Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Trudeau Is Latest World Leader To Feel The Burn Of Pope's 'Meh' Face

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Looking at the photo, you wouldn’t think there was a hint of laughter on the Pope’s face during his meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The pair met for a one-on-one meeting at the pontiff’s official residence on Monday. They were joined by Trudeau’s wife Sophie for a photo opp — who appeared to be the happiest of the bunch.

trudeau pope

But as Canadian Press social media producer Mary Gazze pointed out, the still is one of two frowning photos taken throughout the day.

Other pictures snapped before and after the photo opp show the Pope looking less sullen about having to spend time with the prime minister and his wife.

trudeau pope
Pope Francis talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau at the Vatican on May 29, 2017. (Photo: Ettore Ferrari/AFP/Getty Images)

Trudeau used his private audience with the Pope to ask the Catholic Church to aid reconciliation efforts by apologizing for its role in Canada's residential school system.

The Pope’s scowl face made a notable appearance last week during a photo opp with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump and the First Lady met with the pontiff at the Apostolic Palace on Wednesday. They were also joined by daughter Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner.

It was a meeting commemorated by a photo shared around the world.

But as the National Post reports, people reading into the Pope’s expression may be wasting their time. Pope Francis’ neutral face may be a deliberate action on his part to preserve political neutrality.

No smile for Trudeau. No smile for Trump. No smiles for royalty.

And no smiles for wee children after private audiences.

Here are other dignitaries who also have a “meh” face Papal picture to hang on their mantle:

Macedonia’s President Gjorge Ivanov

pope francis gjorge ivanov
Pope Francis meets President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov at the Apostolic Palace on May 26, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis will visit the Archdiocese of Genova tomorrow. (Photo: Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev

pope francis rumen radev
Pope Francis meets President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and wife Desislava Radeva at the Apostolic Palace on May 26, 2017 in Vatican City. (Photo: Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda

pope francis
Pope Francis poses with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and his wife Jeannette during a private meeting at the Vatican March 20, 2017. (Photo: Tony Gentile/Reuters)

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi

pope francis
Pope Francis meets Daw Aung San Suu Kyi at the Apostolic Palace on May 4, 2017 in Vatican City. (Photo: Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde

queen mathilde of belgium pope francisPope Francis met Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde during a private audience at the Vatican on March 9, 2015. (Photo: Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis via Getty Images)

Swiss Confederation’s Doris Leuthard

pope francis
Pope Francis Meets President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard at the Vatican on May 6, 2017. (Photo: Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

pope francis
Pope Francis meets Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during an audience on April 4, 2017 in Vatican City. (Photo: Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko

pope francis petro poroshenko
Pope Francis meets Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and his wife Maryna at the Vatican on Nov. 20, 2015. (Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/Pool/Reuters)

President Jioji Konousi Konrote of Fiji

pope francis jioji konousi
Pope Francis Meets President Of Fiji Jioji Konousi Konrote on March 24, 2017 in Vatican City. (Photo: Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Lebanese President Michel Aoun

pope francis
Pope Francis meets President of Lebanon Michel Aoun and his wife Nadia during an audience at the Apostolic Palace on March 16, 2017 in Vatican City. (Photo: Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang

pope francis
Pope Francis meets Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang and his delegation at the Apostolic Palace on Nov. 23, 2016 in Vatican City. (Photo: Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Sweden's Queen Silvia and Princess Madeleine

pope francis
Pope Francis poses with Sweden's Queen Silvia (2nd R), Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill holding their daughter Princess Leonore during a meeting at the Vatican on April 27, 2015. (Photo: Max Rossi/Reuters)

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

pope francis
Pope Francis meets Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at the Apostolic Palace on Sept. 15, 2016. (Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Former U.S. president Barack Obama, too

pope obama obama
Pope Francis poses with U.S. President Barack Obama during a private audience in Vatican City March 27, 2014. (Photo: Gabriel Bouys/Pool/Reuters)

Follow HuffPost Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Pope Francis' Best Photos
of
  • Kissing Prisoners' Feet

    A mere two weeks after he was announced as pontiff, Francis washed and kissed the feet of 12 prisoners incarcerated in Rome as part of the traditional Holy Thursday rite. The unorthodox component of the ceremony was the inclusion of two women, one of whom was a Muslim. This show of acceptance and compassion was just a hint at what was to come, as the pope has continued to make statements about the importance of interfaith understanding as well as the importance of a greater role for women in the church. Francis sent personal Eid al-Fitr holiday greetings to Muslims around the world, rather than relying on his office to do so in a show of care and good will that hasn't happened since Pope John Paul II sent a similar personal message in 1991.

  • Greeting Disfigured Man

    Soon after he became pope, Francis tweeted, "The pope must serve all people, especially the poor, the weak, the vulnerable," and he's made sure to personally do so by comforting and greeting the sick after his weekly general audiences in St. Peter's Square. He moved many hearts, as pictures of him tenderly embracing and kissing some severely disfigured men showed his human concern for all people, especially the marginalized.

  • Pope Francis' Humble Car

    Pope Francis refused to live in the luxurious papal apartments located in the Apostolic Palace and prefers to live in more modest accommodations to show his personal commitment to humility and encourage other leaders to follow suit. He's also gained notice for his unusual choice of a car -- a humble Ford Focus with a starting sticker price of only about $16,000. He can rarely be seen in the ostentatious vestments that he could certainly wear as pope and prefers his usual garments of a simple white hat and robe. He's always done so -- when he still lived in Argentina, he gave up his chauffeur and took the bus to work.

  • Mobbed By Young People

    Arriving at World Youth Day, Pope Francis had rock-star appeal, as thousands of young people swarmed his car after it took a wrong turn. Though the mob of excited youth alarmed his security staff with the frenzy of their excitement, "the pope was happy, with his hand out the window waving," said a Vatican spokesman. World Youth Day was a great success, and this pope seems particularly in tune with the younger generation.

  • Pope Francis Invites Teen With Down Syndrome On Popemobile

    Pope Francis has given a 17-year-old boy with Down Syndrome the ride of his life – sort of. Francis invited Alberto di Tullio up onto his open-top Mercedes at the end of his general audience Wednesday, letting him spin around on the pontiff's white chair while tens of thousands of people looked on. Read more

  • Pope Shares His Birthday With The Homeless

    Four homeless people, one of them bringing his dog, helped Pope Francis celebrate his 77th birthday at the Vatican Tuesday. Read more here

  • Little Boy Brings Pope To Tears

    Meet Nathan de Brito, the little boy who broke past barriers to run into Pope Francis' arms on Friday in order to tell him something that moved the pontiff to tears. They embraced on the Popemobile as de Brito confided to Pope Francis, "Your Holiness, I want to be a priest of Christ, a representative of Christ." Read more here

  • Popes Pray Together

    In this photo provided by the Vatican paper L'Osservatore Romano, Pope Francis, left, and Pope emeritus Benedict XVI pray together in Castel Gandolfo Saturday, March 23, 2013. Pope Francis has traveled to Castel Gandolfo to have lunch with his predecessor Benedict XVI in a historic and potentially problematic melding of the papacies that has never before confronted the Catholic Church. The Vatican said the two popes embraced on the helipad. In the chapel where they prayed together, Benedict offered Francis the traditional kneeler used by the pope. Francis refused to take it alone, saying "We're brothers," and the two prayed together on the same one. (AP Photo/Osservatore Romano, HO)

  • Pope Francis With Boy In Yellow

    This adorable little boy was on top of the world when he made friends with Pope Francis by wandering up onto the stage during the Pontiff's address to a crowd of families. Read more

  • Pope Francis Kisses Man With Rare Disorder

    Pope Francis' compassionate nature was poignantly captured in this image of him tenderly comforting a sick man by kissing him on the head. Read more

  • Pope Francis Takes A Selfie

    Pope Francis is winning Twitter. The tweeting Pope upped the ante yesterday by posing for an incredible selfie at the Vatican on Wednesday. Read more

  • Pope Francis Carries His Own Luggage

    Pope Francis boards a plane at Rome's Fiumicino international airport, Monday, July 22, 2013. It's wheels up on Pope Francis' first trip abroad as pontiff. A special Alitalia flight carrying Francis, his entourage and journalists who will cover him on his week-long visit to Brazil took off 10 minutes behind schedule Monday from Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport. Keeping to his example that the Catholic church must be humble, Francis carried his own black hand luggage. He even kept holding it with his left hand while he used his left to shake hands with some of the VIPs who turned out to wish him well and while he climbed the stairs to the jet's entrance. Among the dignitaries was Italian Premier Enrico Letta. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

  • Pope Greets Boy With Cerebral Palsy

    In this Sunday, March 31, 2013 file photo, Pope Francis hugs 8-year-old Dominic Gondreau, who has cerebral palsy, after celebrating his first Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Gondreau is the son of Dr. Paul Gondreau, a faculty member at Providence College in Providence, R.I. Read more here

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations