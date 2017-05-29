Canada British Columbia
Edition: ca
Region: BC

Dog Found Locked In Suitcase And Dumped In Ditch In Richmond, B.C.

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

The RCMP and B.C. SPCA are investigating after a poodle was found locked in a suitcase and dumped in a wooded area in Richmond.

A passerby heard noises coming from a ditch near Alderbridge and No. 4 Road in the Nature Park area, near the new Walmart development. Upon closer inspection, the person found a hard-shelled suitcase and pried it open.

A dog was discovered inside, lying in its own urine and feces.

richmond poodleThe poodle named Donut by a Richmond, B.C. animal society is recovering well, it said.

The Richmond Animal Protection Society (RAPS), which is taking care of the animal for now, estimated it had been in the double-locked suitcase for three to six hours on a warm day.

"There is no reason why this type of cruelty need happen," said the society. "Anyone can surrender their animal for any reason at the Richmond Animal Shelter. RAPS will gladly take the animal, provide it care and re-home the animal."

The six-year-old apricot poodle was recently groomed and in good health.

“We are hoping that through the media that someone will recognize the dog and step forward,” said Eyal Lichtmann, CEO of RAPS, told The Vancouver Sun.

Now named Donut, the dog is doing well and will be cared for by RAPS while the animal cruelty investigation continues and he can be adopted out.

Also on HuffPost:

 

Also on The Huffington Post

Close
Animal Cruelty Cases In B.C.
of
  • 57 animals seized

    In total, 35 dogs, 16 horses, and six cats were found to be severely malnourished, without any water, food, or shelter at a Surrey, B.C. home Taking care of them could cost up to $20,000, said the SPCA. The organization launched an animal cruelty investigation after rescuing the animals in August 2015. Full slideshow here.

  • 20-year-old cat left for dead

    A neighbour found a 20-year-old tabby, named Charlie, dehydrated,

  • Labrador stabbed, left for dead

    A labrador retriever named Ryder was repeatedly stabbed in the face and had jewelry shoved into his eyes after wandering away from home in February 2015. Lindsey Susan Hirtreiter of Surrey, B.C. was later charged with two counts of animal cruelty. If found guilty, she faces up to two years in prison, a fine of up to $75,000, and a lifetime ban on owning animals.

  • Heat stroke deaths

    Six pets that were reported stolen by their dog walker in Langley, B.C. in 2014, actually died of heat stroke in the truck they were supposedly snatched from. Emma Paulsen was later sentenced to six months in jail for their deaths.

  • Puppy kicked in Vancouver elevator

    Surveillance video from a Vancouver hotel showed Des Hague kicking a one-year-old Doberman pinscher, and yanking it by its collar. He pleaded guilty to causing an animal to be in distress. Hague issued a public apology. He was forced to resign as CEO of a North American sports catering service company after major public backlash.

  • Starving husky

    A severely emaciated Siberian husky who was found wandering in Maple Ridge in February 2015

  • Rope embedded in puppy's neck

    A bleeding five-month-old puppy was found wandering Vancouver Island with a

  • Family dog attacked

    A family dog from Colwood, B.C. was found with "

  • Pomeranian stabbed 61 times

    A three-year-old pomeranian was found dead in a Richmond, B.C. home in September 2015 after being

  • Starving puppies tied up in freezing cold

    In 2014, two "emaciated, filthy" dogs were found huddling together, wet and shivering,

  • Dog's eyeball ruptures after lack of proper care

    Esquimalt First Nation Chief Andrew Thomas was charged with animal cruelty after his

  • Molly the dog

    (WARNING: Graphic photos follow) Molly, a Shepherd-cross, was found near death in Port Hardy on Nov. 25, 2013.

  • Molly the dog

    Someone phoned RCMP about the dog who was tied up on a porch in freezing temperatures. “Molly was in critical condition, non-responsive and shivering, with a collar deeply embedded in her neck,” said the B.C. SPCA.

  • Molly the dog

    Molly's owner, Rupert Wilson, received a three-month conditional jail sentence and a 10-year ban on owning animals, reported CBC.

  • Molly the dog

  • Molly the dog

    Molly was reported to be "happy and healthy" in her new home.

  • Molly the dog

  • Captain the dog

    Captain the dog was found in a Vancouver dumpster in July 2012. He had serious cuts, massive head and body bruising and spinal damage. The dog died of its injuries the next day.

  • Captain the dog

  • Captain the dog

    His owner, Brian Whitlock, was sentenced to 60 days in jail for beating Captain with a baseball bat and leaving him in a dumpster. Whitlock was also given three years probation and a lifetime ban on owning pets by a judge.

  • Captain the dog

    Whitlock’s lawyers blamed the incident on mental illness during a sentencing hearing, saying that Whitlock thought Captain was poisoned after the dog started behaving strangely after a meal.

  • Captain the dog

    In November 2014, Whitlock was charged with killing his mother.

  • Captain the dog

  • Captain the dog

  • NEXT: Sea Lion Shot, Decapitated In Campbell River B.C. (WARNING: Graphic photos)

  • Sea lion shot

    The remains of a sea lion, who had been shot and decapitated, were found on a beach in Campbell River in November 2012.

  • Sea lion shot

  • Sea lion shot

  • Sea lion shot

  • Sea lion shot

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations