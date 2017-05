ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix Canada's June 2017 schedule brings "Orange Is The New Black" and "The Ranch" back to our screens.

And that's not all that's new to the streaming service. Netflix is offering over 70 new titles for June, including new original series "OKJA", "Glow" and "Gypsy".

Check out all of Netflix Canada's June 2017 offerings in the slideshow below. And find our picks under the gallery:

Close  New To Netflix Canada June 2017 of  

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 1.

Premieres June 2.

Premieres June 2.

Premieres June 2.

Premieres June 2.

Premieres June 3.

Premieres June 3.

Premieres June 3.

Premieres June 4.

Premieres June 5.

Premieres June 6.

Premieres June 7.

Premieres June 7.

Premieres June 7.

Premieres June 8.

Premieres June 8.

Premieres June 8.

Premieres June 9.

Premieres June 9.

Premieres June 9.

Premieres June 10.

Premieres June 11.

Premieres June 12.

Premieres June 12.

Premieres June 13.

Premieres June 13.

Premieres June 13.

Premieres June 14.

Premieres June 14.

Premieres June 14.

Premieres June 15.

Premieres June 15.

Premieres June 15.

Premieres June 15.

Premieres June 16.

Premieres June 16.

Premieres June 16.

Premieres June 20.

Premieres June 21.

Premieres June 22.

Premieres June 22.

Premieres June 22.

Premieres June 22.

Premieres June 23.

Premieres June 23.

Premieres June 23.

Premieres June 27.

Premieres June 27.

Premieres June 28.

Premieres June 29.

Premieres June 30.

Premieres June 30.

Premieres June 30.

Premieres June 30.  Share  Tweet  ✖ Advertisement Share this ✖ close Current Slide

Movies:

"The Edge Of Seventeen"

A coming-of-age comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld as Nadine, an awkward teen whose brother begins dating her best friend.

"The Birth of a Nation"

The story of a enslaved preacher who uses his words to orchestrate an uprising.

TV:

"Orange Is The New Black"

Season five picks up right where season four left off — in the middle of a prisoner revolt.

"Glow"

This new comedic series follows Alison Brie as Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work actress who becomes a female wrestling star in Los Angeles in the '80s.

With this huge new lineup, sadly some shows and movies have got to go. Check out our list below of which titles are leaving Netflix in June: