Porter Airlines Announces New Cookie Alliance And The Internet Is Not Having It
Oh no you didn't, Porter Airlines!
The Toronto-based airline announced earlier this month that they will be replacing their in-flight cookie offerings — a beloved chocolate chip shortbread from Canadian cookie purveyor Cookie It Up — with Scotland's Walkers Shortbread.
At first glance, this doesn't seem like a bad move. Walkers, after all, boasts that it makes "The World's Finest Shortbread." In fact, according to a Porter news release, it's the leading brand of food exported from Scotland and is sold in over 100 countries.
Robert Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines, also sang Walker Shortbread's praises.
"We are the only Canadian airline to offer Walkers Shortbread. This premium snack has been enjoyed by our passengers in the past and we know that they will appreciate having it available again," he said in a press release, noting the airline first served the snack when it launched in 2006.
The original Porter cookie is back! Walkers @Shortbread is now available onboard and in the lounge. #flyporter #reunitedanditfeelssogood pic.twitter.com/DEBYH7Wdaw
— Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) May 1, 2017
Despite the accolades and enthusiasm on Porter's end, it turns out Porter customers have strong opinions about cookies and have not been exactly welcoming the new shortbread with open mouths.
It started with a tweet from Buzzfeed's Ivor Tossell:
Porter Airlines, a great airline, has axed its trademark Porter cookes for these bad dumb substitutes. Be angry! https://t.co/c25gASuPl1
— Ivor Tossell (@ivortossell) May 30, 2017
Which sent Porter into damage control:
@ivortossell We decided to go back to our original Porter cookie. We promise Walkers @Shortbread are just as tasty!
— Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) May 30, 2017
Cookie It Up waded into the fray, offering some helpful encouragement:
@canice It's true that Porter no longer offers our cookies. However, our cookies live on!!! Well...until they get eaten. We make 'em everyday!
— Cookie It Up (@CookieItUp) May 30, 2017
@canice In case you're interested, you can still get them. https://t.co/xAhWRa26Wv
— Cookie It Up (@CookieItUp) May 30, 2017
But the Internet wasn't interested. They want their Cookie It Up cookies, and they want them AT CRUISING ALTITUDE, DAMMIT.
@ivortossell About to fly Porter for the first time, finally, later this month. And all the tales I've heard of the cookies, lost like tears in the rain.
— David Fleischer (@Fleischmarket) May 30, 2017
RIP Cookie It Up chocolate chip shortbread. Porter must be trying to trim margins by offering a cookie no one will want to steal. https://t.co/bZFlK9tixd
— Canice Leung (@canice) May 30, 2017
@ivortossell I have picked a United AM flight just to get a stroopwafel
— John Maynard (@thecjm) May 30, 2017
The Cookie It Up website even has testimonials linking the airline to their cookies. Clearly people choose Porter partly BECAUSE of the cookies.
Dipping back into the annals of Twitter, it's clear Porter knows how much their customers love a good shortbread. They tweeted a photo of a plate overflowing with Cookie It Up's chocolate chip shortbreads in 2013.
"Free shortbread cookies just aren't my thing." - said no one ever pic.twitter.com/JWsOXfcmEr
— Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) June 12, 2013
But will their clientele come to love a new shortbread as much as the old? They say time heals all wounds, but we're not so sure about this one.
