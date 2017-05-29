ADVERTISEMENT

Fashion icon status: achieved.

Legendary Italian design house Dolce & Gabbana just proved they love the Duchess of Cambridge's style so much (who doesn't, let's be honest) that they released a dress named after her called "Middleton."

The D&G dress, an exclusive to online shopping haven Net-A-Porter (who note that Catherine wore the dress during her royal tour of Canada last September) is featured in two styles — the first, a pearlescent bow-embellished cady midi dress, and the second, a forest-green georgette-trimmed crepe midi dress.

Net-A-Porter suggests wearing the chiffon-trimmed piece to a summer's night event with metallic heels. Retailing for £2,150 (which comes to about $3708.22 CAD), the silk-blend slip beautifully smooths out your body's curves, which makes the frock so flattering. No wonder Kate loved this dress!

The original dress was a part of Dolce & Gabbana's fall 2016 collection, which included an embroidered "Alice in Wonderland" pocket watch motif. However, the 35-year-old mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte opted for a version without the original gold embroidery for the royal tour.

The original dress was part of the @dolcegabbana a/w 2016 collection with its Alice in Wonderland references. pic.twitter.com/PbJrCG1sGq — WhatKateWore.com (@WhatKateWore) May 28, 2017

Just like the dark green and white floral printed midi dress from Rochas that the Duchess wore to the Chelsea Flower Show a week ago, we expect these Dolce & Gabanna dresses to sell out in a hot second. So if you want to cop Kate's style, then you better move fast.