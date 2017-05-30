Canada Living
Hilarious Sign Helps Patrons Figure Out If Female Bartender Is Flirting

Female bartenders are subject to a lot of unwanted flirtations from their customers, but it’s all part of the job, right? Wrong! A hilarious sign placed in a U.K. bar is here to set the record straight.

The Beer Cellar, a bar in Exeter, Devon, recently put up a sign to let customers know that just because a bartender is nice to you, doesn’t mean she’s “uncontrollably sexually attracted” to you. Why? “Because that’s literally her fucking job you cretin!”

The bar tweeted the photo last week, writing: “This is definitely our favourite sign in the bar. Also if dudes could stop trying to kiss our female bartender’s hands that would be great.”

Bartender Lauren Dew says the sign was put up in response to staff members being sexually harassed in the workplace. “We basically just printed it out after we had a very sex-pest heavy weekend about three months ago,” she explained to Mashable.

The sign was created by illustrator Charlotte Mullin, who was inspired by her experiences working in retail. Mullin was surprised that so many people actually confused good customer service with flirtation.

“I wanted to make it clear that female staff are nice to you because they have to be!”

“I wanted to make it clear that female staff are nice to you because they have to be!” she told Mashable. “And, of course, most of us are decent human beings and would be nice to you anyway, but in no way does this mean we're dying for your dick.”

On Twitter, The Beer Cellar has received praise for its sign, and many could relate to receiving unwanted flirtations.

And while there were some negative Nancys, the bar schooled them all with its responses.

You gotta do what you gotta do!

Tales Of Sexual Harassment At Work
  • When it comes to sexual harassment in the workplace many picture the blatant sexism of the "Mad Men" era, however, workplace harassment (sadly) comes in all forms. From an unwelcome sexual comment to inappropriate physical touching, sexual harassment should be reported every time, yet it's not always so easy for victims to speak up. With allegations of sexual assault spanning various workplaces -- including (but not limited to) the fashion industry and tech startups -- it's no surprise that workplace harassment is still common, even when it's not making front page news. In 2011, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission received 11,364 complaints of sexual harassment, 84 percent of which were filed by women and 16 percent by men. The American Association of University Women also reported that a telephone poll of 782 U.S. workers revealed that of the 38 percent of workers who said they had been sexually harassed, less than half reported their harassment. Inspired by our friends over at Jezebel, we rounded up 11 testimonies found on the anonymous message-sharing app Whisper that speak to the bravery required to report their harassers, but also the relief they feel once they do.

    Trigger warning: This article contains information about violence which may be triggering to survivors.

