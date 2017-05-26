Canada Parents
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

JFK's Daughter, Grandchildren Film Video In Honour Of His 100th Birthday

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

May 29, 2017 would have been John F. Kennedy Jr.'s 100th birthday, so in his honour, his descendants got together to talk about the impact he's had on their lives, and that of the world.

Daughter Caroline, along with her three children, Tatiana, Rose and Jack (who is, of course, named for his grandfather) with husband Edwin Schlossberg spoke about JFK's legacy in a touching video that, yes, does seem a little bit like a political campaign launch. (Rumours have been swirling about Caroline's potential run for years, and the recent end of her ambassadorship to Japan only increases the chatter.)

rose tatiana schlossberg
Tatiana, Jack, Rose, Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy attend a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the visit by U.S. President John F Kennedy, on June 22, 2013 in New Ross, Ireland.

"One of the defining relationships in my life is with someone I have never met, my grandfather, president John F. Kenndy," says Tatiana, who currently works as a reporter covering climate change at the New York Times. "It's a little odd to be connected to someone you don't know, especially when everyone else has access to much of the same information about him that you do."

rose tatiana schlossberg
Rose and Tatiana Schlossberg at the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2014.

The next generation isn't afraid to get political either.

Jack recently hosted the annual John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Awards, giving the honour to President Barack Obama and noting his contributions to America, reported People.

"On key issues during his presidency, President Obama put policy above politics — expanding health security for millions of Americans, restoring diplomatic relations with Cuba, and leading a landmark international accord to combat climate change," he said in a statement.

He also has upped his public profile as of late, attending the Met Gala with his mom as her date.

Meanwhile, his sister had something to add about the political climate of 2017 as well.

"I hope everyone, regardless of age or party, will remember what President Kennedy told America decades ago: this nation was founded by men of many nations and backgrounds," says Rose in a pointed remark. "It was founded on the principle that all men are created equal, and that the rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened."

Take a look at the full video here:

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Jackie Kennedy Onassis Style (PHOTOS)
of
  • August 12, 1934

    In the American countryside -- Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis as a child with her parents John Vernou Bouvier III and Janet Lee Bouvier. (AFP/Getty Images)

  • 1953

    Getty Images

  • 1953

    Popperfoto

  • 1954

    Getty Images

  • 1955

    New York Daily News

  • December 8, 1960

    At Georgetown University Hospital after the baptism for John F. Kennedy Jr. (AP photo)

  • January 20, 1961

    At the presidential inauguration of JFK, wearing a fur-trimmed suit by Oleg Cassini. (Getty photo)

  • January 20, 1961

    At the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy. (Getty photos)

  • 1961

    Time & Life Pictures

  • 1961

    Time & Life Pictures

  • 1961

    Getty Images News

  • 1961

    (AFP/Getty)

  • May 31, 1961

    Returning from a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. (AP photos)

  • June 2, 1961

    French President General Charles de Gaulle and Jacqueline Kennedy during the gala event at the Theater of Versailles' Castle. (AFP/Getty Images)

  • June 22, 1961

    At a White House ceremony in Washington, D.C. (Photo by National Archive/Newsmakers)

  • November 7, 1961

    With India's Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter, Indira Gandhi, for a private dinner at the White House. (AP photo)

  • December 1961

    Relaxing in a chair. (AFP/Getty Images)

  • September 25, 1962

    Departing the National Theater. (National Archive/Newsmakers)

  • March 17, 1962

    At the Palace of the Maharajah in Udaipur, India during a state visit. (AP photo)

  • August 1962

    With John F. Kennedy Jr. (AP photo)

  • 1962

    Time & Life Pictures

  • 1962

    Time & Life Pictures

  • 1962

    Time & Life Pictures

  • 1962

    Weegee

  • 1962

    Time & Life Pictures

  • 1962

    Time & Life Pictures

  • 1962

    Getty Images News

  • 1962

    Getty Images News

  • 1962

    Getty Images News

  • 1962

    Getty Images News

  • 1962

    Getty Images News

  • 1962

    Getty Images

  • April 14, 1963

    In Palm Beach, Florida for a private Easter service. (AP photos)

  • November 22, 1963

    Arriving in Texas just before the fateful drive through Dallas. (Getty photo)

  • 1963

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 1964

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 1965

    Getty Images

  • 1966

    Getty Images

  • 1966

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 1966

    AFP/Getty Images

  • April 4, 1966

    Visiting her sister Lee Radziwill in Westminister, London. (Getty photo)

  • December 16, 1967

    At the Metropolitan Opera, Lincoln Center, New York City. (Getty photo)

  • 1967

    Getty Images

  • 1968

    Michael Ochs Archives

  • 1968

    Getty Images

  • 1969

    Getty Images

  • 1969

    Gamma-Rapho

  • 1969

    WireImage

  • 1969

    Getty Images

  • 1970

    Gamma-Keystone

  • 1970

    WireImage

  • 1970

    WireImage

  • 1970

    WireImage

  • 1970

    Getty Images

  • 1970

    Getty Images

  • 1971

    WireImage

  • 1972

    WireImage

  • 1973

    WireImage

  • 1974

    Gamma-Keystone

  • 1974

    WireImage

  • 1975

    Getty Images

  • 1975

    WireImage

  • 1976

    WireImage

  • 1976

    WireImage

  • 1976

    WireImage

  • May 14, 1976

    With Alexandrje Orfila at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. (Getty photos)

  • 1977

    WireImage

  • 1978

    WireImage

  • 1979

    WireImage

  • 1979

    WireImage

  • 1980

    WireImage

  • 1980

    Time & Life Images

  • 1981

    Time & Life Images

  • 1983

    WireImage

  • July 19, 1986

    With Ted Kennedy, the brother of her late first husband, at daughter Caroline Kennedy's wedding to Edwin Scholossberg. (Getty photo)

  • 1988

    Time & Life Images

  • 1989

    Time & Life Images

  • 1989

    Time & Life Images

  • 1990

    Time & Life Images

  • 1991

    Time & Life Images

  • 1991

    Time & Life Images

  • 1992

    At the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis estate sale at Sotheby's in New York. (AP photos)

  • 1993

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 1994

    Time & Life Images

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 