CN Rail Strike Could Begin As Early As Tuesday

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
MONTREAL — The union representing approximately 3,000 employees at Canadian National Railway is preparing to resume negotiations with the company's management this afternoon, ahead of a possible strike that could start on Tuesday.

A union official wouldn't specify the subject of the negotiations but the Teamsters union has said CN Rail's plans would "permanently and irreparably impact workers.''

The union's lead negotiator, Roland Hackl, tweeted this morning that the two sides worked through the night with federal mediators.

cn rail

CN spokesman Patrick Waldon says the company is "cautiously optimistic'' that an agreement will be reached before the deadline.

The union issued 72-hour strike notice on Saturday, putting the union in a legal strike position early Tuesday morning.

The Teamsters union represents conductors, train and yard workers. The last collective agreement between CN and the union was reached in 2014.

