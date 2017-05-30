Christy Clark Won't Go Down Without A Fight

ADVERTISEMENT

VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier Christy Clark is not ready to walk away from office, announcing today that she will recall the legislature to see if she can get support to continue governing.

Clark was speaking for the first time since the NDP and Greens announced a deal on Monday to topple the Liberals from power after no party won a majority of seats in a provincial election three weeks ago.

Clark said she plans to bring the house back in early June and made the decision to test the will of the legislature after consulting constitutional experts.

The Liberals won the most seats in the legislature, but fell one seat short of a majority.



British Columbia Premier Christy Clark takes part in a news conference in Ottawa on Dec. 9, 2016.

The NDP caucus met earlier and the party is expected to ratify the agreement with the Greens before it is released later today.

The agreement would allow the second place NDP to form a minority government with the support of the Green party.

NDP Leader John Horgan spoke briefly to his caucus before it met privately on the agreement, which has already been approved by the Greens.

Horgan says after 16 years in Opposition, the NDP is excited about the prospect of forming the next government.

