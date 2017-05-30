ADVERTISEMENT

TORONTO — Alanis Morissette's angsty 1995 album "Jagged Little Pill" is headed to the stage as a musical written by Diablo Cody.

The Ottawa-raised singer says she's working together with Cody to meld her breakout release into the story of a multigenerational family that touches on issues of gender identity and race.

Cody is best-known for her Oscar-winning screenplay for the 2007 breakout comedy "Juno," starring Canadian actress Ellen Page.

The play will include orchestrations and arrangements from Tom Kitt, known for his work on Green Day's musical "American Idiot," and melodies from Morissette's other work will also be incorporated into the musical.

Broadway director Diane Paulus, who revived "Pippin" and "Hair," is overseeing the new production.

"Jagged Little Pill" is one of the best-selling albums of all time, helped by international hits like "Hand In My Pocket," "You Oughta Know" and "Ironic."

A stage version of "Jagged Little Pill" has struggled for years to make it past development stages.

It was first reported that a workshop production would debut in 2014, but that plan never came to fruition.

The production is slated to debut at the Harvard-based American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass., in May 2018.