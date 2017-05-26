Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Incoming Conservative Leader Will Face The Same Task As Stephen Harper

 |  By Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

OTTAWA — The 13 candidates vying to lead the federal Conservatives make their final pitches to party faithful today — at which point, the marathon leadership race will be all over but the crying for 12 of them.

Indeed, it will likely be over even before the leadership hopefuls make their swan-song speeches tonight.

The vast majority of party members will already have voted by mail-in ballots, although they can still cast ballots in person Saturday at the Toronto convention site and at polling stations across the country; polls close at 4 p.m.

For the winner, however, the hard part is still to come: uniting the party and getting it in fighting form in time for the next election in 2019.

maxime bernierIf Maxime Bernier wins, he's said he'll spend the next year convincing party members to change their minds on supply management. (Photo: Fred Thornhill/Reuters)

"This has been a long leadership race but the hardest work is still ahead,'' said former Conservative cabinet minister James Moore.

A number of candidates have championed policies during the campaign that run contrary to long-standing party policy and, should one of them win, it might be difficult — or at least time consuming — to persuade party members to change direction.

For instance, front-runner Maxime Bernier has unabashedly campaigned on a pledge to undo support for supply management, the policy that controls the production and price of dairy products in Canada. Should he win, he's said he'll spend the next year convincing party members to change their minds on the issue.

Another immediate challenge will be ensuring that all the failed leadership hopefuls put the race behind them and rally behind the eventual winner.

Someone behind 2,729 ineligible memberships

Some campaigns are already grumbling about the potential for a high number of spoiled ballots to skew the results. And there's still the outstanding question of who, exactly, was behind the 2,729 ineligible memberships found on the party's rolls.

Party officials did meet with Elections Canada and turned over all the material from their internal membership review but the office of the elections commissioner won't say whether it is formally investigating the matter.

The mere suggestion of a problem makes party brass anxious since one of the primary objectives of the leadership contest has been to present a refreshed party to Canadians, one free from the baggage of its years in government, including repeated run-ins with Elections Canada over political financing and other scandals.

A door on one of those scandals finally closed Thursday, with the federal ethics commissioner's ruling that former prime minister Stephen Harper's one-time chief of staff broke the Conflict of Interest Act when he personally gave $90,000 to Sen. Mike Duffy to reimburse dubious living expenses claims.

stephen harper wavesStephen Harper is credited with uniting divergent factions in the Conservative Party. (Photo: Todd Korol/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Harper won't be attending the weekend leadership event, determined to leave the spotlight to whomever inherits the party he helped found.

Harper is credited with quickly uniting divergent factions in the aftermath of his leadership win in 2004. His successor will have the same job, said Moore.

"The leader has to bring in those candidates who weren't successful and make sure non-supportive MPs are reassured of the new direction.''

No one expected to win on first preferential ballot

The preferential ballot being used to select the next leader could help ease some tension since every voter can rank their choices from first to 10th. That forces them to give some advance thought about whom, other than their favourite, would make an acceptable leader.

Under a preferential balloting system, if no candidate receives more than 50 per cent of the vote, the last-place contender is eliminated and his or her supporters' second choices are counted. That continues until one emerges with a majority.

None of the 13 is expected to win on the first ballot, which means there'll be several rounds of counting before the winner is finally announced Saturday night.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Conservative Leadership Candidates
of
  • Conservative Leadership Candidates

    Federal Conservatives are looking for a full-time replacement for Stephen Harper. Here's who's running to become the next Tory leader.

  • Maxime Bernier, 54

    First elected in 2006, Bernier served as minister of industry and minister of foreign affairs — a position he resigned in 2008 after leaving government documents at the home of an ex-girlfriend with ties to the Hells Angels. A high-profile MP from Quebec, he was reappointed to cabinet in 2011 in the junior role of minister of state for small business and tourism. He's already announced that he's going for it.

  • Dr. Kellie Leitch, 46

    Dr. Kellie Leitch, a pediatric surgeon, outgoing minister of labour and minister for the status of women, reportedly has a team in place to mount a campaign. First elected in 2011, Leitch was easily re-elected in the Ontario riding of Simcoe-Grey. Though also considered a Red Tory, Leitch raised eyebrows during the campaign by declaring herself "pro-life" and announcing government plans to introduce a tip line for so-called "barbaric cultural practices."

  • Michael Chong, 45

    Chong, who quit the Harper cabinet in 2006 on a matter of principle, is also running. The longtime Ontario MP has earned a reputation as a bit of a "rebel," thanks to his Reform Act and calls for conservatives to do more to fight climate change.

  • Deepak Obhrai, 66

    Deepak Obhrai, a former Reform MP from Alberta who was first elected in 1997, is the dean of the Conservative Party caucus. He formally jumped into the race in July 2016.

  • Andrew Scheer, 38

    Andrew Scheer, a Saskatchewan MP who served as Speaker of the House of Commons from 2011 to 2015, joined the race in Sept. 2016. Scheer gave up his Opposition House leader role earlier that month to continue exploring a bid.

  • Brad Trost, 42

    The social conservative from Saskatchewan jumped into the race in August 2016. Trost, first elected in 2004, is anti-abortion, anti-same-sex marriage, but is also very fiscally conservative.

  • Erin O'Toole, 44

    The Ontario MP is a former air force captain. First elected in 2012, O'Toole has connections in Atlantic Canada and the GTA, and is seen as more of a fresh face.

  • Steven Blaney, 52

    The Quebec MP and former public safety minister is the man behind the C-51 anti-terrorism law.

  • Lisa Raitt, 48

    First elected in 2008, Lisa Raitt was perhaps the most high-profile woman in Harper's inner circle. Her name was also floated as a possible contender for the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership. Raitt served as minister of natural resources, minister of labour, and most recently as minister of transport. While several other Ontario cabinet ministers went down in defeat to Liberals, she was re-elected in the riding of Milton by more than 2,400 votes. Another Red Tory, she has been vocal about the Conservatives' struggle to appeal to women voters.

  • Chris Alexander, 48

    The former immigration minister and Ontario MP is also running. First elected in 2011, Alexander was defeated four years later. He faced questions over his handling of Canada's response to the Syrian refugee crisis. He also joined Leitch in that ill-fated campaign announcement of a tip line for "barbaric cultural practices."

  • Andrew Saxton, 53

    Saxton was the MP North Vancouver for seven years before losing his seat in 2015. He also served as a parliamentary secretary to two finance ministers and the Treasury Board president.

  • Rick Peterson, 61

    The bilingual Vancouver businessman unsuccessfully ran for the leadership of the B.C. Conservative Party. He joined the race in Oct. 2016.

  • Pierre Lemieux, 54

    An Ontario MP from 2006-2015, Lemieux was defeated in the last election. He is a social conservative and veteran. He joined the race in Nov. 2016.

  • UP NEXT: Canadian Political Lookalikes

  • Justin Trudeau and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid

  • John Manley and Beaker from The Muppets

  • Stephen Harper and 'Dallas' actor Larry Hagman

  • Rona Ambrose and Kirstie Alley

  • Doug Ford and Mike Holmes

  • N.B. Premier Brian Gallant and Aaron Eckhart

  • Ex-Quebec MNA Bertrand St-Arnaud and PQ MNA Bernard Drainville

  • John Baird and Stephen Rannazzisi (Kevin) from The League

  • Shelly Glover and Peg Bundy from

  • Peter MacKay and Canadian Curler Ryan Harnden

  • Patrick Brazeau and Neve Campbell

  • Tom Mulcair and this surprised cat

  • Pierre Poilievre and Frank Grimes from “The Simpsons”

  • Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Orville Redenbacher

  • Gregor Robertson and Clark Kent

  • Steven Blaney and this Mushroom

  • Bob Rae and this lone cumulus cloud

  • NEXT: U.S. Politicians and their lookalikes

  • Fred Thompson & Vigo Von Homburg Deutschendorf From

  • Beaker & Senator Mitch McConnell

  • Senator Joe Lieberman & Emperor Palpatine From

  • Senator John Kerry & Guy Smiley

  • Senator Bill Nelson & Wink Martindale

    From dentuso

  • The Pringles Guy & John Bolton

  • Kent Brockman & Senator John Ensign

    From dentuso

  • Rep. Eric Cantor & Egon From

  • The Keebler Elf & Senator Jeff Sessions

  • Beagle Boy From

  • Sarah Palin & A Bratz Doll

  • Valencia Orange & Rep. John Boehner

    From dentuso

  • Dory From

    From Lauster123

  • Tom Petty & Ann Coulter

    From dentuso

  • George W & Alfred E

    yosoyeldecider: Who could forget this classic separated-at-birth pair?

  • Michael Steele & The Bald Blue Muppet

    emerson7: Jon Stewart's observation

  • Sam The Eagle & Joe Biden

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations