Canada Business
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Canadians' Faith In Real Estate Fizzles As Toronto Sales Plunge

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Canadians’ confidence in the housing market hit an all-time high less than a month ago — but a month, it turns out, is a long time in real estate.

That confidence is now falling as evidence mounts of a slowdown in the Toronto area, Canada's largest housing market.

The Bloomberg Nanos consumer confidence barometer found the share of Canadians expecting house prices to rise in the next six months has fallen to 45.5 per cent, from a record high of 50.1 per cent just three weeks earlier. That was the highest level since Nanos Research started the survey in 2008.

“Recent declines in consumer confidence scores were most likely to be driven by a cooling of real estate sentiment after hitting a high in early May,” Nanos Research chairman Nik Nanos wrote in the survey.

toronto house for sale
Single-family homes in Toronto's inner city.

After a rip-roaring start to the year, which saw Toronto house prices spike 33 per cent in March, the city’s market appears to have cooled considerably.

According to data compiled by brokerage Realosophy, sales of single-family homes fell 26 per cent in the Toronto area the month following the introduction of the new provincial rules, compared to the same period a year earlier.

Some areas saw much steeper drops. The suburb of Richmond Hill saw the steepest sales decline, down 61 per cent.

“The frenzy is over — it’s over,” Century 21 brokerage owner Joanna Evans told Bloomberg. “Sanity is returning to the marketplace.”

toronto home sales decline
Sales fell in most parts of the Greater Toronto Area following the introduction in April of new provincial rules on housing. (Chart: John Pasalis/Realosophy)

Observers say the market has been shaken by the near-collapse of subprime mortgage lender Home Capital, and impacted by new federal mortgage rules, introduced last fall, that require a “stress test” for borrowers of insured mortgages.

They also suggest buyers are on hold to see what effect the province’s new housing rules will have. Those rules, announced in April, include expanded rent controls and a 15-per-cent foreign homebuyers’ tax.

Buyers walking away from their deposits

The mood in the market appears to have turned very sharply, very quickly, and buyer’s remorse is setting in.

“We are seeing people who paid those crazy prices over the last few months walking away from their deposits,” Royal LePage realtor Carissa Turnbull told Bloomberg. “They don’t want to close anymore.”

New listings of homes have spiked as some homeowners in the area hurry to cash in on high house prices. Listings were up 47 per cent in the first half of May, compared to the same period a year earlier, even as sales fell.

According to real estate analyst Ben Rabidoux, some of that spike is people re-listing their homes after failing to attract a bidding war.

"Sanity is returning to the marketplace."
— Century 21 brokerage owner Joanna Evans

The average sale price declined in the first half of May as well, down 3.3 per cent from a month earlier, although it is still considerably higher than it was a year ago.

Market experts say the full effects of the rule changes and the crisis at Home Capital have yet to be felt, but few expect an outright collapse in Greater Toronto’s housing market.

"Low interest rates are going to be oxygen ... that keeps the fire going in the Toronto and B.C. housing markets — and that fire has spread to southern Ontario as well," BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri told Reuters.

"Clearly, without such low interest rates, we probably would not be seeing house prices rising as dramatically as they are."

The Home Stretch

Our weekly newsletter delivers the news and analysis you need on Canada's housing market. Sign up below and don't miss an issue

Also on HuffPost:

Close
What Toronto's Average House Price Will Buy You (April 2017)
of
  • A four-bedroom villa in Miami’s Coconut Grove

    Located on a lush, narrow street that looks like a Caribbean jungle, this four-bedroom, three-bath house in ritzy Coconut Grove proves the average Toronto homeowner could live like a monarch in south Florida. The listing asks US$1.2 million (C$1.61 million).

  • A 6,000-sq. ft. McMansion in Chicago’s richest suburb

    This seven-bedroom, seven-bath behemoth is located in Naperville, the U.S. Midwest’s richest municipality, about a 40-minute drive from downtown Chicago. For Toronto money, you can live like a Chicago one-percenter. The listing asks US$1.15 million (C$1.54 million).

  • A villa on the French Riviera

    This five-bedroom, four-bath house in Provence comes with a separate caretaker’s home that includes three apartments, as well as a separate warehouse. But forget all that, look at the view. The listing asks 1.1 million euro (C$1.56 million).

  • A four-bedroom townhouse in London.

    This terraced house, as it’s known in England, is located on an elegant street in the lively and ethnically diverse Brixton area of south London. Want to be north of the Thames? It’ll cost ya. But this place is within walking distance of two tube stations, so at 950,000 pounds (C$1.57 million), it’s nothing short of a London bargain.

  • A four-bedroom villa in Phuket, Thailand

    This house is located in one of Asia’s top vacation destinations, has views of lush rolling hills and the ocean, and offers nearly 3,800 sq. ft. of living space. Not a bad trade-in for a retired Torontonian. The listing asks 45 million Thai baht (C$1.74 million).

  • A one-bedroom apartment in the heart of Paris

    OK, so there are still places in the world where housing is more expensive than Toronto. Central Paris is one of them, and here the average Toronto house price will get you a one-bedroom apartment. Granted, this place is in a completely renovated 18th-century building next to the Place de Furstenberg. The listing asks one million euro (C$1.42 million).

  • A one-bedroom apartment on Central Park

    Manhattan is another place that is still more expensive than Toronto (though the same cannot be said for New York as a whole anymore), but here the average Toronto house price will at least get you into a really good location. This apartment on Central Park South is steps from Columbus Circle and is walking distance to Times Square. The listing asks US$1.25 million (C$1.67 million).

  • A studio apartment in Hong Kong

    The world’s least affordable housing market will not get you much for your Toronto dollars. For the equivalent of around C$1.5 million, you can get apartment in the 350 sq. ft. to 500 sq. ft. range. So yes, things could be worse than they are in Toronto. Let’s just hope Toronto’s housing bubble never reaches Hong Kong proportions.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations