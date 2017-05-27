Canada Living
Canada's Indigenous Movement, Alicia Keys, Share Amnesty International Award

MONTREAL - American recording artist Alicia Keys is sharing a top humanitarian award with Indigenous rights activists in Canada.

Keys and members of the Indigenous rights movement are in Montreal to receive Amnesty International's "ambassador of conscience award."

The award is presented each year to an artist and an activist who have stood up to injustice, inspired others and furthered the cause of human rights.

Keys, a 15-time Grammy winner, is also known for her philantrophic work, including as the co-founder a non-profit to provide treatment and care to families affected by HIV in Africa and India.

alicia keys idle no more canadaAlicia Keys, centre, greets Indigenous rights activists Melanie Morrison, left, and Melissa Mollen Dupuis prior to receiving an Ambassador of Conscience Award from Amnesty International on Saturday (Photo: Graham Hughes/CP)

Canada's Indigenous rights movement is being recognized for fighting to end discrimination and improve living conditions in indigenous communities.

The award is being accepted by Quebec Idle No More founders Melissa Dupuis and Widia Lariviere, Inuk writer Delilah Saunders and activist Melanie Morrison.

