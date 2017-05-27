Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Andrew Scheer Wins Conservative Leadership Race To Replace Stephen Harper

 |  By Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
ANDREW SCHEER
Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
Print

TORONTO — Andrew Scheer, a longtime Saskatchewan MP and former Speaker of the House of Commons, has been narrowly elected the new leader of the federal Conservative party.

Watch live:

The Conservative party begins announcing results of leadership...

The Conservative party begins announcing results of leadership vote at its convention in Toronto.

Posted by HuffPost Canada Politics on Saturday, May 27, 2017


The nail-biting process of winnowing the field went down to the final 13th ballot before Scheer, 38, was declared the winner with 51 per cent of the available points, edging out longtime front-runner Maxime Bernier.

Bernier had led throughout the previous 12 ballots, but finished a close second with 49.05 per cent.

Candidates were scored not by votes, but by points: every riding in the country was allocated 100 points, and each candidate received a number of points depending on their share of votes in that riding.

Bernier is a longtime Quebec member of Parliament, but support in his home province wasn't a sure thing, given his profuse opposition to the supply management system that regulates some of the province's most lucrative agricultural industries.

After the first ballot, he had captured just 48 per cent of support from his own riding of Beauce, with rival Scheer nabbing a surprisingly high 47 per cent.

andrew scheer
Conservative MP Andrew Scheer was named as his party's new leader after a two-day convention held in Toronto. (Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Deepak Obhrai, Andrew Saxton, Rick Peterson, Kevin O'Leary, Chris Alexander, Steven Blaney and Lisa Raitt were some of the earliest casualties as early-ballot results were announced, while Kellie Leitch, Pierre Lemieux and Michael Chong fell off in subsequent rounds.

"I'm a free market guy so I like competition," Bernier said earlier, after he was seen exchanging a nervous laugh with Scheer after the results of one of the ballots. "It's a tough competition."

Gone in the 9th ballot was controversial MP Kellie Leitch, the former cabinet minister and orthopedic surgeon whose key campaign pledge to screen newcomers for Canadian values saw her dominate early media coverage of the race, only to fade from prominence as the vote grew nearer.

Pierre Lemieux, a former MP from Ontario who ran championing socially conservative policies, dropped off in the 8th ballot, while Brad Trost hung in longer than many expected, dropping off on the 11th ballot.

Obhrai was the first of 13 candidates to drop off as the party begins disclosing the results of voting, which began weeks ago by mail and culminated Saturday with members voting in person at the Toronto Congress Centre and polling stations across the country.

O'Leary dropped out of the race abruptly last month but was too late to have his name removed from the ballot.

"The measure of a good leader is also how they treat their opponents in defeat."

The lengthy ranked-ballot system and the size of the field meant several rounds of balloting were necessary to crown a winner. Officials say 132,000 ballots — the party has some 259,000 eligible members — had been received by the Friday deadline for mail-in ballots.

Candidates were scored not by votes, but by points: every riding in the country was allocated 100 points, and each candidate received a number of points depending on their share of votes in that riding.

Mesh bags released Conservative party balloons over the crowd at the Toronto Congress Centre as hundreds of people cheered the news of their unlikely winner.

Ahead of the announcement, the party's interim leader Rona Ambrose took to the stage for one final farewell — and to send some words of advice to whomever replaces her.

Bedrock conservative values are more important than any policy proposals shared during the campaign, Ambrose said.

"When we rally around those values and speak with one voice there is no limit to what we can achieve together," she said.

The winner should also take heed of the advice former leader Stephen Harper gave caucus when she replaced him, she added.

"The measure of a good leader is also how they treat their opponents in defeat," she quoted Harper as saying.

"Never forget that."

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Conservative Leadership Candidates
of
  • Conservative Leadership Candidates

    Federal Conservatives are looking for a full-time replacement for Stephen Harper. Here's who's running to become the next Tory leader.

  • Maxime Bernier, 54

    First elected in 2006, Bernier served as minister of industry and minister of foreign affairs — a position he resigned in 2008 after leaving government documents at the home of an ex-girlfriend with ties to the Hells Angels. A high-profile MP from Quebec, he was reappointed to cabinet in 2011 in the junior role of minister of state for small business and tourism. He's already announced that he's going for it.

  • Dr. Kellie Leitch, 46

    Dr. Kellie Leitch, a pediatric surgeon, outgoing minister of labour and minister for the status of women, reportedly has a team in place to mount a campaign. First elected in 2011, Leitch was easily re-elected in the Ontario riding of Simcoe-Grey. Though also considered a Red Tory, Leitch raised eyebrows during the campaign by declaring herself "pro-life" and announcing government plans to introduce a tip line for so-called "barbaric cultural practices."

  • Michael Chong, 45

    Chong, who quit the Harper cabinet in 2006 on a matter of principle, is also running. The longtime Ontario MP has earned a reputation as a bit of a "rebel," thanks to his Reform Act and calls for conservatives to do more to fight climate change.

  • Deepak Obhrai, 66

    Deepak Obhrai, a former Reform MP from Alberta who was first elected in 1997, is the dean of the Conservative Party caucus. He formally jumped into the race in July 2016.

  • Andrew Scheer, 38

    Andrew Scheer, a Saskatchewan MP who served as Speaker of the House of Commons from 2011 to 2015, joined the race in Sept. 2016. Scheer gave up his Opposition House leader role earlier that month to continue exploring a bid.

  • Brad Trost, 42

    The social conservative from Saskatchewan jumped into the race in August 2016. Trost, first elected in 2004, is anti-abortion, anti-same-sex marriage, but is also very fiscally conservative.

  • Erin O'Toole, 44

    The Ontario MP is a former air force captain. First elected in 2012, O'Toole has connections in Atlantic Canada and the GTA, and is seen as more of a fresh face.

  • Steven Blaney, 52

    The Quebec MP and former public safety minister is the man behind the C-51 anti-terrorism law.

  • Lisa Raitt, 48

    First elected in 2008, Lisa Raitt was perhaps the most high-profile woman in Harper's inner circle. Her name was also floated as a possible contender for the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership. Raitt served as minister of natural resources, minister of labour, and most recently as minister of transport. While several other Ontario cabinet ministers went down in defeat to Liberals, she was re-elected in the riding of Milton by more than 2,400 votes. Another Red Tory, she has been vocal about the Conservatives' struggle to appeal to women voters.

  • Chris Alexander, 48

    The former immigration minister and Ontario MP is also running. First elected in 2011, Alexander was defeated four years later. He faced questions over his handling of Canada's response to the Syrian refugee crisis. He also joined Leitch in that ill-fated campaign announcement of a tip line for "barbaric cultural practices."

  • Andrew Saxton, 53

    Saxton was the MP North Vancouver for seven years before losing his seat in 2015. He also served as a parliamentary secretary to two finance ministers and the Treasury Board president.

  • Rick Peterson, 61

    The bilingual Vancouver businessman unsuccessfully ran for the leadership of the B.C. Conservative Party. He joined the race in Oct. 2016.

  • Pierre Lemieux, 54

    An Ontario MP from 2006-2015, Lemieux was defeated in the last election. He is a social conservative and veteran. He joined the race in Nov. 2016.

  • UP NEXT: Canadian Political Lookalikes

  • Justin Trudeau and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid

  • John Manley and Beaker from The Muppets

  • Stephen Harper and 'Dallas' actor Larry Hagman

  • Rona Ambrose and Kirstie Alley

  • Doug Ford and Mike Holmes

  • N.B. Premier Brian Gallant and Aaron Eckhart

  • Ex-Quebec MNA Bertrand St-Arnaud and PQ MNA Bernard Drainville

  • John Baird and Stephen Rannazzisi (Kevin) from The League

  • Shelly Glover and Peg Bundy from

  • Peter MacKay and Canadian Curler Ryan Harnden

  • Patrick Brazeau and Neve Campbell

  • Tom Mulcair and this surprised cat

  • Pierre Poilievre and Frank Grimes from “The Simpsons”

  • Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Orville Redenbacher

  • Gregor Robertson and Clark Kent

  • Steven Blaney and this Mushroom

  • Bob Rae and this lone cumulus cloud

  • NEXT: U.S. Politicians and their lookalikes

  • Fred Thompson & Vigo Von Homburg Deutschendorf From

  • Beaker & Senator Mitch McConnell

  • Senator Joe Lieberman & Emperor Palpatine From

  • Senator John Kerry & Guy Smiley

  • Senator Bill Nelson & Wink Martindale

    From dentuso

  • The Pringles Guy & John Bolton

  • Kent Brockman & Senator John Ensign

    From dentuso

  • Rep. Eric Cantor & Egon From

  • The Keebler Elf & Senator Jeff Sessions

  • Beagle Boy From

  • Sarah Palin & A Bratz Doll

  • Valencia Orange & Rep. John Boehner

    From dentuso

  • Dory From

    From Lauster123

  • Tom Petty & Ann Coulter

    From dentuso

  • George W & Alfred E

    yosoyeldecider: Who could forget this classic separated-at-birth pair?

  • Michael Steele & The Bald Blue Muppet

    emerson7: Jon Stewart's observation

  • Sam The Eagle & Joe Biden

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations