Fidget Spinner Porn Is Not What You Think It Is

ADVERTISEMENT

If you've somehow managed to avoid the phenomenon of fidget spinners up until now, congratulations. And we apologize for ruining it now.

But like all great trends, it has eventually found its way to the one place all searches go: the porn sites of the Internet.

Let's clear this up right now. Fidget spinners were created to increase concentration during difficult tasks for kids with ADHD, who apparently focus better when using them. (It doesn't seem to be working out, but that's another story.)

But it's their parents who buy the toys for them, and it seems, their interest has been piqued. So PornHub.com has reported a huge increase in searches for "fidget spinner porn" in the last two months.

Don't worry though, we've done the work for you, and discovered what exactly people find when they click on this term on the site. The answer? It's mostly hardcore, serious videos ... of fidget spinners spinning.

Like the ones that you can find on YouTube.

The difference, of course, is that on PornHub, the videos are surrounded by ads for other videos of, well, exactly what you'd expect to see.

And the descriptions? They aren't too innocent-seeming either. Take, for example, the safest-for-work one we could find: "Petite White Guy Spins Sexy Fidget Spinner."

That's not to say, mind you, that there aren't plenty of videos with people using fidget spinners in sexual ways. Of course those exist. Everyone has their own interests. We're not here to judge.

But if that's your thing, just know that might not be what you're getting when you go to find it online. You can't say we didn't warn you — either way.