Baby Names 2017: These Monikers Are About To Become Super Trendy

If you’re looking for a trendy name for your wee one, you better choose one that starts with “Ad-“ or ends with a “-ley” sound. According to Nameberry, these are the monikers that are about to explode in popularity.

By comparing 2016 and 2006 baby name data from U.S. Social Security, the site determined that names like Adaline and Bentley were the ones that gained the most traction in the past 10 years.

According to the data, Adalynn is the top rising girls’ name, which is now 31 times more popular than it was in 2006. As for names ending in a "-ley" sound, Royalty took the number one spot. Impressively, the moniker is now 58 times more popular than it was a decade ago.

While Royalty sounds like a bizarre name to give your baby, we shouldn’t be that surprised parents are digging it. In 2015, BabyCenter reported “royal” baby names as one of the hottest trends of the year.

In fact, that year the name Royalty jumped 88 per cent for girls, while Royal increased 36 per cent for boys.

This rising trend was likely due to a number of celebrities who chose these types of names for their kids. In the past few years, Kourtney Kardashian has introduced us to her son Reign, Chris Brown named his baby girl Royalty, and T.I. welcomed his daughter Heiress.

Celebrities have always influenced the biggest trends in baby names and 2017 is no different. Vintage celebrity surnames such as Lennon, Monroe and Harper are continuing their rise, according to Nameberry. In fact, these names are so trendy that even famous figures have chosen them for their own children. Mariah Carey, for instance, named her daughter Monroe in 2011 after her idol Marilyn Monroe.

Other hot names on the rise include first names of celebrities. Monikers such as Isla (Fisher), Zayn (Malik) and Mila (Kunis) have never been trendier than they are now. Respectively, these names are 27, 19 and 13 times more popular than they were in 2006.

Visit Nameberry to see more of the trendiest baby names of 2017.

  • Best Name

    Daisy Josephine Sudeikis Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis welcomed their second child on Oct. 11 and gave her two beautiful, old-fashioned names. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Sudeikis explained that he and his daughter now have the same initials, since his real name is Daniel Jason Sudeikis.

  • Best Name

    Caleb Kelechi Asomugha Kerry Washington and her hubby, Nnamdi Asomugha, welcomed a baby boy in October and gave him the cutest name. The couple also has a two-year-old daughter named Isabelle Amarachi.

  • Best Name

    Milo Kielty After her son was born in January, “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley joked that she and her husband Patrick Kielty nearly “filed divorce papers” because they couldn’t agree on a name. Luckily, with the help of Deeley’s mother, the two agreed on Milo, which the new mom originally wanted for a girl. The name comes from a character in the Gene Kelly film “An American in Paris.”

  • Best Name

    Luna Simone Stephens Luna Simone Stephens just has a beautiful ring to it. The daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend was born in April. She is the couple’s first child.

  • Best Name

    Dimitri Portwood Kutcher We were pleasantly surprised when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis chose a very formal name for their second baby, who was born on Nov. 30. According to People magazine, the baby’s middle name, Portwood, is likely a tribute to Kutcher’s stepfather, Mark Portwood.

  • Worst Name

    Dusty Rose Levine Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, became first-time parents this year. Their baby girl, Dusty Rose, was born in September. Unfortunately, her name had us scratching our heads as dusty rose was was a highly-popular colour of the '80s in both fashion and décor.

  • Worst Name

    River Rocket Oliver After his son River Rocket was born in August, Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools made us wait two weeks before finally revealing his name. Turns out, the infant’s moniker was as quirky as we expected and got mixed reactions from fans.

  • Worst Name

    Heiress Harris T.I. and wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris welcomed their baby girl in March and gave her a tongue twister of a name: Heiress Harris. But we shouldn’t be surprised that the rapper chose a distinct moniker. His other kids are named Domani, Messiah, Clifford, Deyjah and Major.

  • Worst Name

    Ode Mountain DeLorenzo Malone “Hunger Games” star Jena Malone and her boyfriend Ethan DeLorenzo welcomed their first child this year and gave him a name that sounds straight out of “Game of Thrones.” While Ode Mountain is a certainly a strong moniker, it’s a bit too bold for our tastes.

  • Worst Name

    Major James Martino Speaking of Major, that’s the unique name Susan Sarandon’s daughter Eva Amurri chose for her second child. Amurri and her husband, Kyle Martino, welcomed Major James in October. While Major is a trendy occupation name among celebrity parents, it still made us raise our eyebrows.

