The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.

The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.

The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.

The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.

The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.

The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.

The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.

The Vancouver Aquarium successfully saved a sea lion that was tangled in debris. However, many more sea lions are left with the same problem because it takes such a highly skilled team to save them. It emphasizes the need for people to stop throwing their garbage into the ocean.

Up Next: GRAPHIC: Kiyo the Sea Lion

Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

Kiyo the sea lion was found in Fanny Bay, B.C. with wire wrapped around his neck. A Facebook page has been created to raise awareness and put pressure on experts to come and disentangle him.

Up Next: Sea Lions Rescued On Vancouver Island

This gallery shows images of sea lions that had to be rescued in Barkley Sound on Vancouver Island after their necks were caught in some fishing straps.

NEXT: Vancouver Aquarium Releases Seal Pups

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vancouver Aquarium released 11 seal pups at South Surrey's Crescent Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Up Next: Entanglement of Steller Sea Lions in Marine Debris

Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam

Curious marine mammals are being entangled in manmade debris which can lead to severe injury or death. Pictures by Alaska Department of Fish & Gam