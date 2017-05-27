ADVERTISEMENT

TORONTO — It's down to a final-ballot duel between Maxime Bernier and Andrew Scheer to determine the next leader of the federal Conservative party.

Watch the live results:

The Conservative party begins announcing results of leadership... The Conservative party begins announcing results of leadership vote at its convention in Toronto. Posted by HuffPost Canada Politics on Saturday, May 27, 2017

After a lengthy winnowing of the field of 13 candidates, the 12th-ballot results eliminated likeable Ontario MP Erin O'Toole with 21.26 per cent of the points, leaving Bernier in first place with 40.38 per cent and Scheer a very close second place with 38.36 per cent.

Bernier's nerves were on full display throughout the evening as a long, drawn-out balloting process slowly winnowed the field of 13 candidates to a final contender.

Officials say 132,000 ballots — the party has some 259,000 eligible members — had been received by the Friday deadline for mail-in ballots.

Candidates were scored not by votes, but by points: every riding in the country was allocated 100 points, and each candidate received a number of points depending on their share of votes in that riding.