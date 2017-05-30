Canada Business
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

The Tragically Hip Partner With Medical Marijuana Company Newstrike Resources

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

The Tragically Hip are hoping to get ahead by a few days, partnering with a Canadian medical marijuana company just before it's set to go public.

The Hip are now "significant investors" in Newstrike Resources Ltd. through controlled companies, according to a company news release.

"After much discussion and assessment on our part, weâ€™ve decided that this company â€“ and the many creative people in it â€“ are a perfect fit for The Hip," it read.

tragically hipThe Tragically Hip perform on stage during the "Man Machine Poem" tour at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. (Photo: GP Images/WireImage)

The band pointed out that medicinal cannabis has health benefits and is already legal in Canada. It called the federal government's move to legalize recreational marijuana use "common-sense-policy" and "a change for the best."

"The harm wrought by the prohibition of marijuana has been thoroughly researched and documented."

Newstrike is a small company, and only one of 45 licensed medical pot growers under Health Canada, according to the release.

The company is set to go public on Thursday, and will trade under the symbol HIP on the TSX.

CEO Jay Wilgar said in the release he was "proud, humbled and honoured" by the Hip's decision to invest.

"No one knows Canada and Canadians like the members of The Tragically Hip."
â€” Scott Kelly, Newstrike Resources executive chairman

â€œThe members of The Tragically Hip are known to a generation of Canadians as artists that have never (wavered) in their commitment to quality and integrity," he said. "As investors, they will apply those same principles to Newstrike."

Executive chairman Scott Kelly said the band's involvement will help Newstrike build their brand as the one Canadian consumers will choose once recreational marijuana is legalized.

"No one knows Canada and Canadians like the members of The Tragically Hip."

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Tragically Hip "Man Machine Poem" Tour
of
  • Kingston

    Gord Downie performs with The Tragically Hip on the band's last show of their "Man Machine Poem" tour in Kingston, Ont. on Aug. 20, 2016.

  • Kingston

  • Kingston

    The Hip played 30 songs and three encores. Here's the set list for the show.

  • Kingston

  • Kingston

    During the concert, Downie spurred Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to work on fixing long-standing issues facing First Nations communities.

  • Kingston

  • Kingston

  • Kingston

    Downie fought back tears during the performance of "Grace Too."

  • Kingston

  • Kingston

  • Kingston

  • Kingston

  • Kingston

  • Kingston

  • Kingston

  • Kingston

  • Kingston

  • Kingston

  • Kingston

  • Kingston

  • Kingston

  • Kingston

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is friends with Gord Downie, met the band before the show.

  • Kingston

    Trudeau embraces Downie backstage.

  • Kingston

    The prime minister left a message on a wall outside the concert.

  • Toronto, Air Canada Centre

  • Toronto

  • Toronto

  • Toronto

  • Toronto

  • Toronto

  • Toronto

  • Vancouver

    Downie performs onstage at Rogers Arena on July 24, 2016 in Vancouver.

  • Vancouver

  • Vancouver

  • Vancouver

    Frontman of the Tragically Hip, Gord Downie, centre, leads the band through a concert in Vancouver on July 24, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

  • Vancouver

  • Vancouver

  • Vancouver

  • Vancouver

  • Victoria, B.C.

  • Victoria, B.C.

    Fans enjoy The Tragically Hip during the first stop of the Man Machine Poem Tour at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, B.C. on July 22, 2016. (Photo: Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)

  • Victoria, B.C.

  • Victoria, B.C.

  • Victoria, B.C.

  • Victoria, B.C.

  • Victoria, B.C.

  • Victoria, B.C.

  • Victoria, B.C.

    The Tragically Hip kicked off the band's "Man Machine Poem" tour in Victoria, B.C. on July 22, 2016.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations