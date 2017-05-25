ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to shove a grown man aside on Thursday so he could stand in front of a group of adults.

Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017



The grown man in the video above is Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic, the New York Daily News points out, and the group of adults is a bunch of NATO leaders who had gathered in Brussels to, perhaps, not shove other people and discuss defence spending among coalition members instead.

Here's another angle of Trump's nice moment with his new group of friends, via Reuters:



From 2nd left, Belgium's King Philippe, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Donald Trump, Montenegro's Prime Minister Dusko Markovic, Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite, Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Dutch Prime Minster Mark Rutte walk together inside the new NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. (Photo: Kevin Coombs/Reuters)

The Markovic encounter wasn't the only embarrassing interaction to come out Thursday.

Ahead of the summit, Trump met with newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron. The two had, as per CNN, a "white-knuckled handshake":

You can watch that momentous meeting in the video embedded below: