead Place (Corktown) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Because chef Jamie Kennedy is a master of many things, including local foods, but particularly these salted, crisp, adorably packaged french fries.

  • Empanada

    Where to get it: Jumbo Empanadas Where is that exactly?: 245 Augusta Ave. (Kensington Market) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Because the name of the shop doesn't lie, and the Chilean empanadas they serve up deliver with beef, chicken or vegetables (as well as the occasional grape or olive inside as a delicious surprise).

  • Pizza

    Where to get it: Pizzeria Libretto Where is that exactly?: 221 Ossington Ave. (south of Dundas); 550 Danforth Ave. (at Carlaw) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Because, love it or hate it, you need to try it at least once. This thin crust, Napoletana-style pizza comes equipped with plenty of options for toppings, all fresh and delicious. Pro tip: Order a cocktail.

  • Dumplings

    Where to get it: Mother's Dumplings Where is that exactly?: 421 Spadina Ave. (Chinatown); 804 Danforth Ave. (west of Jones) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: The pan-fried dumplings are basically Northern Chinese comfort food that's easy to share with friends and ridiculously addictive.

  • Banh Mi

    Where to get it: Nguyen Huong Where is that exactly?: 322 Spadina Ave. (Chinatown); 5661 Steeles Ave. East, Unit 1 (Scarborough); 3255 Rutherford Rd. Building M#45 (Vaughan); 1625 Wilson Ave. (North York) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Banh Mi Boyz may be the new star when it comes to Vietnamese subs in Toronto but this family-run shop has been serving pate-and-mayo-slathered baguettes since the '90s. Walk in and you'll see what makes Toronto so great. Behind the counter: a generation of immigrants who'll talk in Vietnamese but won't bat an eye when you ask for "no cilantro" in your order in English while a mish-mash of people from all walks of life all wait politely in line for delicious sandwich that'll cost you less than $4.

  • Bagel

    Where to get it: Gryfe's Where is that exactly?: 3421 Bathurst St. (north of Lawrence), and distributed in various high end grocers around the city Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Because it's different (and dare we say, better) than a Montreal or New York bagel, tiny and light and fluffy and slightly sweet.

  • Dim Sum

    Where to get it: Rol San Where is that exactly?: 323 Spadina Ave. (Chinatown) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Good, reliable, no frills dim sum served with the authentic plastic tablecloths and a price point that everyone can get behind

  • Samosas

    Where to get it: Samosa King Where is that exactly?: 5210 Finch Ave. E. (Scarborough) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Crispy, flavourful and bite-size, these samosas are the non-greasy, cheap solution to the samosa problem you didn't even know you had.

  • Nachos

    Where to get it: Sneaky Dee's Where is that exactly?: 431 College St. (at Bathurst) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Layers of all the good stuff, with your guacamole baked right in. And accompanied by many pitchers of beer, obviously.

  • Korean

    Where to get it: Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu Where is that exactly?: 691 Bloor St. W. (east of Christie) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Because it's genuinely fantastic Korean food, made in an authentic way, with a price that gets you in and out under $20 for two people.

  • Singapore Slaw

    Where to get it: Lee Where is that exactly?: 601 King St. W. (between Spadina and Bathurst) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Susur Lee's classic dish has been recounted over and over again, but that doesn't make this 19-ingredient slaw any less delicious (or less fun) to eat

  • Doughnuts

    Where to get it: Tiny Tom Donuts Where is that exactly?: CNE (and their store at 7323 Woodbine Ave. in Markham) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Because there's nothing like getting your hands covered in sugary powder and keeping the paper bag from dripping with grease as you make your way through the Ex (or any festival around the city).

  • Islamic Noodles

    Where to get it: Salad King Where is that exactly?: 340 Yonge St. (north of Dundas) Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Because it's massive, it comes quickly, and eating at Salad King is the default of so many people in downtown Toronto, it should be on tourist brochures

  • Hot Dog, a.k.a. Street Meat

    Where to get it: Almost every major intersection (and quite a few non-major ones) Where is that exactly?: Canada.com has conveniently mapped them all out here Why do I need to eat this in Toronto?: Because for a long time, hot dogs were the only cooked food able to be sold on Toronto streets, and therefore, we like to think we've perfected the art of truly great street meat.

