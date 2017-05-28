Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Progressive Conservative Jack MacLaren Removed From Caucus After Controversy

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

TORONTO — A controversial Progressive Conservative politician has been kicked out of the caucus after a video from 2012 emerged showing him hinting at a hidden agenda and making comments about Franco-Ontarians.

The video, posted online by Ottawa radio station CFRA, shows Jack MacLaren talking to a group of people and agreeing with people lamenting French language rights in eastern Ontario.



But in the video, MacLaren says his party won't talk about that with an election looming, and there are lots of things they would do if they win but talking about them won't get the party elected.

Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown says in a statement that the video is the final straw with MacLaren.


Brown says each time MacLaren is caught making disparaging remarks he asks for forgiveness and second, third and fourth chances, but it's clearly part of a pattern.

Brown previously ordered MacLaren to stay away from the legislature until he completed sensitivity training after he made vulgar remarks about a female MP.

PC Leader Patrick Brown says each time MacLaren is caught making disparaging remarks he asks for forgiveness and second, third and fourth chances, but it's clearly part of a pattern.

He also came under fire for fake testimonials on his website and for suggesting that a zero tolerance policy for the sexual abuse of patients is dangerous.

MacLaren, who was elected as the MPP for Carleton-Mississippi Mills in 2011, did not immediately return requests for comment on Sunday.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Canada's Least, Most Popular Premiers (March 2017)
of

  • Source: Angus Reid Institute online survey, March 2017. NOTE: Prince Edward Island was not polled.

  • 9. Kathleen Wynne, Ontario (Liberal)

    Approve: 12% Disapprove: 81% Unsure: 7%

  • 8. Dwight Ball, Newfoundland and Labrador (Liberal)

    Approve: 20% Disapprove: 69% Unsure: 10%

  • 7. Brian Gallant, New Brunswick (Liberal)

    Approve: 27% Disapprove: 50% Unsure: 23%

  • 6. Stephen McNeil , Nova Scotia (Liberal)

    Approve: 27% Disapprove: 60% Unsure: 13%

  • 5. Rachel Notley, Alberta (NDP)

    Approve: 31% Disapprove: 61% Unsure: 7%

  • 4. Christy Clark, British Columbia (Liberal)

    Approve: 31% Disapprove: 62% Unsure: 7% NOTE: The B.C. Liberals are considered more conservative than typical "Liberal" parties.

  • 3. Philippe Couillard, Quebec (Liberal)

    Approve: 35% Disapprove: 54% Unsure: 10%

  • 2. Brian Pallister, Manitoba (Progressive Conservative)

    Approve: 45% Disapprove: 42% Unsure: 13%

  • 1. Brad Wall, Saskatchewan (Saskatchewan Party)

    Approve: 52% Disapprove: 41% Unsure: 7%

  • UP NEXT: Canadian Political Lookalikes

  • Justin Trudeau and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid

  • John Manley and Beaker from The Muppets

  • Stephen Harper and 'Dallas' actor Larry Hagman

  • Rona Ambrose and Kirstie Alley

  • Doug Ford and Mike Holmes

  • N.B. Premier Brian Gallant and Aaron Eckhart

  • Ex-Quebec MNA Bertrand St-Arnaud and PQ MNA Bernard Drainville

  • John Baird and Stephen Rannazzisi (Kevin) from The League

  • Shelly Glover and Peg Bundy from

  • Peter MacKay and Canadian Curler Ryan Harnden

  • Patrick Brazeau and Neve Campbell

  • Tom Mulcair and this surprised cat

  • Pierre Poilievre and Frank Grimes from “The Simpsons”

  • Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Orville Redenbacher

  • Gregor Robertson and Clark Kent

  • Steven Blaney and this Mushroom

  • Bob Rae and this lone cumulus cloud

  • NEXT: U.S. Politicians and their lookalikes

  • Fred Thompson & Vigo Von Homburg Deutschendorf From

  • Beaker & Senator Mitch McConnell

  • Senator Joe Lieberman & Emperor Palpatine From

  • Senator John Kerry & Guy Smiley

  • Senator Bill Nelson & Wink Martindale

    From dentuso

  • The Pringles Guy & John Bolton

  • Kent Brockman & Senator John Ensign

    From dentuso

  • Rep. Eric Cantor & Egon From

  • The Keebler Elf & Senator Jeff Sessions

  • Beagle Boy From

  • Sarah Palin & A Bratz Doll

  • Valencia Orange & Rep. John Boehner

    From dentuso

  • Dory From

    From Lauster123

  • Tom Petty & Ann Coulter

    From dentuso

  • George W & Alfred E

    yosoyeldecider: Who could forget this classic separated-at-birth pair?

  • Michael Steele & The Bald Blue Muppet

    emerson7: Jon Stewart's observation

  • Sam The Eagle & Joe Biden

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations