A woman in Toronto was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after she tried to walk between two buildings, fell and got stuck in the gap.

Toronto police responded to a building on College Street near Bathurst Street Monday night for a woman who had fallen off the roof of a three-storey building and got stuck.

The victim, in her 20s, was visiting friends at the time, police told CTV Toronto.

“They were out on a rooftop patio and this lady decided to go over top from one roof to another,” Sgt. Sean Cassidy said.

She stepped on a type of plastic that covered the three-foot-wide space, but it gave way, he added.

Firefighters had to scale down between the buildings to assess the woman, who was conscious, and then used a basket to hoist her up, District Chief Stephan Powell told AM640.



The area where the accident happened Monday, according to AM640.

She was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries, police said, according to the radio station.

Another person who became stuck while trying to rescue her was uninjured, police told the Toronto Star.

