EDMONTON — A junior high school teacher in Edmonton who is also a private music instructor is facing three child pornography charges.

Police say they started investigating last December after a referral from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre about someone uploading child porn.

The Edmonton home of the accused man was searched and a number of computer and electronic devices were seized.

Marc Daigle, who is 26, was arrested Wednesday on charges that include possessing, accessing and making child pornography available.

Daigle has been released from custody under a number of court-ordered conditions and will appear in court on June 7.

Joan Carr, superintendent of Edmonton Catholic Schools, says in a statement that Daigle is no longer employed by the district and that police have no information to suggest any children were harmed.

She said the district's critical response team is at the school where Daigle taught, talking with students and staff.

"The safety of our students is always our first priority, said Carr. "We are deeply saddened by this incident and we keep our school communities in our prayers.``