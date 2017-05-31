Canada Style
Twitter's #BlackHairChallenge Celebrates Versatility of Black Hair

Beauty comes in many forms, and this latest social media hashtag put that beautifully on display.

Twitter went wild over the weekend after user @melaninmamis called on black users to post photos of themselves in four different hairstyles and tag them #blackhairchallenge.

The challenge, which was designed to showcase the versatility of black hair, soon went viral as the responses poured in.

Thousands of posts dedicated to the hashtag showed the creativity and magic of so many different looks.

The hashtag ties into the bigger natural hair movement that encourages members of the black community to embrace their natural hair.

Advocates of the movement have celebrated victories, including a drop in the purchases of “relaxers” — chemicals used to straighten hair — and more and more celebrities choosing to wear their hair natural.

halle berry

This surging acceptance of black hair has spawned a dedicated online collective that shares tips and tricks on transitioning to and maintaining natural hair.

black woman hair

But there are still numerous examples that show why the movement, and vocal celebration of black hair is still necessary.

Earlier this month, two girls in Massachusetts were kicked off their sports teams and banned from attending prom if they didn’t stop wearing their hair in braids. This situation isn't really all that uncommon.

According to NPR, a study about people’s perceptions of black hair showed that "a majority of people, regardless of race and gender, hold some bias towards women of colour based on their hair." The good news was millennials showed the least amount of bias, and in general this bias was learned and could also be unlearned.

black girl braids

And in 2014, the American military faced backlash after revamping their style guidelines and banning many natural hair styles, including twists, dreadlocks and large cornrows in the process. Eventually, the military loosened its restrictions and removed racially insensitive phrases like “matted and unkempt” from its guidelines, Time reported.

So the point is there’s still a long way to go in the natural hair revolution. But at least for now we can spend our time appreciating endless photos of big, beautiful black hair.

Celebrities With Natural Hair
  • Erykah Badu

    Though she usually wears her hair wrapped in a large headscarf, the singer has got some enviable locks underneath!

  • Willow Smith

    When Willow Smith shaved her head, people were shocked that her mother let her do it in the first place. We were impressed. The teen proved that even though she liked whipping her hair back and forth, she didn't need it to define her.

  • Viola Davis

    We love Viola Davis' natural hair so much on her -- she looks so polished and regal all the time!

  • Esperanza Spalding.

    The jazz singer and bassist has had natural hair her entire life and has even been quoted saying that she never has and never will relax it. (You go girl! Stick it to the man!) She looks gorgeous just the way she is!

  • Kilo Kish

    The musician keeps her natural hair wild and free, and we think it looks awesome. But it doesn't come easy! Kish explained to Into The Gloss that her natural hair "is actually harder to maintain than straightened hair or weaves; it takes a lot of work." Well, that work is paying off, because her hair is amazing.

  • Oprah

    When Oprah debuted her naturally curly afro on the cover of O back in 2012, she stirred up quite the controversy. But we applaud the talk show host and media mogul for letting her natural locks free, and giving them a chance to shine (on a front cover, no less!).

  • Kandace Springs

    Singer Kandace Springs lets her natural curls loose and we love her for it. She's even influenced her friends to wear their hair natural too!

  • Janelle Monae

    We can always count on Janelle Monae to wear her natural hair in an awesomely sculpted 'do, which only adds to her cool factor.

  • Corinne Bailey Rae

    After a series of perms and relaxers, the songstress finally decided to leave the hair treatments behind. Now she wears her natural locks in perfectly twisted curls, which we love.

  • Yvette Nicole Brown

    We love that Yvette Nicole Brown tries different styles with her natural locks, like this one-sided 'do. So cool!

  • Lupita Nyong'o

    The Oscar-winning actress has become a poster girl for natural hair, proving that short hair can be just as glamourous as long hair.

  • Alicia Keys

    Alicia Keys' shaved sides and sculpted hair almost make us want to grab a buzzer. Almost.. if only we had her looks!

  • Tamera Mowry-Housley

    The "Sister Sister" actress has experimented with her hair, sometimes wearing it long and wavy, but we think she looks great with her natural locks. Her curls are beautiful!

  • Yaya DaCosta

    The former "America's Next Top Model" contestant has had her large afro for quite some time, and frankly, we can't imagine her with anything else. It just looks so good on her!

  • Solange Knowles

    The ultimate cool-girl, Solange has been rockin' the natural look for a few years now, making us all envy her naturally curly locks.

