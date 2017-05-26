ADVERTISEMENT

You can't blame autocorrect for this one. Kids these days are going to prom with croissants because they can't spell corsage.

In a tweet that has since gone viral, a Texas-based teen shared a text conversation she had with her date leading up to prom.

My prom date everybody pic.twitter.com/ResFxIapqh — śoph (@SophieMartini) May 1, 2017

The silly error of calling a corsage a croissant was favourited 46,000 times since it was posted in April.

But it turned out, Sophie's date isn't the first to make that mistake. In 2016, Julia Gorman shared this photo posing with her date while rocking a croissant corsage.

Every prince needs a jester 🃏❣#croissantcorsage #croissantlife A post shared by @julia_gorman on May 8, 2016 at 11:19am PDT

And even before that, KFC debuted an edible corsage in 2014, but that one didn't seem to stick.

These days, Twitter is filled with dozens of couples proudly putting croissants on each other's wrists and lapels.

Thanks to this post on Instagram, I just reffered to a corsage as a croissant while talking to my niece... I'm done.😂 pic.twitter.com/NfgBaCWgfH — Jaely ⚽️ (@j_pereira18) May 9, 2017

when you say croissant instead of corsage pic.twitter.com/3yg7Z0TeTa — Melanie (@melskels7) October 9, 2016

But it's not all because of typos. Some girls just know what they want.

backstory: I've always wanted a croissant for a dance instead of a corsage & well: pic.twitter.com/e4gXUriI3h — kristie🥀 (@kristieesuzanne) May 7, 2017

Yup, we'd take flaky pastry (or crispy chicken) over over-priced flowers any day of the week.