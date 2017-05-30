ADVERTISEMENT

There are many things that can bring on a dizzy spell, but unfortunately, there aren't many ways to relieve a light head.

In this week's episode of The Quick Fix, Raj Suppiah, owner and physiotherapist at Foundation Physiotherapy, demonstrates three easy exercises to eliminate dizziness.

"Insufficient arterial blood flow is a cause of dizziness," Suppiah tells HuffPost Canada. "The stronger the neck muscles are, the less likely they will create tension and put pressure on the arteries."

To reduce this pressure, Suppiah recommends doing exercises that not only strengthen the neck but ones that increase mobility too.

Though dizzy spells are generally not serious, they are often linked to problems with the inner ear, brain, or heart.

So if you feel woozy often, it could be a sign of something more serious like an ear disorder or — if you also experience numbness and vision problems — even a stroke.

Sudden dizziness upon standing could also be a sign of other medical conditions like hypotension or low blood pressure. Contact your doctor or a neurologist if your dizzy spells don't subside.