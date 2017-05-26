Canada British Columbia
Girl Grabbed By Sea Lion In B.C. Being Treated For Dangerous Infection

A little girl yanked off a dock by a sea lion in Richmond B.C. last weekend is now being treated for a rare and dangerous infection.

Vancouver Aquarium spokeswoman Deana Lancaster told NBC News that the girl is taking antibiotics for "seal finger" — an infectious condition that can cause the affected area to swell up, and is most often seen in people who work with marine mammals or seal meat.

"If any member of our animal care team receives a bite from a sea or sea lion, they take a letter from our vet with them to the hospital, which explains that the infection is resistant to some antibiotics," Lancaster said.

A video posted online earlier this week showed the adult male California sea lion grabbing the young girl's dress and pulling her backwards off the guard rail where she had been sitting. (Watch the video above.)

sea lion richmond
A notice warning people not to feed sea lions is posted on a dock at Steveston Harbour where a girl was pulled into the water by a sea lion on the weekend, in Richmond, B.C. (Photo: Darryl Dyck/CP)

The girl's quick-thinking grandfather jumped in the water to save her.

Her family later denied accusations that they had been feeding the seal, but did admit they had let her get too close to the wild animal.

"That's a lesson she took and she has taken that lesson in a hard way," her father told CBC News.

Sea Lion Rescue By Vancouver Aquarium
  • Vancouver Aquarium Sea Lion Rescue

    The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.

  • Up Next: GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

  • This gallery shows images of sea lions that had to be rescued in Barkley Sound on Vancouver Island after their necks were caught in some fishing straps.

  • Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

    The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

  • Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

Conversations