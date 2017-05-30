Hilarious Sign Helps Patrons Figure Out If Female Bartender Is Flirting

ADVERTISEMENT

Female bartenders are subject to a lot of unwanted flirtations from their customers, but it’s all part of the job, right? Wrong! A hilarious sign placed in a U.K. bar is here to set the record straight.

The Beer Cellar, a bar in Exeter, Devon, recently put up a sign to let customers know that just because a bartender is nice to you, doesn’t mean she’s “uncontrollably sexually attracted” to you. Why? “Because that’s literally her fucking job you cretin!”

This is definitely our favourite sign in the bar. Also if dudes could stop trying to kiss our female bartender's hands that would be great. pic.twitter.com/C1Lf8KNe1Q — Beer Cellar Exeter (@BeerCellarExe) May 25, 2017

The bar tweeted the photo last week, writing: “This is definitely our favourite sign in the bar. Also if dudes could stop trying to kiss our female bartender’s hands that would be great.”

Bartender Lauren Dew says the sign was put up in response to staff members being sexually harassed in the workplace. “We basically just printed it out after we had a very sex-pest heavy weekend about three months ago,” she explained to Mashable.

The sign was created by illustrator Charlotte Mullin, who was inspired by her experiences working in retail. Mullin was surprised that so many people actually confused good customer service with flirtation.

“I wanted to make it clear that female staff are nice to you because they have to be!” she told Mashable. “And, of course, most of us are decent human beings and would be nice to you anyway, but in no way does this mean we're dying for your dick.”

On Twitter, The Beer Cellar has received praise for its sign, and many could relate to receiving unwanted flirtations.

@BeerCellarExe Thank you for standing up for and supporting your female staff, not everywhere does :( — Amy J. Franks (@amjefford) May 26, 2017

@BeerCellarExe This just made my day after an awful shift and an awful male customer last night 👍🏻 — Ab 🇬🇧 (@kurdts_) May 26, 2017

@BeerCellarExe Need this sign in my place of work: the LIBRARY. Not even kidding. — Tama Filipas (@TamaFilipas) May 26, 2017

@BeerCellarExe this is why i don't like talking to anyone in public. they think me being nice to them is an invitation to ask for my # or ask me out. — Maaaalllliiiiiccccee (@VermilionFrost) May 26, 2017

And while there were some negative Nancys, the bar schooled them all with its responses.

@RabAlexander Yeah we cool with that! — Beer Cellar Exeter (@BeerCellarExe) May 26, 2017

@IrahiTweeter @Demiture So, uh, men can't control themselves? Or women shouldn't work in bars? — Beer Cellar Exeter (@BeerCellarExe) May 28, 2017

You gotta do what you gotta do!