TORONTO — Graco Children's products is recalling 1,393 child car seats in Canada due to a problem with harness webbing.

An advisory from the company's Canadian division says the recall covers "My Ride 65'' seats which were made between May 14, 2014 and July 30, 2014. It includes model numbers 1910553, 1910552 and 1910395.

It says harness webbing on the car seats failed to meet Canadian standards for breaking strength.



Check under or on the back of the car seat to find the manufacture date and model number.

The seat must also have the code 2014/06 on the webbing to be included.

You can find the tag with the code on the back of the harness webbing.

Graco says it will provide free replacement kits with new harness restraints and installation instructions.

While waiting for a replacement kit, the company says consumers may continue to use My Ride 65 convertible car seats.

The company has issued a similar recall in the United States affecting more than 25,000 car seats.

— with files from The Associated Press