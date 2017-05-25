Ontario Mulls Option To Skip Stupid Lineups To Renew Health Cards

ADVERTISEMENT

TORONTO — Ontario is considering allowing people to renew their health cards online.

The Ministry of Health has posted a notice online asking for feedback on a regulatory change that would make it possible for the government to develop a new online option for health card renewals.

For now, almost everyone who needs to renew their health card must do so in person at a Service Ontario centre.

A Service Ontario office in Kingston, Ont., on March 23, 2016. (Photo: Lars Hagberg/CP)

Individuals can book an appointment ahead of time online, but still have to visit the centre, with the exception of children younger than 15-and-a-half and most seniors over 80, who can renew their cards by mail.

Proof of residency in Ontario and proof of identity are required to renew a health card.

Ontarians can give feedback on the government's proposal for online renewal until June 5. There's no word yet on when an online renewal process might become available.