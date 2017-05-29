CN Rail Strike Averted, Union Says

ADVERTISEMENT

MONTREAL — The union representing approximately 3,000 employees at Canadian National Railway says it has reached a verbal agreement with the company, hours before the workers were in a legal strike position.

Stephane Lacroix of Teamsters Canada says a deal was reached around 4:15 p.m. ET after talks resumed following an overnight round of bargaining.

No details were provided about the agreement. CN said it would be commenting on the settlement soon.

The union issued a 72-hour strike notice on Saturday, which meant that their workers would have been in a legal strike position early Tuesday morning.

Lacroix says the deal will be voted upon by members in the coming days or weeks.

Teamsters Canada represents conductors, train and yard workers. The last collective agreement between CN and the union was reached in 2014.