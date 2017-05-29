Trudeau Is Latest World Leader To Feel The Burn Of Pope's 'Meh' Face

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at the photo, you wouldn’t think there was a hint of laughter on the Pope’s face during his meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The pair met for a one-on-one meeting at the pontiff’s official residence on Monday. They were joined by Trudeau’s wife Sophie for a photo opp — who appeared to be the happiest of the bunch.





But as Canadian Press social media producer Mary Gazze pointed out, the still is one of two frowning photos taken throughout the day.

19 pics in The Canadian Press' archive of the Trudeau-Pope meeting. Pope smiling in 6. Laughing in 2. Neutral expression in 9. Frowning in 2 pic.twitter.com/4omUu3jOwX — Mary Gazze (@marygazze) May 29, 2017

Other pictures snapped before and after the photo opp show the Pope looking less sullen about having to spend time with the prime minister and his wife.



Pope Francis talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau at the Vatican on May 29, 2017. (Photo: Ettore Ferrari/AFP/Getty Images)

Trudeau used his private audience with the Pope to ask the Catholic Church to aid reconciliation efforts by apologizing for its role in Canada's residential school system.

The Pope’s scowl face made a notable appearance last week during a photo opp with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump and the First Lady met with the pontiff at the Apostolic Palace on Wednesday. They were also joined by daughter Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner.

It was a meeting commemorated by a photo shared around the world.

The Pope has met Donald Trump... Think this AP picture just about sums it up pic.twitter.com/0E96npzQJa — Louise Burke (@Louiseontwitr) May 24, 2017

But as the National Post reports, people reading into the Pope’s expression may be wasting their time. Pope Francis’ neutral face may be a deliberate action on his part to preserve political neutrality.

No smile for Trudeau. No smile for Trump. No smiles for royalty.

And no smiles for wee children after private audiences.

Here are other dignitaries who also have a “meh” face Papal picture to hang on their mantle:

Macedonia’s President Gjorge Ivanov





Pope Francis meets President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov at the Apostolic Palace on May 26, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis will visit the Archdiocese of Genova tomorrow. (Photo: Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev





Pope Francis meets President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and wife Desislava Radeva at the Apostolic Palace on May 26, 2017 in Vatican City. (Photo: Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda





Pope Francis poses with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and his wife Jeannette during a private meeting at the Vatican March 20, 2017. (Photo: Tony Gentile/Reuters)

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi





Pope Francis meets Daw Aung San Suu Kyi at the Apostolic Palace on May 4, 2017 in Vatican City. (Photo: Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde



Pope Francis met Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde during a private audience at the Vatican on March 9, 2015. (Photo: Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis via Getty Images)

Swiss Confederation’s Doris Leuthard





Pope Francis Meets President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard at the Vatican on May 6, 2017. (Photo: Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall





Pope Francis meets Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during an audience on April 4, 2017 in Vatican City. (Photo: Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko





Pope Francis meets Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and his wife Maryna at the Vatican on Nov. 20, 2015. (Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/Pool/Reuters)

President Jioji Konousi Konrote of Fiji





Pope Francis Meets President Of Fiji Jioji Konousi Konrote on March 24, 2017 in Vatican City. (Photo: Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Lebanese President Michel Aoun





Pope Francis meets President of Lebanon Michel Aoun and his wife Nadia during an audience at the Apostolic Palace on March 16, 2017 in Vatican City. (Photo: Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang





Pope Francis meets Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang and his delegation at the Apostolic Palace on Nov. 23, 2016 in Vatican City. (Photo: Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Sweden's Queen Silvia and Princess Madeleine





Pope Francis poses with Sweden's Queen Silvia (2nd R), Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill holding their daughter Princess Leonore during a meeting at the Vatican on April 27, 2015. (Photo: Max Rossi/Reuters)

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan





Pope Francis meets Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at the Apostolic Palace on Sept. 15, 2016. (Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Former U.S. president Barack Obama, too





Pope Francis poses with U.S. President Barack Obama during a private audience in Vatican City March 27, 2014. (Photo: Gabriel Bouys/Pool/Reuters)

