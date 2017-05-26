Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Maxime Bernier's Hometown Voters: We Vote For The Candidate, Not The Party

 |  By Giuseppe Valiante, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

SAINT-GEORGES, Que. — In Beauce, a region of rolling hills, entrepreneurs and pick-up trucks south of Quebec City, locals say they vote for the candidate, not the political party.

Since 2006, the various towns along the Chaudiere River have been represented federally by the Tories' Maxime Bernier, considered in some circles to be the front-runner to become the next Conservative leader when voting results are announced Saturday.

In Bernier's hometown of Saint-Georges, a city of 30,000 and Beauce's metropolis and entrepreneurial heartland, businessman and art lover Marcel Drouin said locals like "Maxime'' more than they do the Tories.

"It's the horse, not the cart,'' he said. "The region is not necessarily Conservative. Tomorrow if a horse comes as good as Maxime and he is a Liberal we'll vote for that horse.''

'Les Beaucerons' describe themselves as independent

Locals might not be "big-C'' Conservatives, but it's no surprise Bernier — and arguably the race's most libertarian —from this part of the country, which stretches from south of Quebec City down to the Maine border.

"Les Beaucerons'' describe themselves as fiercely independent. They are quick to mention how they don't look to government for help and believe in entrepreneurship and solidarity.

"People here are used to not asking,'' said Drouin, project manager of a sculpture festival that is partnered with the International Organization of la Francophonie, which attracts artists from around the world.

"(Beaucerons) are very entrepreneurial; they are very creative,'' he said, adding the mission of the art festival is in part to inspire people to become better entrepreneurs.

maxime bernierLocals in the Beauce riding like "Maxime'' more than they do the Tories. (Photo: CP)

Twenty-five kilometres south of Saint-Georges, past large green fields dotted with thousands of dandelions shimmering in the sunlight, Fabien Roy owns a maple syrup farm with 8,000 taps.

Roy, who went to school with Bernier, had good things to say about the candidate despite the fact one of his campaign promises is to "abolish the maple syrup cartel.''

All maple syrup production in Quebec is subject to a quota system controlled by a federation of producers that also sets the price.

Roy likes the current system because it guarantees him a price for his product — but he also likes Bernier.

"Aside from his defaults, when he says something, he does what he says — most politicians don't,'' Roy said.

"The farm vote is small, comparatively. How many more people would benefit from lower prices for milk?''
— Fabien Roy, maple syrup farmer

Bernier campaigned on a series of promises outside the political mainstream including abolishing the capital gains tax and ending federal involvement in health care by transferring tax points to the provinces.

He also campaigned on abolishing the country's supply management system, which sets prices and protects dairy, egg and poultry farmers from foreign competition.

Despite being filled with farmers, Beauce doesn't have enough of them to make a significant political impact, Roy said.

"The farm vote is small, comparatively,'' he said. "How many more people would benefit from lower prices for milk?'' he asked rhetorically.

Bernier's policies aren't out of place in Beauce: resident

Back in Saint-Georges, Jean-Francois Lambert is tending the cash at his daughter's grocery store, which is next door to a trendy restaurant she also owns.

Lambert says he "most certainly'' agrees people around the region vote for the candidate, not the party — but he's not voting Bernier.

"I don't even think he has what it takes to be a minister; he's more of an opportunist,'' Lambert said, standing in front of a wall stocked with artisanal beers from across the province.

He admitted, however, that Bernier "is heavily involved in the community. His family is honest and they work hard for their riding.''

"We're particular here. We were always forgotten. We always had to roll up our sleeves and work together. We never relied on government.''
— Jean-Francois Lambert

Bernier's father, Gilles, won the riding for the Progressive Conservatives in the 1984 and 1988 elections and once again as an Independent in 1993.

Lambert also said he agrees Bernier's policies aren't entirely out of place in Beauce.

"We're particular here,'' he said. "We were always forgotten. We always had to roll up our sleeves and work together. We never relied on government.''

Not far down the street is Kelly Veilleux, a 26-year-old owner of a clothing store stocked with products made mostly from Quebec.

maxime bernierMaxmie Bernier is up against 12 candidates vying to replace Stephen Harper as Conservative Party leader. (Photo: Fred Thornhill/Reuters)

She started her business three years ago and invited Bernier to attend the opening.

"He did,'' she said. "For him, I think it's important to show up when businesses open.''

She said she'll likely vote Bernier for prime minister if he wins the party leadership.

Veilleux said she is proud to be a business owner.

"It brings you freedom,'' she said. "I always wanted something. You have to be tenacious."

Bernier is up against 12 other candidates vying to replace Stephen Harper.

Party members are choosing their new leader based on a ranked ballot system, with the results to be announced in Toronto.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Conservative Leadership Candidates
of
  • Conservative Leadership Candidates

    Federal Conservatives are looking for a full-time replacement for Stephen Harper. Here's who's running to become the next Tory leader.

  • Maxime Bernier, 54

    First elected in 2006, Bernier served as minister of industry and minister of foreign affairs — a position he resigned in 2008 after leaving government documents at the home of an ex-girlfriend with ties to the Hells Angels. A high-profile MP from Quebec, he was reappointed to cabinet in 2011 in the junior role of minister of state for small business and tourism. He's already announced that he's going for it.

  • Dr. Kellie Leitch, 46

    Dr. Kellie Leitch, a pediatric surgeon, outgoing minister of labour and minister for the status of women, reportedly has a team in place to mount a campaign. First elected in 2011, Leitch was easily re-elected in the Ontario riding of Simcoe-Grey. Though also considered a Red Tory, Leitch raised eyebrows during the campaign by declaring herself "pro-life" and announcing government plans to introduce a tip line for so-called "barbaric cultural practices."

  • Michael Chong, 45

    Chong, who quit the Harper cabinet in 2006 on a matter of principle, is also running. The longtime Ontario MP has earned a reputation as a bit of a "rebel," thanks to his Reform Act and calls for conservatives to do more to fight climate change.

  • Deepak Obhrai, 66

    Deepak Obhrai, a former Reform MP from Alberta who was first elected in 1997, is the dean of the Conservative Party caucus. He formally jumped into the race in July 2016.

  • Andrew Scheer, 38

    Andrew Scheer, a Saskatchewan MP who served as Speaker of the House of Commons from 2011 to 2015, joined the race in Sept. 2016. Scheer gave up his Opposition House leader role earlier that month to continue exploring a bid.

  • Brad Trost, 42

    The social conservative from Saskatchewan jumped into the race in August 2016. Trost, first elected in 2004, is anti-abortion, anti-same-sex marriage, but is also very fiscally conservative.

  • Erin O'Toole, 44

    The Ontario MP is a former air force captain. First elected in 2012, O'Toole has connections in Atlantic Canada and the GTA, and is seen as more of a fresh face.

  • Steven Blaney, 52

    The Quebec MP and former public safety minister is the man behind the C-51 anti-terrorism law.

  • Lisa Raitt, 48

    First elected in 2008, Lisa Raitt was perhaps the most high-profile woman in Harper's inner circle. Her name was also floated as a possible contender for the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership. Raitt served as minister of natural resources, minister of labour, and most recently as minister of transport. While several other Ontario cabinet ministers went down in defeat to Liberals, she was re-elected in the riding of Milton by more than 2,400 votes. Another Red Tory, she has been vocal about the Conservatives' struggle to appeal to women voters.

  • Chris Alexander, 48

    The former immigration minister and Ontario MP is also running. First elected in 2011, Alexander was defeated four years later. He faced questions over his handling of Canada's response to the Syrian refugee crisis. He also joined Leitch in that ill-fated campaign announcement of a tip line for "barbaric cultural practices."

  • Andrew Saxton, 53

    Saxton was the MP North Vancouver for seven years before losing his seat in 2015. He also served as a parliamentary secretary to two finance ministers and the Treasury Board president.

  • Rick Peterson, 61

    The bilingual Vancouver businessman unsuccessfully ran for the leadership of the B.C. Conservative Party. He joined the race in Oct. 2016.

  • Pierre Lemieux, 54

    An Ontario MP from 2006-2015, Lemieux was defeated in the last election. He is a social conservative and veteran. He joined the race in Nov. 2016.

  • UP NEXT: Canadian Political Lookalikes

  • Justin Trudeau and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid

  • John Manley and Beaker from The Muppets

  • Stephen Harper and 'Dallas' actor Larry Hagman

  • Rona Ambrose and Kirstie Alley

  • Doug Ford and Mike Holmes

  • N.B. Premier Brian Gallant and Aaron Eckhart

  • Ex-Quebec MNA Bertrand St-Arnaud and PQ MNA Bernard Drainville

  • John Baird and Stephen Rannazzisi (Kevin) from The League

  • Shelly Glover and Peg Bundy from

  • Peter MacKay and Canadian Curler Ryan Harnden

  • Patrick Brazeau and Neve Campbell

  • Tom Mulcair and this surprised cat

  • Pierre Poilievre and Frank Grimes from “The Simpsons”

  • Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Orville Redenbacher

  • Gregor Robertson and Clark Kent

  • Steven Blaney and this Mushroom

  • Bob Rae and this lone cumulus cloud

  • NEXT: U.S. Politicians and their lookalikes

  • Fred Thompson & Vigo Von Homburg Deutschendorf From

  • Beaker & Senator Mitch McConnell

  • Senator Joe Lieberman & Emperor Palpatine From

  • Senator John Kerry & Guy Smiley

  • Senator Bill Nelson & Wink Martindale

    From dentuso

  • The Pringles Guy & John Bolton

  • Kent Brockman & Senator John Ensign

    From dentuso

  • Rep. Eric Cantor & Egon From

  • The Keebler Elf & Senator Jeff Sessions

  • Beagle Boy From

  • Sarah Palin & A Bratz Doll

  • Valencia Orange & Rep. John Boehner

    From dentuso

  • Dory From

    From Lauster123

  • Tom Petty & Ann Coulter

    From dentuso

  • George W & Alfred E

    yosoyeldecider: Who could forget this classic separated-at-birth pair?

  • Michael Steele & The Bald Blue Muppet

    emerson7: Jon Stewart's observation

  • Sam The Eagle & Joe Biden

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations