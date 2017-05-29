Dolce & Gabbana Release Kate Middleton-Inspired Dress
Fashion icon status: achieved.
Legendary Italian design house Dolce & Gabbana just proved they love the Duchess of Cambridge's style so much (who doesn't, let's be honest) that they released a dress named after her called "Middleton."
The D&G dress, an exclusive to online shopping haven Net-A-Porter (who note that Catherine wore the dress during her royal tour of Canada last September) is featured in two styles — the first, a pearlescent bow-embellished cady midi dress, and the second, a forest-green georgette-trimmed crepe midi dress.
Net-A-Porter suggests wearing the chiffon-trimmed piece to a summer's night event with metallic heels. Retailing for £2,150 (which comes to about $3708.22 CAD), the silk-blend slip beautifully smooths out your body's curves, which makes the frock so flattering. No wonder Kate loved this dress!
Kate's custom @dolcegabbana dress released as the 'Middleton' @NETAPORTER UK & Australia. https://t.co/8jDUlKm6zR Thx Brooke for the tip! pic.twitter.com/Vw40VnQfCa
— WhatKateWore.com (@WhatKateWore) May 28, 2017
The original dress was a part of Dolce & Gabbana's fall 2016 collection, which included an embroidered "Alice in Wonderland" pocket watch motif. However, the 35-year-old mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte opted for a version without the original gold embroidery for the royal tour.
The original dress was part of the @dolcegabbana a/w 2016 collection with its Alice in Wonderland references. pic.twitter.com/PbJrCG1sGq
— WhatKateWore.com (@WhatKateWore) May 28, 2017
Just like the dark green and white floral printed midi dress from Rochas that the Duchess wore to the Chelsea Flower Show a week ago, we expect these Dolce & Gabanna dresses to sell out in a hot second. So if you want to cop Kate's style, then you better move fast.