Nova Scotia Election Keeps Liberals In Power

 |  By Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's governing Liberals have won re-election after a campaign that focused on Premier Stephen McNeil's image as a tight-fisted deficit slayer.

It wasn't immediately clear if it was to be a second majority government — or a reduced minority.

stephen mcneil
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil talks with reporters after vote in the provincial election at the community centre in Granville Centre, N.S. on Tuesday.

More than two hours after the polls closed, the Liberals were elected or leading in 24 ridings, the Tories were elected or leading in 19 and the NDP were elected or leading in eight ridings.

At least 26 seats are needed for a majority.

Party president John Gillis said he was pleased the Liberals had been returned to government — and said the Liberals have been sent a message, especially on the health care front.

McNeil has also been re-elected in his riding of Annapolis, while Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie retains the northern Nova Scotia riding of Cumberland South.

gary burrill
Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill participates in a leaders' round table at Saint Mary's University in Halifax on Thursday.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill was leading in his own seat, Halifax Chebucto, the riding he chose to contest after winning the party leadership last year without a seat.

Among notable Liberals winning re-election were Labour and Education Minister Kelly Regan in Bedford, House Speaker Kevin Murphy in Eastern Shore; Environment Minister Margaret Miller in Hants East; Business Minister Mark Furey; Fisheries and Acquaculture Minister Keith Colwell in Preston-Dartmouth; and Municipal Affairs Minister Zach Churchill in Yarmouth.

At dissolution, the Liberals held 34 seats in the 51-seat legislature, the Progressive Conservatives had 10 and the NDP 5. There was one Independent and one seat was vacant.

More to come...

Conversations