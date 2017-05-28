ADVERTISEMENT

AMATRICE, Italy — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Amatrice today, a tiny town in central Italy still struggling to recover from a devastating earthquake.

There, Trudeau will pay his respects to the more than 300 victims — including one Canadian — of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the area about 100 kilometres northeast of Rome last August.



A picture taken on April 2, 2017 shows the historic center of Amatrice completely destroyed by a 6.0 quake on August 24, 2016, killing nearly 300 people.

Earlier this month, Trudeau announced the Canadian government would match up to $2 million in donations to the Italy Earthquake Relief Fund.

The money will go towards humanitarian aid, such as medical vehicles needed to navigate the hilly terrain in the area, which is still experiencing tremors as Italy works to rebuild and restore the historic town.

His wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, is joining him for the visit and the rest of his time in Italy, where he is working to promote ties between both countries, including the trade agreement between Canada and the European Union.

The couple, who are also celebrating their wedding anniversary with a private supper in Rome, will meet Pope Francis Monday at the Vatican.