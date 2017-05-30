Canada British Columbia
Christy Clark Won't Go Down Without A Fight

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier Christy Clark is not ready to walk away from office, announcing today that she will recall the legislature to see if she can get support to continue governing.

Clark was speaking for the first time since the NDP and Greens announced a deal on Monday to topple the Liberals from power after no party won a majority of seats in a provincial election three weeks ago.

Clark said she plans to bring the house back in early June and made the decision to test the will of the legislature after consulting constitutional experts.

The Liberals won the most seats in the legislature, but fell one seat short of a majority.

christy clark
British Columbia Premier Christy Clark takes part in a news conference in Ottawa on Dec. 9, 2016.

The NDP caucus met earlier and the party is expected to ratify the agreement with the Greens before it is released later today.

The agreement would allow the second place NDP to form a minority government with the support of the Green party.

NDP Leader John Horgan spoke briefly to his caucus before it met privately on the agreement, which has already been approved by the Greens.

Horgan says after 16 years in Opposition, the NDP is excited about the prospect of forming the next government.

B.C. Election Night 2017
of

  • Liberal supporters cheer as B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark wins her seat as they watch the polls come in on May 10, 2017 in Vancouver. Read the details here.

  • An NDP supporter watches results at NDP election night headquarters in Vancouver.

  • Green party supporters watch as results come in from election night at the Delta Ocean Pointe in Victoria.

  • B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan and his wife Ellie watch election results on TV at a hotel after the provincial election polls closed.

  • B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark and her son Hamish watch the polls come in Vancouver.

  • B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark prepares to cast her ballot in the in Vancouver on May 9, 2017.

  • Clark takes a selfie after voting in the B.C. election.

  • B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan walks to speak to reporters while bringing voters to a polling station to vote in the provincial election, in Coquitlam, B.C. on Tuesday.

  • Horgan and his wife Ellie kiss while waiting after bringing voters to a polling station.

  • B.C. Green party leader Andrew Weaver arrives with his family to vote at Gordon Head Middle School in Victoria, B.C.

  • Weaver and his family head to the polling station.

