Ontario Councillor Andy Petrowski Asked To Resign After 'Reply All' Porn Email
An Ontario city councillor has been asked to step down after he sent a pornographic image to dozens of people through his government email account.
Niagara Regional Coun. Andy Petrowski sent out the message early Monday afternoon in response to an email from Coun. Bruce Timms about a road closure.
A Newstalk 1010 reporter took a screenshot of Petrowski's email, which was sent as a "reply all," and shared it on Twitter. The email showed an image of a nude woman sitting on a stool, with her legs spread.
This is the email. Below the cut off is a woman fully nude, perched on a stool, her legs open. pic.twitter.com/ZyL6a1O9bW
— Siobhan Morris (@siomo) May 29, 2017
“There must have been a sale on these multimillion-dollar, taxpayer-funded, non-functional arches … guess who put these up in Ottawa. You’re right if you said … drum roll, please … ’Pomerlau’ … what a joke!” the email read.
A few minutes later Petrowski sent out an apology, saying the email was sent by someone else using his iPad.
Petrowski sent this 6 minutes after the reply all that included a photo of a naked woman. I'm confused. pic.twitter.com/dNPtZSHHTf
— Siobhan Morris (@siomo) May 29, 2017
“I have spoken directly to the (councillor) about this egregious conduct, and have requested his resignation from regional council,” Niagara Regional Chair Alan Caslin told Niagara This Week on Monday.
Caslin told CKTB News that Petrowski didn't respond to the request for his resignation.
This is the second time in two years that Petrowski has claimed a message from him was actually sent by someone else.
The St. Catharines Standard reported that after the police chief received a text from the councillor's phone in January 2016 that read "Hello clown are you a tyrant?" Petrowski claimed he had left his phone unattended, but would not identify the person who he claimed had sent the message.
Coun. Andy Petrowski is being asked to step down by his colleagues after he sent an email from his work account that included a pornographic image. (Photo: Niagara Region)
The Standard asked Petrowski to identify who allegedly sent the pornographic email from his account, but Petrowski responded to the reporter by calling the paper "fake news" and adding a "poo" emoji to a reporter's email signature.
Petrowski was found less than two weeks ago to have violated the council's code of conduct for posting Islamophobic tweets. The councillor's Twitter bio reads "Pro-Trump, Pro-Nationalism, Pro-Life, Pro-Jesus, Pro-Constitution, Pro-Speech, Anti-LEFT, Climate Change is Natural."
"This pattern has continued without any contrition, without any change," MP Chris Bittle told CBC News.
Follow HuffPost Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Also on HuffPost:
-
Alex Johnstone, who is running in the Ontario riding of Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas, made a crude reference in a 2008 Facebook comment related to Auschwitz. A public school trustee, she defended herself by saying she didn't know anything about the Nazi death camp.
-
Joy Davies resigned as the Liberal candidate in the B.C. riding of South Surrey–White Rock after telling The Huffington Post Canada it is safe for pregnant women to smoke pot and that it might make their kids smarter. "Ms. Davies' views in no way reflect the values or policies of the Liberal Party of Canada," the party said.
-
The Liberal candidate in Victoria resigned after comments she made about mosques and Israel were discovered by a satirical news website. In 2013, Thomas wrote on Facebook that mosques were once education centres but were now used "as brainwashing stations."
-
Maria Manna stepped down as the candidate in the B.C. riding of Cowichan-Malahat-Langford after she questioned the official account of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on her Facebook page, reported CBC News.
-
The Montreal NDP candidate selected to go head-to-head against Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in the Papineau riding resigned after it was revealed that she used to be a member of the provincial separatist party Option nationale. She also spoke passionately about her desire for Quebec to achieve independence.
-
Stefan Jonasson, a Unitarian minister, dropped out as the NDP candidate in the riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingly after it emerged that he compared the actions of an Orthodox Jewish group to the Taliban on social media.
-
VirJiny Provost, a young Bloc Quebecois candidate in Megantic-L'Erable, embarrassed her party after a survey she answered came to light. Asked what she would need in the event of a nuclear attack, Provost wrote she'd bring "her cellphone, a penis and chips.''
-
Sue MacDonell, a board member for the Conservatives' Bay of Quinte Electoral District Association, was fired after she posted on Facebook that a Cree woman recently crowned Mrs. Universe was a monster and a "smug entitled Liberal pet."
-
Conservative candidate Wiliam Moughrabi in the Montreal riding of Ahuntsic-Cartierville had to erase online comments that were deemed violent and misogynist in nature. He did not step down.
-
The ex-Conservative candidate made a splash in headlines on Sept. 6 after footage of Bance peeing into a mug then emptying it into a sink resurfaced. The clip aired in a 2012 episode of CBC's Marketplace. Bance told HuffPost Canada, "I had a health situation and needed to make an emergency decision, ironically to save myself from embarrassment back then."
-
The Conservative candidate in Toronto-Danforth was booted from the party on Sept. 7 after a series of YouTube pranks surfaced showing Dutaud faking a mental illness and pretending to orgasm during what appeared to be a customer service call.
-
Christopher Brown, a Liberal candidate in Peace River-Westlock in Alberta, apologized for tweets in 2009 that used profane language and included derogatory references to women. Brown said he had become an alcoholic at the time after his partner died in a car crash involving a drunk driver. Party Leader Justin Trudeau said he accepted Brown's apology.
-
The Liberal candidate in the Calgary-Nose Hill riding in Alberta stepped down after offensive tweets she posted as a teenager surfaced. Ala Buzreba had earlier apologized for her tweets and blamed youthful ignorance for her social media faux pas.
-
Shawn Dearn, the communications director for NDP Leader Tom Mulcair, apologized after two-year-old tweets surfaced in which he used an expletive in reference to Pope Benedict. Mulcair decided to keep Dearn on his team.
-
The Liberal candidate in Pierre-Boucher-Les-Patriotes-Verchères a resigned after she was barred from running municipally due to an outstanding loan.
-
The NDP candidate's controversial comments about Israel and Canada were featured on a Conservative attack website. Morgan Wheeldon handed in his resignation as the candidate for Kings-Hants in Nova Scotia after the party asked him to resign or be fired.
-
The Conservative candidate in Repentigny, Quebec was dropped from the slate after it was discovered that he pleaded guilty to marijuana possession in 2011, according to La Presse.
-
The Conservative candidate in Hochelaga, Quebec was dropped after the Journal de Montréal revealed that he was had been promoting the NDP on his Facebook page in the last year.
-
Conservative candidate Gilles Guibord was forced to resign from the race in Montreal's Rosemont_La-Petite-Patrie riding over sexist comments he allegedly made in online comments section of the Journal de Montreal newspaper.
-
Soheil Eid, a Conservative candidate in Joliette, Que., apologized twice for a Facebook post that drew a parallel between the words of Mulcair and comments attributed to Joseph Goebbels, Hitler's infamous propaganda minister.