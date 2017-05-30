Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Jared Kushner's Attempt At Secret Channel With Russians 'Off The Map': Ex-CIA Boss

 |  By Alexander Panetta, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

WASHINGTON – Former members of America's intelligence community are plumbing the depths of their reservoir of metaphors to express distress over news that the president's son-in-law tried setting up a secret communication channel with Russia.

"Off the map," said the former head of the CIA, Michael Hayden, telling CNN: "I know of no other experience like this in our history, certainly within my life experience."

"My dashboard warning light was clearly on," said James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence. He told NBC that what he heard late last year, while he was still in office, worried him: "And I think that was the case with all of us in the intelligence community. Very concerned about the nature of these approaches to the Russians."

What Jared Kushner did after the election is not in dispute. The president's son-in-law and future staffer reportedly suggested to Russia's ambassador, shortly after the election, that they establish a secure channel to communicate off of U.S. radar.

jared kushner
U.S. President Donald Trump and his senior advisor Jared Kushner arrive for a meeting with manufacturing CEOs at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 23, 2017. (Photo: Kevin Lamarque)

What is in dispute is why.

His allies have told the New York Times that he just wanted to discuss Syria. A Trump surrogate, Rick Santorum, said the goal was just getting the Russians to back away from their alliance with Iran. Other supporters have pointed to decades of precedent for back-channel communications – from Henry Kissinger and China to Barack Obama and Cuba.

Yet his detractors question the pattern.

They ask why Kushner would suggest secret conversations with the ambassador and meet the head of a Russian bank under U.S. sanctions, failing – like a number of Trump associates – to mention it on his security-clearance form, all amid allegations Russia meddled in the U.S. election.

A former spy is scratching her head – she says she can't come up with a good explanation.

"I cannot think of any compelling patriotic reason why any American, let alone someone working for the White House, would create secret back-channel communications with the Russians," said former CIA operative Emily Brandwin.

"If you're devising a secret comms plan with the Russians – to avoid your own government hearing your intentions – your loyalty is not to the U.S."

She said that when she was at the CIA, if someone in the U.S. government did this, she can't imagine they would maintain their security clearance or government job – plus, she assumes, there would be an in-depth investigation.

People are apparently investigating.

Multiple reports have said Kushner's interactions are a matter of interest in the ongoing FBI probe into interactions between Russia and the Trump campaign – part of a snowballing set of investigations examining finances, possible concealment of information and alleged election collusion.

One question involves the clearance form Kushner signed when he entered the White House.

Applicants for a security clearance must fill out that 127-page form, called an SF-86, which asks about contacts with foreign nationals. The document warns of the consequences for failing to disclose a relevant contact: "Knowingly falsifying or concealing a material fact is a felony which may result in fines and/or up to five years imprisonment."

"If you're devising a secret comms plan with the Russians – to avoid your own government hearing your intentions – your loyalty is not to the U.S."

That's why Democrats argue Kushner should at least be stripped of his security clearance. Some argue he could face worse trouble than that. In a letter to the administration and the FBI, Democratic lawmakers pointed to news reports that Kushner had not disclosed multiple meetings on his SF-86.

Kushner's lawyer says there are mitigating circumstances.

In a response to the media reports, Jamie Gorelick told the New York Times his client submitted the questionnaire prematurely on Jan. 18 – and that the next day Kushner's office told the FBI he would provide supplemental information.

The form itself appears to leave some room for interpretation.

Story part of troubling pattern: ex-foreign affairs official

The SF-86 question about foreign contacts asks: "Do you have, or have you had, close and/or continuing contact with a foreign national within the last seven years with whom you, or your spouse, or cohabitant are bound by affection, influence, common interests, and/or obligation?"

A veteran Republican foreign-affairs official, now an ardent Trump critic, says it's a troubling pattern.

"Contacts between a transition team and foreign diplomats is indeed entirely normal. What is not normal, though, is asking a hostile government to provide secure comms to avoid FBI/NSA surveillance," tweeted Eliot Cohen, who worked in the State Department under Condoleezza Rice.

"In order to do what, precisely? The proper line (from Kushner was) simply (to say), 'Happy to hear what you have to say to us, but we have one president at a time.' I was on (the Mitt Romney) team (in 2012) and that was our plan."

Also on HuffPost:

Close
When Trudeau Met Trump
of

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump held their first face-to-face meeting at the White House on Feb. 13, 2017. Months of talks, bonding happened behind the scenes leading up to the event.

  • The handshake was yank-free...

  • Trudeau participated in a roundtable discussion with female executives, including Ivanka Trump.

  • A stroll down the West Wing Colonnade of the White House.

  • Trudeau did not criticize Trump's controversial travel ban during an afternoon press conference, but suggested he disagreed.

  • The president may have "shown his hand" when it comes to NAFTA.

  • UP NEXT: Trudeau-Obama State Dinner

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama chat during the state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama hug it out during the state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie are welcomed to the White House State Dinner by President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Ryan Reynolds during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Sandra Oh during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Mike Myers during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Michael J. Fox during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama hold a joint press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie introduce Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien to President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie introduce Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien to President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama work the rope line during the welcome ceremony on the south lawn of the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama stand together during the playing of the two nation's anthems during the Prime Minister's arrival at the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau, Minister McKenna, and Xavier meet The Weeknd at Blair House in Washington.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk into the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does the sign of the cross after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington Cemetery Friday, March 11, 2016 in Arlington, Virginia.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk into the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama smiles during his meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens as President Barack Obama speaks during a bilateral news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conclude their news conference in the Rose Garden of White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin shake hands following the conclusion of their joint news conference, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his wife Sophie Gregoire, on the Truman Balcony during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau review the troops on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington. Trudeau hopes to strengthen US-Canada ties during his visit to the White House.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau review the troops on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington. Trudeau hopes to strengthen US-Canada ties during his visit to the White House.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stand for the playing of national anthems during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, arrives at the White House and is greeted by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds his son Hadrian as he and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau son Xavier, right and daughter Ella-Grace, back, step off the plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets students from D.C.'s Patterson Elementary School after he arrived at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks towards a group of school children during a welcome ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau looks on as her husband Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and their youngest son Hadrien Grégoire, greet students from D.C.'s Patterson Elementary School, after their arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a state visit with his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, left, and their children Xavier James, Ella-Grace and Hadrian, right, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses a packed room for Canada 2020's reception event at the Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C. on March 9, 2016. Trudeau is in the U.S. capital for a historic state visit with President Barack Obama. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Trudeau and Grammy-winning, Oscar-nominated The Weeknd share a laugh at Canada 2020's reception event at the Renwick Gallery. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Two Mounties in full red serge stand guard outside Canada 2020's event with cabinet ministers Stéphane Dion, Hunter Tootoo, Catherine McKenna, and Harjit Sajjan. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • The prime minister, right, and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, left, pose with The Weeknd. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Ambassador Susan Rice, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and chief of staff to the First Lady Tina Tchen mingle at the Canada 2020 reception. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • The prime minister and his wife meet U.S. Senators Al Franken and Debbie Stabenow. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau pose outside of Canada 2020's reception at the Renwick Gallery in Washington. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations