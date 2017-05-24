Canada Parents
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Study Shows The Majority Of Young Men Do Not Define Themselves As Masculine

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Whether they're on a basketball court, in a classroom studying, in a kitchen cooking or just hanging out with a close group of friends, boys often shy away from throwing their male friends some praise or even giving a small compliment.

And that usually has to do with this thing called masculinity.

The notion of masculinity is generally understood to mean an aggressive and tough mindset that doesn't allow for emotion or vulnerability. So for many young boys who grew up with this definition drilled into their heads, shaping themselves into this kind of man is the only possibility.

But a new study sponsored by Axe Canada reveals that young men, ages 15 to 25, are shifting towards inclusivity and acceptance, and ditching this tradition notion of masculinity.

teenage boys at basketball court

The study supports a growing trend of young men feeling more comfortable saying things that may have been considered taboo in the past, or participating in activities that may not have been socially acceptable.

From telling pals "you inspire me" or "thank you for being a supportive friend" to feeling more confident on social media when they know they have a supportive group of friends, these findings show that although there is still some room for improvement, the next generation is taking positive steps towards redefining what "masculinity" means.



And even though 70 per cent of the young men surveyed have been told that a "real man" behaves in a certain way, the study found that many of these boys no longer care about how a man should traditionally act or what he should traditionally identity with.

So why is Gen Z’s version of masculinity more dynamic and open-minded than ever before?

"Gen Z are consistently challenging the status quo," says relationship and parenting expert, Dr. Karyn Gordon. "Teen boys are more confident and independent than earlier generations, and are increasingly receptive and accepting of individuality, rather than fitting the traditional mold."

group of teen boys

Dr. Gordon tells HuffPost Canada that many Gen Z boys are describing themselves as intelligent, dependable, creative, athletic and humble. She notes that 69 per cent of respondents to the study are comfortable giving friends a compliment on something they did well.

Whitney Bell, senior brand manager of Axe & Men’s Grooming Unilever Canada, also credits this media-savvy generation for their ability to be connected with each other.

To support the study, Axe called upon two of Toronto’s hero athletes, Toronto Blue Jay Marcus Stroman and Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry, to participate in a branded campaign dubbed Praise Up to encourage male youth to tell their friends about their "magic" and challenge outdated and harmful norms of manhood.


But setting aside the celebrity factor, it's important to ensure parents are raising sons who are not only comfortable in their own skin, but willing to make sure their friends are too.

"Parents shouldn’t shy away from having honest and open conversations with their sons about how to be a supportive friend and to push the boundaries of masculinity by encouraging their guy friends to find the magic in themselves," Dr. Gordon explains. "By having these conversations from a young age, it exposes their sons not to associate masculinity with being aggressive or tough, and to shift towards a more inclusive and accepting belief."

She notes that although 53 per cent of male friendship decisions are influenced by their guy friends, parents still play the most important role in their son's life when it comes to development.

praise up

"Parents should feel empowered knowing teens still rely heavily on parental guidance when it comes to behaviour," Dr. Gordon says, noting that boys primarily look to their parents for career and education advice, as well as input on their actions.

And to demonstrate that masculinity has nothing to do with sexuality or vulnerability, Dr. Gordon calls upon fathers to play a big role in their son's lives.

"One of the best ways for boys to lose their fear around being bullied or afraid is to see role models breaking stereotypes. I’d encourage parents to be positive around their kids and I’d encourage fathers especially to praise up," she said.

And if it helps the older generations learn a thing or two too, all the better.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
10 Surprising Facts About Straight Teenage Boys
of
  • 1. They Are Not Homophobic

    While homophobia was a central tenet of masculinity in the 1980s and 1990s, overt forms of homophobia were absent from these schools. Homophobic words were not used by these boys, and several boys equated homophobia with racism. All the boys I interviewed disavowed homophobia. And evidencing the normalcy of these attitudes, several boys didn't have any explicit reason for this. Nic, for example, said, "Well, why wouldn't you support gay rights?" (Photo by vauvau on Flickr.com)

  • 2. They Explicitly Support Gay Rights

    Not only did my participants condemn homophobia, but they openly supported gay rights. For example, Colin said, "I believe in equality for gays. I mean you wouldn't treat them any differently, would you?" Jack also maintained unequivocal support of gay rights. "Gay people should be equal in society. Anything else is wrong," he said. And in addition to this, some of the boys labeled the privileging of heterosexuality as homophobic -- citing the absence of openly gay teachers and the lack of gay content in the curriculum as evidence that their school was homophobic. (Photo by -Marlith- on Flickr.com)

  • 3. They Openly Express Their Love For Each Other

    While male friends have always been able to maintain deep emotional bonds, the radical change among my participants is how freely and openly they talk about loving their friends. Many of the boys talked about loving their friends and how deeply they valued their friendship. Ben said, "Eli's my best mate, and I love him. I can trust him with what's important." When I asked whether he has ever told Eli this, Ben replied, "Yeah, I've told him how important he is to me. He's my best friend, after all." Tim said, "I love my friends, and I could rely on them if I needed to." And in everyday life, several straight boys ironically call their best friend "boyfriend" and "lover."

  • 4. Fighting Isn't Cool

    In the year I spent socializing with male students at three different schools, just one fight occurred. Students at both schools attributed this to the view that fighting was no longer part of "being a man." Sam said, "It just wouldn't be cool. Fighting sucks." Jack agreed, saying, "Guys are now more laid back -- they depend on their wit rather than strength." I suggest that boys do not have to present themselves as aggressive and violent because they do not fear being homosexualized in these settings. (Photo by snow0810 on Flickr.com)

  • 5. They Care About Looking Good

    The boys at these schools want to look good. They dye and gel their hair and argue about the best type of conditioner. Their t-shirts, a size too small, are worn to highlight their physiques, while low-slung trousers reveal their underwear -- stylish fashion accessories with designer labels on show. And the boys are happy talking about their looks, too: When discussing an audition for a television show, Kai said, "They'll just see my style and know they've got to have me. I mean, who could turn this down!" With homophobia no longer serving as a policing mechanism of gendered behaviors, these boys are able to dress and style themselves as they want. (Photo by JoeInSouthernCA on Flickr.com)

  • 6. They Are Happy To Be Associated With Things Socially Coded As Gay

    The fear of being seen as feminine or gay has eroded to such an extent among these boys that the song "Barbie Girl" had been adopted as the unofficial anthem at one school. A camp 1990s song that imagines life as a Barbie doll ("I'm a Barbie girl in a Barbie world / Life in plastic, it's fantastic"), students would regularly play it. One time, Rob danced to the song, one hand in the air, the other pulling his t-shirt up his torso. The students were aware that the song has gay associations. Sam said, "It's brilliant. It's pretty gay, too!" Jack added, "I guess we grew up with it, so it's always been a song everyone likes. Then it was in an episode of Family Guy, which was funny because, you know, we were already playing it." When I commented that the song is viewed as gay in the wider culture, Jack smiled, saying, "Yeah, so what? Who cares if it's gay?"

  • 7. 'I'm So Turned On To You Right Now'

    While the boys don't care if they are occasionally perceived as gay, they identify and want to be recognized as heterosexual. However, they refuse to use homophobia to preserve their self-image. In place of homophobia, these boys joke about maintaining same-sex desire --something I call "ironic heterosexual recuperation." One day in the common room, Adi was giving Ryan a back massage. Ryan said, "That's so good." Adi smiled, saying, "I know how to please a man." Ryan laughed and said, "Go harder. Harder." By ironically mimicking same-sex sex, these boys consolidated their heterosexual standing while engaging in tactile behaviors.

  • 8. 'That's So Gay' Isn't About 'Gay'

    Just as boys have redefined what it means to them to be a guy, the meanings of their language have also changed. At one of the schools, many boys would frequently use the term "that's so gay." When they were set homework, or if they missed the bus, they would comment "that's so gay" in frustration. Yet these students also insisted it wasn't homophobic, arguing it meant "rubbish" in that context. Crucially, this was supported by openly gay and lesbian students in the school, who also used the phrase. Indeed, gay students even used similar phrases as a way of bonding with straight students, for example shouting on occasion, "You're gayer than me." (Photo by knittymarie on Flickr.com)

  • 9. They Are Less Sexist

    The young men in my study are still interested in sex. Very interested in sex. And they still talk about sex in explicit ways. Yet the misogyny that used to accompany such talk is not evident. Girls who had several sexual partners were not labeled "sluts" or "whores" like older research shows, and the boys did not use other misogynistic language about women in their own conversations.

  • 10. They Admit Fear To Each Other

    Because these boys no longer have to put on a show of aggressive and hard masculinity, they open up to their friends and admit their fears and worries. This includes breakups with girlfriends and family problems, but also less serious anxieties. For example, Steve, Kai, Grant, and Colin discussed being scared of dogs. Kai said, "I love all dogs; the big ones are the best." Colin disagreed, saying, "No, I hate them. They're just too demanding, and when they lick you, yuck!" Steve discussed an incident with a dog that was traumatic for him as a child: "When I was really young, I was in this park, and I was chased around by this big dog. I was, like, running around the park, screaming." Concerned, Grant asked him whether he was bitten. Steve said, "No, no, I think it just licked me actually." The boys all laughed at this, including Steve. Grant then said, while giving Steve an exuberant hug, "You've got me now, mate. I'll protect you!"

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 