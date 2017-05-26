Conservative Leadership Convention 2017 Swag And Stuff
Fourteen months of the Conservative leadership campaign are drawing to a close this weekend, as the party chooses a new leader.
Party faithful converged on the Toronto Congress Centre on Friday (which is also coincidentally hosting an Anime North convention in an adjacent building).
Among the moderately fun atmosphere, we came across some moderately amusing stuff:
Erin O'Toole T-ShirtsHuffPost Canada
Andrew Saxton BadgesHuffPost Canada
Grab Bag Of Liberal AttacksHuffPost Canada
CandyHuffPost Canada
Lisa Raitt SignsHuffPost Canada
Deepak Obhrai ScarvesHuffPost Canada
Random SignsHuffPost Canada
