Canada Business
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Porter Airlines Announces New Cookie Alliance And The Internet Is Not Having It

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Oh no you didn't, Porter Airlines!

The Toronto-based airline announced earlier this month that they will be replacing their in-flight cookie offerings — a beloved chocolate chip shortbread from Canadian cookie purveyor Cookie It Up — with Scotland's Walkers Shortbread.

At first glance, this doesn't seem like a bad move. Walkers, after all, boasts that it makes "The World's Finest Shortbread." In fact, according to a Porter news release, it's the leading brand of food exported from Scotland and is sold in over 100 countries.

Robert Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines, also sang Walker Shortbread's praises.

"We are the only Canadian airline to offer Walkers Shortbread. This premium snack has been enjoyed by our passengers in the past and we know that they will appreciate having it available again," he said in a press release, noting the airline first served the snack when it launched in 2006.

Despite the accolades and enthusiasm on Porter's end, it turns out Porter customers have strong opinions about cookies and have not been exactly welcoming the new shortbread with open mouths.

It started with a tweet from Buzzfeed's Ivor Tossell:

Which sent Porter into damage control:

Cookie It Up waded into the fray, offering some helpful encouragement:



But the Internet wasn't interested. They want their Cookie It Up cookies, and they want them AT CRUISING ALTITUDE, DAMMIT.




The Cookie It Up website even has testimonials linking the airline to their cookies. Clearly people choose Porter partly BECAUSE of the cookies.

porter cookies

cookie it up

Dipping back into the annals of Twitter, it's clear Porter knows how much their customers love a good shortbread. They tweeted a photo of a plate overflowing with Cookie It Up's chocolate chip shortbreads in 2013.


But will their clientele come to love a new shortbread as much as the old? They say time heals all wounds, but we're not so sure about this one.

Follow HuffPost Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST:

Close
15 In-Flight Meals That Give Us Hope
of
  • They remind us beef doesn't have to come in patty form.

    First Class, Singapore Airlines' steak and roasted veggies Photo Credit: Imugr

  • The remind us there are vegetables <strong>outside</strong> of carrots and potatoes.

    Business Class, Virgin Australia's prosciutto with char-grilled veggies and Persian feta cheese. Photo Credit: Glen MacLarty

  • They remind us you can have your asparagus (and slurp it too).

    North West Airlines' salad and asparagus soup Photo Credit: Brian Johnson & Dane Kantner

  • They remind us in-flight meals don't have to come in plastic trays.

    Business Class, All Nippon Airways' marinated ehime red seabream with Shougoin-daikon radish and Jamón Ibérico chiffonnade Photo Credit: Jun Seita

  • They remind us that when it does come in plastic trays, they can be chic and cute.

    Austrian Airlines' knodel (potato dumplings) and sauerkraut Photo Credit: Andrew Nash

  • They remind us that fava beans are FAVALOUS!

    Business Class, Virgin Australia's fillet of beef with corn and fava beans Photo Credit: Glen MacLarty

  • They remind us that tuna doesn't have to be sandwiched between bread.

    First class, Lufthansa International's sesame-crusted tuna Photo Credit: Brian Johnson & Dane Kantner

  • They remind us appetizers are more than just breads and salads.

    Business Class, Emirates' crab meat appetizer Photo Credit: Kenneth Lu

  • They remind us we don't get enough almonds, lamb and couscous in our diets.

    Business Class, Virgin Australia's braised lamb with Moroccan-spices. Photo Credit: Glen MacLarty

  • They remind us crayfish crepes are a real thing.

    United Airlines' grilled zucchini basket, stuffed with eggplant caviar and crayfish newburg crepe with red pepper coulis and pesto sauce. Photo Credit: Ernesto Andrade

  • They remind us even appetizers can have their own appetizers.

    Business Class, Scandinavian Airlines' appetizer platter Photo Credit: Karl Baron

  • They remind us that airline food can look gorgeous.

    Business Class, All Nippon Airways' assorted lunchtime appetizer Photo Credit: Jun Seita

  • They remind us that food can be colourful too (we're looking at you Mr. Grey Mystery Meat)

    Lufthansa Airlines' lunch spread Photo Credit: Ernesto Andrade

  • They remind us you don't always have to choose between appetizers -- sometimes you can have both!

    United Airlines' lunch appetizer sampler of sauteed prawns and crispy Dakota beef organic short rib wontons with organic Thai barbecue sauce and sweet-and-sour cucumber relish. Photo Credit: Ernesto Andrade

  • Finally, they remind us that wine <em>also</em> exists in bottle form.

    British Airways's lunchtime couscous with a mini-bottle of wine. Photo Credit: george ruiz

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

 

Conversations