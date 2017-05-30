Canada Business
The Best And Worst Industries For A Raise In Canada

Bad news, Canadian wage-earners: Once again, wage growth isn’t keeping up with the rising cost of living.

Statistics Canada’s latest survey of payroll employment, earnings and hours found the average weekly wage grew to $966 in March, up 0.9 per from the same month a year earlier.

Jobs in arts, culture and information are seeing some of the fastest wage gains in Canada these days.

Unfortunately, the consumer price index rose by 1.6 per cent in that time, so the average Canadian earner, in effect, took a 0.7-per-cent pay cut.

But Canada’s industries are seeing very large differences in wage growth, and some are outpacing inflation by a good bit.

Perhaps surprisingly, cultural and entertainment jobs saw some of the fastest wage growth over the past year. Maybe that degree in arts will pay off after all!

But if you’re looking for a raise, stay away from oil, gas and mining, utilities and real estate-related jobs: These industries saw some of the largest declines in wages.

The numbers suggest energy and mining are still struggling with a price slump, and the falling wages in real estate are likely connected to the slowdown in Vancouver and, more recently, in Toronto.

But it's worth noting that real estate wages are falling in most provinces. Strange to say it in Canada these days, but this might be one area for job-seekers to stay away from at the moment.

Jobs Of The Future
  • Nostalgist

    Basically an interior designer for retirees, the "nostalgist" will re-design living spaces for wealthy seniors to reflect their favourite decades. Just imagine living in a college dorm room or your grandmother's house for the rest of your life!

  • Rewilder

    Talk about taking the land back! A "rewilder's" job will be to remediate lands that have been decimated by industrial activity such as factories, cars and monoculture farming. They would replace roads with forests, reintroduce native species and take out fences to restore birds' flight paths. Just imagine how much money a "rewilder" could make restoring the oilsands!

  • Tele-surgeon

    People living in remote communities are having increasing difficulty accessing medical care. That may necessitate the advent of the "tele-surgeon," who would operate on people in far away locations using robotic tools. If doctors are already making virtual house calls, why not this?

  • Garbage Designer

    Forget recycling; "upcycling" is the wave of the future. It's a process of turning waste into useful products, such as old magazines into place mats or flower pots. "Garbage designers" will be the experts in how to turn discarded products into items we need. They could be in hot demand from companies that want to turn waste into clothes, toys and furniture.

  • Simplicity Expert

    The 20th century gave us "efficiency experts," so perhaps the 21st century will give us "simplicity" instead. These experts will find ways to reduce administrative workload, job interviews, even working hours. A keen understanding of social science will be important for this role.

  • Healthcare Navigator

    A professional who helps people navigate complicated health care systems is something we need sooner rather than later. These people would teach patients the ins and outs of such a system and help families cope with stressful times.

  • Aquaponic Fish Farmer

    With global warming and increasing stress on water bodies from industrial activity, it can be more difficult for fish to survive in their natural habitats. Thus, they become tougher to catch. Aquaponics, a smaller-scale version of fish farming that takes fewer resources, might hold the answer. This system would combine fish farming with gardening, having plants grow over water with the fish living beneath them. The plants would add oxygen to the water and fish waste would help fertilize the greenery.

  • Solar Technology Specialist

    As we move forward, we'll be looking for more efficient and sustainable ways to obtain energy. As such, we may find ourselves looking increasingly toward the sun. Solar technology specialists would help building owners to design and maintain panels in cities and manage grids in the countryside.

  • Neighbourhood Watch Officer

    Drones are all the rage at the moment, with applications such as real estate marketing and search and rescue. One day, they may even be useful for neighbourhood watches. Officers with such detachments would use the drones to monitor cars, unsecured homes and even keep watch for fire patrol.

  • Robot Counsellor

    Robots are taking on an increasingly important role in the family home. The robot counsellor of the future will work much like a family counsellor, ensuring that a household has the right one working for it, particularly when it comes to assisting elderly people. A counsellor will observe the family's interactions and if conflicts happen, the robot can help provide better options.

  • 10. Plastics Processing Machine Operator

    These are the 10 worst jobs according to Canadian Business. Read more here. 10. Plastics processing machine operator Median salary: $33,072 5-yr. salary growth: +9% 5-yr. growth in employees (2006-2012): -42.41% Source: Canadian Business

  • 9. Printing Machine Operator

    Median salary: $37,440 5-yr. salary growth: 0% 5-yr. growth in employees (2006-2012): -42.86% Source: Canadian Business

  • 8. Foundry Worker

    Median salary: $43,680 5-yr. salary growth: +5% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -43.14%

  • 7. Labourer, Wood, Pulp And Paper Processing

    Median salary: $39,520 5-yr. salary growth: +23% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -43.39% Source: Canadian Business

  • 6. Rubber Processing Machine Operator

    Median salary: $38,500.80 5-yr. salary growth: -3% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012):-45.39% Source: Canadian Business

  • 5. General Office Clerk

    Median salary: $35,360 5-yr. salary growth: +3% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -46.22% Source: Canadian Business

  • 4. Harvesting Labourer

    Median salary: $22,360 5-yr. salary growth: +12% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -57.24% Source: Canadian Business

  • 3. Weaver Or Knitter

    Median salary: $29,120 5-yr. salary growth: 0% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -57.97% Source: Canadian Business

  • 2. Photographic And Film Processor

    Median salary: $23,212.80 5-yr. salary growth: +8% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -58.54% Source: Canadian Business

  • 1. Pulp Mill Operator

    Median salary: $56,160 5-yr. salary growth: +8% 5-yr growth in employees (2006-2012): -66.67% Source: Canadian Business

